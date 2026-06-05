RBI Monetary Policy Live: Sanjay Malhotra-Led MPC Likely To Hold Rates At 5.25% Amid Middle-East Tensions

RBI Monetary Policy Live: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its second policy review for the new fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) on June 5 and retain its "neutral" stance at its upcoming meeting. According to economists polled by NDTV Profit, the six-member panel to adopt a wait-and-watch approach as it assesses the impact of the ongoing Middle-East geopolitical conflict on the Indian economy. The central bank's policymakers are likely to monitor potential second- and third-round effects before considering any change in interest rates.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of RBI Monetary Policy Review announcements on Friday, June 5, 2026.