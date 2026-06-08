Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Pares Losses, Experts See Gap-Down Opening

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of stock market news today, with the top market directions in India, Asia Pacific and the West. From pre-market signals to the most buzzing stocks in trade, we bring you all top developments from D-Street to keep you updated throughout the day. After the tech selloff in US markets and fresh Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 stare at a gap-down opening on Monday. Market analysts expect frontline indices to trade sharply lower after the opening bell at 9:15 am.

''Nifty has been consolidating in a narrow range, indicating a lower-range consolidation. The index remains below key moving averages, maintaining a bearish bias. Near-term support lies in the 23,000-23,100 band, while immediate resistance is placed at 23,557. Indian markets are poised to open sharply lower on the back of weak global cues,'' said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of the Indian stock market, trending stock calls, global indices and company announcements on Monday, June 8, 2026.