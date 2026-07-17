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Q1 Results: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Among 20+ Companies Reporting Earnings On July 18

Over 20 companies, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, will announce Q1FY27 earnings tomorrow. Here's the full schedule and key companies to watch.

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Q1 Results: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Among 20+ Companies Reporting Earnings On July 18
Five major banks are set to report Q1 results on Saturday
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI-Generated

More than 20 companies, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank, are set to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on July 18. Investors will closely track profit growth, asset quality, loan growth and management commentary for cues on the outlook for FY27.

The earnings from India's largest private and public sector banks will provide insights into credit demand, deposit growth, interest margin trends and asset quality at the start of FY27. Management commentary will also be closely watched for guidance on loan growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Apart from banks, firms from other verticals that are set to declare results on July 18 include India Cements, JK Cement and Can Fin Homes.

Key Companies That Will Announce Q1 Results On Saturday

  • HDFC Bank
  • ICICI Bank
  • Axis Bank
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • Punjab National Bank (PNB)
  • Yes Bank

Follow our Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, key highlights, and expert analysis here -> Q1 Results Live

Bank Q1FY27 Earnings Calls Schedule (July 18)

CompanyResults DateEarnings Call Time (IST)Status
HDFC BankJuly 184:00 PMConfirmed
ICICI BankJuly 185:00 PM (Analysts & Investors)4:00 PM (Media Call)Confirmed
Axis BankJuly 186:20 PMConfirmed
Kotak Mahindra BankJuly 18Yet to be announcedAwaited
Yes BankJuly 18Yet to be announcedAwaited
Punjab National BankJuly 18Yet to be announcedAwaited

Bank Q1 Results: Key Things To Watch Out For

HDFC Bank: Key Things To Watch

  • Loan and deposit growth
  • Net Interest Margin (NIM)
  • Asset quality

ICICI Bank: Key Things To Watch

  • Asset quality trends
  • Retail loan growth
  • Net profit and NII growth

ALSO READ: ICICI Bank Q1 Preview: Loan Growth Supports Earnings Despite Margin Dip

Axis Bank: Key Things To Watch

  • Loan growth
  • Margin performance
  • Asset quality

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Key Things To Watch

  • Deposit mobilisation
  • Loan growth
  • Management commentary

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Preview: Profit Seen Rising On Lower Credit Costs

Yes Bank: Key Things To Watch

  • Profitability
  • Asset quality
  • Loan and deposit growth

Punjab National Bank: Key Things To Watch

  • Asset quality and NPA trend
  • Credit growth across retail and corporate segments
  • Net Interest Income (NII) and margin performance

Apart from headline profit and revenue figures, investors will closely monitor loan growth, asset quality, net interest margins, deposit growth and management commentary from leading banks to assess the outlook for FY27. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and Punjab National Bank are expected to remain in focus after their earnings announcements.

Follow our Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE blog for real-time earnings updates, management commentary, and share price reaction here -> RIL Q1 Results Live

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings On July 18

  • Ashima Ltd.

  • AXIS Bank Ltd.

  • Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd.

  • Can Fin Homes Ltd.

  • East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd.

  • F Mec International Financial Services Ltd.

  • HDFC Bank Ltd.

  • ICICI Bank Ltd.

  • Indo Cotspin Ltd.

  • IDBI Bank Ltd.

  • India Cements Ltd.

  • JK Cement Ltd.

  • Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

  • Punjab National Bank

  • Premier Polyfilm Ltd.

  • Punjab & Sind Bank

  • Rama Paper Mills Ltd.

  • Rossari Biotech Ltd.

  • Sangam India Ltd.

  • Wisec Global Ltd.

  • Yes Bank Ltd.

ICICI Bank Share Price History

ICICI Bank shares have been among the best-performing banking stocks in recent years, supported by strong earnings growth, healthy asset quality and robust retail lending. The stock is trading near its 52-week high ahead of the Q1FY27 earnings announcement.

Recent Trading Performance

  • Current Share Price: Around ₹1,418
  • 52-Week High: ₹1,494.10
  • 52-Week Low: ₹1,187
  • 1-Year Performance: +18.7%
  • 5-Year Performance: +255%

HDFC Bank Share Price History

HDFC Bank shares have recovered from their 52-week low but continue to trade below their record high following the HDFC merger. Investors are closely watching the bank's Q1FY27 earnings for signs of improving deposit growth and margin stability.

Recent Trading Performance

  • Current Share Price: Around ₹818
  • 52-Week High: ₹1,020.35
  • 52-Week Low: ₹726.75
  • 1-Year Performance: -17.5%
  • 5-Year Performance: +2.2%

Axis Bank Share Price History

Axis Bank shares have outperformed many of their private-sector peers over the past year, supported by healthy credit growth and improving profitability. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high ahead of its Q1FY27 earnings.

Recent Trading Performance

  • Current Share Price: Around ₹1,470
  • 52-Week High: ₹1,548
  • 52-Week Low: ₹1,135
  • 1-Year Performance: +24.5%
  • 5-Year Performance: +185%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Share Price History

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares have staged a strong recovery over the past year as investors monitor deposit mobilisation and business expansion. The Q1FY27 earnings will provide insights into the bank's lending growth and profitability.

Recent Trading Performance

  • Current Share Price: Around ₹2,290
  • 52-Week High: ₹2,445
  • 52-Week Low: ₹1,760
  • 1-Year Performance: +11.8%
  • 5-Year Performance: +105%

PNB Share Price History

Punjab National Bank shares have witnessed a strong rally over the past few years, supported by improving asset quality, stronger profitability and healthy credit growth. Investors will closely track whether the public-sector lender can sustain its momentum in Q1FY27.

Recent Trading Performance

  • Current Share Price: Around ₹138
  • 52-Week High: ₹156
  • 52-Week Low: ₹94
  • 1-Year Performance: +28%
  • 5-Year Performance: +320%

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