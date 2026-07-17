8th Pay Commission: HRA May Hit Up To Rs 1.71 Lakh If Panel Fixes Fitment Factor Of 2.28

As the 8th Pay Commission moves ahead with stakeholder consultations, central government employees are closely tracking one number that could significantly influence their salaries and allowances, the fitment factor.

While the Commission has concluded its Kolkata meetings and extended the deadline for government departments to submit employee data until July 31, the fitment factor remains undecided. The panel is expected to announce its next round of consultations soon before finalising its recommendations.

The fitment factor determines the increase in basic pay, which in turn impacts allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance and Children's Education Allowance. Since HRA is calculated as a percentage of revised basic pay, a higher fitment factor would result in a proportionately larger increase.

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According to calculations by BankBazaar, HRA for senior central government officers in Level 14 to Level 17 could rise to as much as Rs 1.54 lakh per month in X-category cities if the Commission recommends a 2.28 fitment factor while retaining the current 30% HRA rate.

Level 14: At a 2.28 fitment factor, the revised basic pay is estimated at Rs 3,28,780, translating into an HRA of Rs 98,630 per month in X-category cities.

Level 15: The revised basic pay could rise to Rs 4,16,330, with the monthly HRA increasing to Rs 1,24,900 in X-category cities.

Level 16: The revised basic pay is estimated at Rs 4,68,310, resulting in a monthly HRA of Rs 1,40,490 in X-category cities.

Level 17: The revised basic pay could reach Rs 5,13,000, taking the monthly HRA to Rs 1,53,900 in X-category cities.

Employee organisations have also sought higher HRA rates under the 8th Pay Commission. The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side, All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) and Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) have proposed HRA slabs of 40%, 35% and 30% for X, Y and Z category cities, respectively. Other employee bodies have also sought linking HRA revisions to increases in dearness allowance.

The fitment factor itself remains the biggest unknown.

Under the 6th Pay Commission, the fitment factor stood at 1.86, while the 7th Pay Commission adopted 2.57, raising the minimum basic salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. The government has not indicated what multiplier may be adopted this time.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor May Hit 2.86 If Inflation Tamed, Says Expert

Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of BankBazaar, was quoted as saying by Livemint that the current estimates range between 2.28 and 2.86, but cautioned that the final figure would depend on inflation, the government's fiscal position and discussions with employee representatives.

He noted that allowances such as HRA and transport allowance cannot fully compensate for a lower fitment factor because they are calculated on the revised basic pay.

The Commission is continuing regional consultations with employee unions and pensioners on pay, allowances, pensions and service conditions before submitting its report, which is expected by mid-2027.

For now, more than 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners will have to wait for clarity on the fitment factor, which will ultimately determine the scale of salary and pension revisions under the 8th Pay Commission.

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