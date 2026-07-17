'I Can't Believe This, Shocking': How Netizens Reacted After FDA's Crackdown On Parsi Dairy Farm

Mumbai's iconic Parsi Dairy Farm has come under intense public scrutiny after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended its licence over alleged food safety and hygiene violations, prompting widespread reactions on social media.

The FDA said its inspection at the Marine Lines based establishment uncovered multiple alleged violations, including fungal growth on walls, pest and fly infestation, poor sanitation, inadequate hygiene practices and dairy products without proper expiry date labelling. The agency stated that the licence was suspended pending compliance with food safety regulations.

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This development promptly sparked discussions on social media, with many users expressing shock and disappointment over the action against one of Mumbai's oldest and most well-known dairy brands. Many described the development as 'shocking' and 'hard to believe' , saying the dairy has long been synonymous with quality and nostalgia.

Others argued that the episode serves as a reminder that no food business, regardless of its legacy or popularity, should be exempt from regular inspections and strict enforcement of food safety standards.

Some users also expressed distress after knowing about FDA raids on Parsi Dairy Farm in Marine Lines and Palghar as they had been ordering their dairy products from the establishment for a long period of time.

While some refused to believe that Parsi Dairy Farm could ever be held liable for FDA violations.

According to the Maharashtra FDA, the action against Parsi Dairy Farm is a part of a broader statewide crackdown targeting food adulteration and hygiene violations, during which the FDA conducted 24 raids across Maharashtra and seized adulterated or unsafe food products worth nearly Rs 1.9 crore, along with registering FIRs and making arrests in other cases, Mid Day reported.

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