Q1 Results Live Updates: Tata Technologies, RIL, JSW Steel, Federal Bank Earnings In Focus

Q1 Results Live Updates: The June-quarter earnings season gathers momentum on Friday, with Reliance Industries (RIL), JSW Steel, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, Havells India, Poonawalla Fincorp and Oberoi Realty among the key companies set to announce their Q1 FY27 results. Investors will closely track revenue, profit, margins and management commentary for cues on demand, consumption, lending trends, steel realisations, engineering spending and the broader outlook for corporate India.

Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, analyst reactions, conference call takeaways and stock price moves as the June-quarter results season unfolds in real time.

Stay tuned for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements.