Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Technologies, RIL, JSW Steel, Federal Bank Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Tata Technologies, Federal Bank, Havells India, RBL Bank, Central Bank of India, Oberoi Realty and other companies announce revenue, profit, guidance and stock reaction.
Q1 Results Live Updates: The June-quarter earnings season gathers momentum on Friday, with Reliance Industries (RIL), JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, Havells India, Poonawalla Fincorp and Oberoi Realty among the key companies set to announce their Q1 FY27 results. Investors will closely track revenue, profit, margins and management commentary for cues on demand, consumption, lending trends, steel realisations, engineering spending and the broader outlook for corporate India.
Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, analyst reactions, conference call takeaways and stock price moves as the June-quarter results season unfolds in real time.
Stay tuned for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements.
Q1 Results Live: A Tale Of Two IT Companies (Who Reported Their Results Yesterday)
Q1 Results Live: Tata Tech Shares Dip Near 2% Ahead Of Q1
ICICI Bank Q1 Preview: Strong Business Growth Expected; NIM Seen Stable
ICICI Bank is expected to report strong business growth for the June quarter, supported by healthy loan and deposit expansion. Fee income is likely to remain steady, while treasury gains may moderate compared with the previous quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) is expected to remain broadly stable.
On the asset quality front, agricultural NPAs may see a seasonal uptick, though overall credit quality is expected to remain healthy. Investors will closely track management commentary on the NIM outlook and guidance on business growth, particularly the bank's strategy for personal loan growth.
HDFC Bank Q1 Preview: Credit, Deposit Growth Seen In Double Digits; NIM Stable
HDFC Bank is expected to report double-digit growth in both advances and deposits for the June quarter, while net interest margin (NIM) is likely to remain broadly stable at around 3.5%.
However, non-interest income is expected to decline sharply on a sequential basis after the bank booked one-time gains from the stake sale in HDB Financial Services in the previous quarter.
Asset quality is expected to remain stable. Investors will closely watch management commentary on FCNR(B) deposit mobilisation, the bank's NIM guidance amid the evolving interest rate environment, and updates on the re-appointment of the CEO.
Q1 Results Live: Axis Bank Q1 Preview
Axis Bank Q1 Preview - Bloomberg Estimates (Standalone, YoY)
- Net interest income seen 11.7% higher at Rs 15,146 crore versus Rs 13,559.75 crore
- Operating profit seen at Rs 11,515.16 crore
- Provisions seen 39.9% lower at Rs 2,374 crore versus Rs 3,947.6 crore
- Profit seen 21.8% higher at Rs 7,073.15 crore versus Rs 5,806.14 crore
- Net interest margin seen at 3.5% versus 3.8% a year earlier
- Gross NPA seen at 1.37% versus 1.23% (QoQ)
- Net NPA seen at 0.4% versus 0.37% (QoQ)
Q1 Results Live: Reliance Jio, Retail, New Energy Outlook In Focus
The Street will look for updates on Reliance's new energy business, Jio's tariff strategy ahead of its proposed IPO, growth in the JioFiber business, and the company's capital expenditure and debt plans, which are expected to remain key drivers of investor sentiment over the coming quarters.
The O2C business is expected to be the biggest contributor to earnings growth during the quarter. Ebitda from the segment is estimated to rise 11% sequentially to Rs 16,146 crore from Rs 14,520 crore.
Reliance Retail's performance is expected to remain under pressure. Ebitda from the retail business is estimated to decline 2% sequentially to Rs 6,784 crore from Rs 6,921 crore as margins continue to face pressure despite steady consumption trends.
Reliance Jio is expected to deliver another steady quarter, with average revenue per user (ARPU) estimated to improve to Rs 216 from Rs 214 in the previous quarter. Subscriber additions are also expected to remain healthy, with the customer base likely to increase to 53.3 crore from 52.4 crore.
Q1 Results Live: Firstly, RIL Q1 Preview
Reliance Industries Ltd. is expected to report a strong sequential improvement in earnings for the June quarter, led by a recovery in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, while its retail and oil & gas segments are likely to remain subdued.
Investors will also closely watch management commentary on Jio's tariff strategy, the new energy business and capital expenditure plans ahead of the telecom giant's proposed IPO.
According to Bloomberg consensus estimates, Reliance Industries' consolidated revenue is expected to rise 2.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,01,024 crore from Rs 2,94,059 crore.
Ebitda is seen increasing 5% to Rs 46,367 crore from Rs 44,141 crore, while margin is expected to improve to 15.4% from 15%. Net profit is estimated to jump 20% sequentially to Rs 20,451 crore, compared with Rs 16,971 crore in the March quarter.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. This is Yukta, and I'll take you through all the earnings scheduled for the day.
On the list: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Havells India, Oberoi Realty, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Technologies, Central Bank of India, RBL Bank, Jayaswal Neco Industries, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Globus Spirits, Navkar Corporation, Amal, Chembond Material Technologies, Pil Italica Lifestyle, Radhe Developers (India), Lakhotia Polyesters, Mantra Capital, Nam Securities, B2B Software Technologies, Vivimed Labs, TOYAM SPORTS, Lake Shore Realty, Nalin Lease Finance and Roselabs Finance.
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