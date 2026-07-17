Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE: Profit Seen Rising By 20%, Retail Sector Likely To See Pressure

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on RIL Q1 results.

Reliance Industries is set to announce its June quarter (Q1 FY27) results later today, with analysts expecting profit growth to outpace revenue.

The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is expected to drive earnings growth, supported by stronger petrochemical spreads and higher refinery margins. Jio is likely to post steady growth, aided by a modest rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) and subscriber additions. In contrast, retail earnings may remain under pressure due to softer margins, while the oil and gas business is expected to see muted performance on lower production.

Investors will closely track management's commentary on crude sourcing, refinery and petrochemical margin outlook, retail demand, the new energy business, Jio tariff plans ahead of a potential IPO, JioFiber growth, capital expenditure and debt.