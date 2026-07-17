Wipro Dividend Explained: Amount, Record Date, Payment Date And Other Details — What Investors Should Know

Shares of Wipro Ltd. are expected to be in focus on Friday after the company declared an interim dividend and announced the financial results for the April-June quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 177.74 apiece on the NSE at the end of the preceding session, gaining around 1.7%.

For investors planning to qualify for the payout, Wipro shares must be purchased before the stock turns ex-dividend. Investors buying shares on or after the ex-dividend date will not be eligible for the announced dividend.

Apart from this, investors are also closely monitoring management commentary on demand trends, client spending, and the outlook for the rest of FY27.

Dividend Amount, Record Date, Payment Date

Wipro Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for the financial year 2026-27. The dividend declaration was approved by the company's board while announcing its financial results for the quarter ended June 2026.

The company has fixed July 27, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive the interim dividend. According to the company's exchange filing, the dividend will be paid on or before Aug. 14, 2026.

Shareholders whose names appear in the company's register of members or records maintained by depositories as of the record date of July 27 will be eligible to receive the interim dividend.

“Payment of interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the Members of the Company as on July 27, 2026, being the Record Date. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before August 14, 2026,” said the company in an exchange filing.

ALSO READ: Wipro Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 2/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details.

Q1 Results Recap

Wipro reported a mixed financial performance for the June quarter with consolidated net profit declining around 4.3% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 3,352 crore, compared with Rs 3,502 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue, however, increased 1% sequentially to Rs 24,479 crore from Rs 24,236 crore, indicating marginal growth in the company's top line.

Operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter, with Ebit declining by 8.4% to Rs 3,829 crore from Rs 4,181 crore in the previous quarter, while the operating margin narrowed to 15.6% from 17.2%.

Despite softer profitability and margin compression during the quarter, Wipro maintained its shareholder payout by declaring the interim dividend.

“We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,574 million to $2,627 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5% to (+)0.5% in constant currency terms,” management said while commenting on outlook for Sep. quarter 2026.

Also Read: Wipro Says Longer Client Decision Cycles Delayed Some Large Deals Into Q2

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