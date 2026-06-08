Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Pares Losses, Experts See Gap-Down Opening
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at a gap-down opening on Monday.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at a gap-down opening on Monday. Market analysts expect frontline indices to trade sharply lower after the opening bell at 9:15 am.
''Nifty has been consolidating in a narrow range, indicating a lower-range consolidation. The index remains below key moving averages, maintaining a bearish bias. Near-term support lies in the 23,000-23,100 band, while immediate resistance is placed at 23,557. Indian markets are poised to open sharply lower on the back of weak global cues,'' said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, June 8, 2026.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Currency Check
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Rupee Vs Dollar Rate Today -
On Monday, the Indian rupee opened at Rs 95.32 per US dollar index Vs Friday’s close of Rs 94.95 per US dollar
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty pares early losses
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty pared early losses to trade in green. However, D-Street experts still expect a gap down opening on Monday.
Aakash Shah, Technical Research Analyst, at Choice Broking said, ''The market setup indicates a weak opening amid adverse global cues and geopolitical concerns. While Bank Nifty continues to display relative resilience, the broader Nifty structure remains under pressure. The immediate trading range for Nifty is seen between 23,000 and 23,500, and a decisive breakout on either side is likely to determine the next directional move.''
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: World market snapshot
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Global Markets Updates
- S&P 500 futures were slightly changed
- Nikkei 225 futures down 4.2%
- S&P/ASX 200 futures dropped 1.4%
- Japan's Topix plunged 2.7%
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.3%
- The Shanghai Composite falls 1%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 1.1%
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: HDFC Securities foresees gap-down opening
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Market analysts expect frontline indices to trade sharply lower after the opening bell at 9:15 am.
''Nifty has been consolidating in a narrow range, indicating a lower-range consolidation. The index remains below key moving averages, maintaining a bearish bias. Near-term support lies in the 23,000-23,100 band, while immediate resistance is placed at 23,557. Indian markets are poised to open sharply lower on the back of weak global cues,'' said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Top Stocks To Watch Today
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Shares of companies such as Indraprastha Gas, TVS Motor Company Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Adani Ports, Ixigo, Tata Steel Ltd., and IDFC First Bank Ltd. are going to attract investor attention today. Read More Here
Here are some of the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:
- TVS Motor: The company's HLX motorcycle series crosses 5 million global sales milestone.
- HCLTech: The company awards $1 million under its Climate Action Grant to support scalable climate solutions.
- Trent: The company allots 17.8 crore shares under a 1:2 bonus issue.
Here are the stocks on Profit's Watchlist today. #NDTVProfitStocks— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) June 8, 2026
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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Crude oil prices jump 3%
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Global crude oil prices surged on Tuesday after Iran launched several rounds of missiles toward Israel, raising fears that a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East could unravel and further disrupt energy supplies from the region.
Brent crude jumped 3.6% to $96.47 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate briefly approached $94 before paring some gains. The rally added to volatility in energy markets that have been driven by geopolitical conflicts rather than underlying supply-demand fundamentals.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Futures & options trend
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Futures & options cues today ahead of market opening
Here are the F&O cues for the day.— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) June 8, 2026
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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Five Stocks To Buy: Adani Energy, Adani Green, Gland Pharma And More
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Five Stocks To Buy Today
D-Street analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for today's session, focusing on power transmission, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and speciality chemicals. Top picks include power transmission major Adani Energy Solutions, renewable energy giant Adani Green Energy, pharma player Gland Pharma, automotive major Ashok Leyland, and carbon materials manufacturer Himadri Speciality Chemical. Read More Here
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: US stock futures fall on fresh Israel-Iran tensions
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 80 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each lost 0.2% as well.
Here's how US Futures are faring ahead of Indian market open. #NDTVProfitMarkets— NDTV Profit (@NDTVProfitIndia) June 8, 2026
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Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Trade Setup for June 8
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: D-Street experts believe Nifty has remained largely range-bound in the past few sessions, reflecting a cautious undertone, a trend which will likely carry on. Accordingly, the immediate support for the index lies in the 23,230-23,200 zone going forward, whereas on the other hand the 23,530-23,550 zone will act as an immediate hurdle.
Chances are, if the index breaches below support zone, further downside to the 23,050 level will open up. However, as long as the index sustains above 23,250, a buy-on-dips strategy remains favourable, said analysts at SAMCO Securities. "A decisive move above 23,500 could attract fresh buying interest and trigger a recovery toward 23,700-23,850," they added.
Read More Here
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asia-Pacific indices crash after US tech selloff
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Asia-Pacific markets opened lower, with South Korean equities leading losses as the benchmark Kospi crashing nearly 9%, triggering circuit breaker which led to a halt in trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 3.4%.
The selloff came as the South Korean government announced a series of measures to ease pressure after the currency weakened to its lowest level since 2009. Across Asia, MSCI's regional equity gauge fell 2.3%, while and the broader Topix declined 2%.
Read More Here
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates gap-down opening
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty extended losses on Monday tracking global cues, indicates a gap-down start for the Indian market. GIFT Nifty is trading at a discount of over 360 points from Nifty Futures Friday's close. On Friday, the Nifty 50 closed 49.85 points, or 0.21%, lower at 23,366.70. The Sensex ended 116.67 points, or 0.16%, down at 74,243.34.
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day.
After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at a gap-down opening on Monday.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, June 8, 2026.
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