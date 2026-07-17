'I Can't Believe This, Shocking': How Netizens Reacted After FDA's Crackdown On Parsi Dairy Farm

Mumbai's iconic Parsi Dairy Farm has come under intense public scrutiny after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its licence over alleged food safety and hygiene violations, prompting widespread reactions on social media.
FDA suspended license of Parsi Dairy Farm..— Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) July 16, 2026
This is shocking & very surprising as I used to believe they serves best paneer, dahi & sweets ????
FDA should release a list of genuine outlets now.. pic.twitter.com/C4FANltg7V
The FDA said its inspection at the Marine Lines based establishment uncovered multiple alleged violations, including fungal growth on walls, pest and fly infestation, poor sanitation, inadequate hygiene practices and dairy products without proper expiry date labelling. The agency stated that the licence was suspended pending compliance with food safety regulations.
ALSO READ: Shalimar, Parsi Dairy, K Rustoms: List Of Places Hit By Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Crackdown
This development promptly sparked discussions on social media, with many users expressing shock and disappointment over the action against one of Mumbai's oldest and most well-known dairy brands. Many described the development as 'shocking' and 'hard to believe' , saying the dairy has long been synonymous with quality and nostalgia.
Bhai I can't believe this Parsi Dairy Farm??— Apricity Joy ☀️ (@Apricity_joy) July 16, 2026
It's quite shocking for me
The idea of opening this shop was to provide real milk and paneer with no adulteration and now this news
If Parsi Dairy ka yeh haal hai toh restaurants ka kya haal hoga? https://t.co/Fi6VRWF0fo
Others argued that the episode serves as a reminder that no food business, regardless of its legacy or popularity, should be exempt from regular inspections and strict enforcement of food safety standards.
After K rustom, FDA suspends license of Parsi Dairy due to hygiene and food safety issues. All these iconic places in south mumbai had taken hygiene for granted. So satisfying to see actions been taken finally by Tukaram Mundhe— Mehak Jain (@droppingmehak) July 16, 2026
I had it's milk barfi last month only???? pic.twitter.com/KIkijofSh9
Some users also expressed distress after knowing about FDA raids on Parsi Dairy Farm in Marine Lines and Palghar as they had been ordering their dairy products from the establishment for a long period of time.
Extremely disturbed after knowing about FDA raids on Parsi Dairy Farm in Marine Lines and Palghar. Had been ordering their milk and ghee for almost two years.— Malhar (@BackchodGPT) July 16, 2026
Waiting for the report on Palghar outlet to take the final call. Maybe Tetra Pak is the only safe way to consume milk. pic.twitter.com/LOikCjpHY4
While some refused to believe that Parsi Dairy Farm could ever be held liable for FDA violations.
I don't believe whatever is in social media about Parsi Dairy farm. They are the best. Never found their any bad quality product since ages.— Pam Pam (@ppppos) July 16, 2026
According to the Maharashtra FDA, the action against Parsi Dairy Farm is a part of a broader statewide crackdown targeting food adulteration and hygiene violations, during which the FDA conducted 24 raids across Maharashtra and seized adulterated or unsafe food products worth nearly Rs 1.9 crore, along with registering FIRs and making arrests in other cases, Mid Day reported.
ALSO READ: Mumbai's Iconic Parsi Dairy Farm Loses License As Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Continues Crackdown
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