Rohit Sharma's Last Match? Decoding His Last 11 ODIs And Indian's Road To World Cup 2027

Former India captain Rohit Sharma could be on the verge of playing his final international match. According to reports, the BCCI's senior selection committee has decided to move on from the veteran opener.

Rohit has already retired from T20Is and Tests and is currently playing in the three-match ODI series against England, which is level at 1-1 after two games. The report claims that the selectors, along with head coach Gautam Gambhir, informed Sharma of their decision during a meeting last week. The panel is reportedly focused on building a younger squad for the future, with players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to be given greater opportunities.

As a result, the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday could, in all likelihood, be Rohit's final match for India, although there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI or the player.

With the former Indian captain nearing the end of his international career, here is a look at his performance in the last 11 ODIs:

Runs 100s 50s 4s 6s Opposition Venue Date 26 – – 0 0 England Cardiff 16 Jul 2026 11 – – 2 0 England Birmingham 14 Jul 2026 79 – – 3 0 Afghanistan Chennai 20 Jun 2026 48 – – 1 0 Afghanistan Lucknow 17 Jun 2026 16 – – 0 0 Afghanistan Dharamsala 13 Jun 2026 11 – – 1 0 New Zealand Indore 18 Jan 2026 24 – – 0 0 New Zealand Rajkot 14 Jan 2026 26 – – 0 0 New Zealand Vadodara 11 Jan 2026 75 – – 1 0 South Africa Visakhapatnam 6 Dec 2025 14 – – 0 0 South Africa Raipur 3 Dec 2025 57 – – 1 0 South Africa Ranchi 30 Nov 2025

The selectors have reportedly made it clear that Sharma does not feature in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup as they look to build a younger squad ahead of the marquee tournament, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

According to reports, the World Cup is expected to get underway in the first week of October 2027.

India will enter the tournament as two-time ODI World Cup champions, having lifted the trophy in 1983 and again in 2011.

With the countdown to the 2027 World Cup already underway, here's a look at the *ODI matches India are expected to play before the global showpiece begins.

1. 3rd ODI vs England -- on July 19

2. Three ODI matches at home vs the West Indies to be played from September 27 to October 3.

3. Five ODI matches away against New Zealand to be played from November 4 to November 15.

4. Three ODI matches at home against Sri Lanka to be played from December 13 to December 19.

5. Three ODI matches at home against Zimbabwe to be played from January 3 2027 to January 9 2027.

* The ODI schedule listed above is based on India's confirmed international itinerary through February 2027. The schedule remains subject to change, with additional ODI fixtures likely to be added in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

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