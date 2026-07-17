Q1 Results: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Among 20+ Companies Reporting Earnings On July 18

More than 20 companies, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank, are set to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on July 18. Investors will closely track profit growth, asset quality, loan growth and management commentary for cues on the outlook for FY27.

The earnings from India's largest private and public sector banks will provide insights into credit demand, deposit growth, interest margin trends and asset quality at the start of FY27. Management commentary will also be closely watched for guidance on loan growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Apart from banks, firms from other verticals that are set to declare results on July 18 include India Cements, JK Cement and Can Fin Homes.

Key Companies That Will Announce Q1 Results On Saturday

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Axis Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Yes Bank

Follow our Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, key highlights, and expert analysis here -> Q1 Results Live

Bank Q1FY27 Earnings Calls Schedule (July 18)

Company Results Date Earnings Call Time (IST) Status HDFC Bank July 18 4:00 PM Confirmed ICICI Bank July 18 5:00 PM (Analysts & Investors)4:00 PM (Media Call) Confirmed Axis Bank July 18 6:20 PM Confirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank July 18 Yet to be announced Awaited Yes Bank July 18 Yet to be announced Awaited Punjab National Bank July 18 Yet to be announced Awaited

Bank Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch Out For

HDFC Bank: Key Things To Watch

Loan and deposit growth

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Asset quality

ICICI Bank: Key Things To Watch

Asset quality trends

Retail loan growth

Net profit and NII growth

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q1 Preview: Loan Growth Supports Earnings Despite Margin Dip

Axis Bank: Key Things To Watch

Loan growth

Margin performance

Asset quality

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Key Things To Watch

Deposit mobilisation

Loan growth

Management commentary

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Preview: Profit Seen Rising On Lower Credit Costs

Yes Bank: Key Things To Watch

Profitability

Asset quality

Loan and deposit growth

Punjab National Bank: Key Things To Watch

Asset quality and NPA trend

Credit growth across retail and corporate segments

Net Interest Income (NII) and margin performance

Apart from headline profit and revenue figures, investors will closely monitor loan growth, asset quality, net interest margins, deposit growth and management commentary from leading banks to assess the outlook for FY27. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank are expected to remain in focus after their earnings announcements.

Follow our Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, management commentary, and share price reaction here -> RIL Q1 Results Live

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 18

Ashima Ltd.

AXIS Bank Ltd.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

Can Fin Homes Ltd.

East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd.

F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Indo Cotspin Ltd.

IDBI Bank Ltd.

India Cements Ltd.

JK Cement Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

Punjab National Bank

Premier Polyfilm Ltd.

Punjab & Sind Bank

Rama Paper Mills Ltd.

Rossari Biotech Ltd.

Sangam India Ltd.

Wisec Global Ltd.

Yes Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Share Price History

ICICI Bank shares have been among the best-performing banking stocks in recent years, supported by strong earnings growth, healthy asset quality and robust retail lending. The stock is trading near its 52-week high ahead of the Q1FY27 earnings announcement.

Recent Trading Performance

Current Share Price : Around ₹1,418

: Around ₹1,418 52-Week High : ₹1,494.10

: ₹1,494.10 52-Week Low : ₹1,187

: ₹1,187 1-Year Performance : +18.7%

: +18.7% 5-Year Performance: +255%

HDFC Bank Share Price History

HDFC Bank shares have recovered from their 52-week low but continue to trade below their record high following the HDFC merger. Investors are closely watching the bank's Q1FY27 earnings for signs of improving deposit growth and margin stability.

Recent Trading Performance

Current Share Price : Around ₹818

: Around ₹818 52-Week High : ₹1,020.35

: ₹1,020.35 52-Week Low : ₹726.75

: ₹726.75 1-Year Performance : -17.5%

: -17.5% 5-Year Performance: +2.2%

Axis Bank Share Price History

Axis Bank shares have outperformed many of their private-sector peers over the past year, supported by healthy credit growth and improving profitability. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high ahead of its Q1FY27 earnings.

Recent Trading Performance

Current Share Price : Around ₹1,470

: Around ₹1,470 52-Week High : ₹1,548

: ₹1,548 52-Week Low : ₹1,135

: ₹1,135 1-Year Performance : +24.5%

: +24.5% 5-Year Performance: +185%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price History

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have staged a strong recovery over the past year as investors monitor deposit mobilisation and business expansion. The Q1FY27 earnings will provide insights into the bank's lending growth and profitability.

Recent Trading Performance

Current Share Price : Around ₹2,290

: Around ₹2,290 52-Week High : ₹2,445

: ₹2,445 52-Week Low : ₹1,760

: ₹1,760 1-Year Performance : +11.8%

: +11.8% 5-Year Performance: +105%

PNB Share Price History

Punjab National Bank shares have witnessed a strong rally over the past few years, supported by improving asset quality, stronger profitability and healthy credit growth. Investors will closely track whether the public-sector lender can sustain its momentum in Q1FY27.

Recent Trading Performance

Current Share Price : Around ₹138

: Around ₹138 52-Week High : ₹156

: ₹156 52-Week Low : ₹94

: ₹94 1-Year Performance : +28%

: +28% 5-Year Performance: +320%

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