360 One Share Price Surges Over 3% After Brokerages Lift Target

Shares of 360 One Wam Ltd., rose over 4% on Friday with the stock trading Rs 1,112 apiece. Brokerages remained positive after its June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27) earnings, with Jefferies, Citi and Bernstein reiterating their positive ratings and raising or maintaining target prices.

Jefferies maintained its buy rating and raising its target price to Rs 1,340 from Rs 1,300. Citi also reiterated its buy call and hiked its target price to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,525, making it the most bullish among the brokerages. Meanwhile, Bernstein maintained its outperform rating with a target price of Rs 1,330, reflecting continued confidence in the company's prospects.

360 One on Thursday reported a 14.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 330 crore for the June quarter, while total revenue rose 20% to Rs 870 crore, driven by strong growth in recurring revenue assets under management (ARR AUM).

Revenue from operations increased 24.2% YoY to Rs 822 crore, while Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) revenue grew 20.3% to Rs 614 crore.

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360 One Wam Ltd., Share Price Today

360 One Wam Ltd., Share Price Today

Photo Credit: (Photo: NDTV Profit)

The scrip rose as much as 4.30% to Rs 1127.80 intraday on Friday. It pared gains to trade 3.16% higher at Rs 1115.50 apiece, as of 10:14 am. This compares to a 0.80% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 7.45% in the last 12 months and 6.27% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.24 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 49.20.

Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, all 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,325 implies an upside of 19.3%

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