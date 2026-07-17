Reliance Industries Q1 Results LIVE: Profit Seen Rising By 20%, Retail Sector Likely To See Pressure
Track Reliance Q1 FY27 results live with Jio, Retail and O2C performance, revenue, profit, dividend, management commentary and stock reaction.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on RIL Q1 results.
Reliance Industries is set to announce its June quarter (Q1 FY27) results later today, with analysts expecting profit growth to outpace revenue.
The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is expected to drive earnings growth, supported by stronger petrochemical spreads and higher refinery margins. Jio is likely to post steady growth, aided by a modest rise in average revenue per user (ARPU) and subscriber additions. In contrast, retail earnings may remain under pressure due to softer margins, while the oil and gas business is expected to see muted performance on lower production.
Investors will closely track management's commentary on crude sourcing, refinery and petrochemical margin outlook, retail demand, the new energy business, Jio tariff plans ahead of a potential IPO, JioFiber growth, capital expenditure and debt.
RIL Q1 Results Live: Retail EBITDA Seen Falling 2%
- Retail EBITDA is estimated to decline 2% sequentially to Rs 6,784 crore.
- Analysts expect margins to remain under pressure during the quarter.
RIL Q1 Results Live Updates: O2C Business Seen Leading Earnings Growth
The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business is expected to be the biggest driver of Reliance Industries' June quarter earnings. Analysts expect O2C EBITDA to rise 11% sequentially to Rs 16,146 crore, supported by stronger petrochemical spreads and higher refinery margins at the SEZ refinery.
Reliance Industries Q1 Live: Ebitda Seen Rising 5%
- Analysts expect Ebitda to increase 5% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 46,367 crore.
- Ebitda margin is seen improving to 15.4% from 15% in the previous quarter.
RIL Q1 Results Live: Revenue Seen At Rs 3.01 Lakh Crore
- Consolidated revenue is expected to increase 2.4% sequentially to Rs 3,01,024 crore.
- Revenue is estimated at Rs 3,01,024 crore versus Rs 2,94,059 crore in the March quarter.
Reliance Q1 Earnings Live: Net Profit Seen Rising 20% Sequentially
- Analysts expect Reliance Industries' consolidated net profit to rise 20% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 20,451 crore.
- Profit is estimated at Rs 20,451 crore compared with Rs 16,971 crore in the previous quarter.
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