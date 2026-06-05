RBI Monetary Policy Live: Sanjay Malhotra-Led MPC Likely To Hold Rates At 5.25% Amid Middle-East Tensions
RBI Monetary Policy Live: Most economists expect the six-member panel to adopt a wait-and-watch approach as it assesses the impact of the ongoing Middle-East conflict on the Indian economy.
RBI Monetary Policy Live: The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in its second policy review for the new fiscal 2026-27 (FY27) on June 5 and retain its "neutral" stance at its upcoming meeting. According to economists polled by NDTV Profit, the six-member panel to adopt a wait-and-watch approach as it assesses the impact of the ongoing Middle-East geopolitical conflict on the Indian economy. The central bank's policymakers are likely to monitor potential second- and third-round effects before considering any change in interest rates.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of RBI Monetary Policy Review announcements on Friday, June 5, 2026.
RBI Monetary Policy Live: When And Where To Watch RBI MPC Decision Live?
RBI Monetary Policy Live: The RBI's three-day monetary policy review will take place between June 3 and June 5. The outcome of the meeting, along with the central bank's stance on interest rates, will be announced by Governor Sanjay Malhotra at 10 a.m. IST on June 5. He will address reporters for a post-policy press conference afterwards.
The RBI's monetary policy announcement will be streamed live across the central bank's official social media platforms. Viewers can also stay updated with real-time developments and key takeaways through the NDTV Profit's YouTube channel and other digital platforms.
RBI Monetary Policy Live: Sanjay Malhotra-led MPC set to unveil monetary policy on June 5
RBI Monetary Policy Live: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) commenced its three-day deliberations earlier this week, with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra set to unveil the outcome on Friday, June 5. Economists broadly expect central bank's policymakers to leave the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25% to weigh the impact on the economy amid the ongoing Middle-East geopolitical conflict.
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