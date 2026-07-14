Infosys Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended June 30 ongoing, a wide roster of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, along with commencing their announcements, with IT giant Infosys Ltd. set to do the same.

Indian IT stocks are in focus amid shifting trends in the software services sector space and the rise in AI usage among their clients.

Infosys Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Infosys on Tuesday said that it will declare the financial results for the first quarter of FY27 on July 23, 2026 at around 3:45 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). The firm also provided a link to its website where people can access their results post declaration.

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"Infosys, a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, will announce results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, July 23, 2026 around 3:45 p.m. IST", the company said in an NSE press release.

The IT company did not confirm the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27 on the same date.

Infosys Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The firm will conduct a conference call spanning 60 minutes on July 23, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. IST. The company's senior management will discuss its performance and answer queries from participants during the earnings call. Those who wish to join are required to dial the telephone numbers: +91 22 6280 1168 and +91 22 7115 8069 (for Mumbai,India).

The phone numbers to dial for those wishing to join the call from outside India have also been provided in the release. Along with phone numbers for those wishing to replay the conference call after it has concluded.

Those interested are required to dial the respective number provided 10-15 minutes before the conference call and listen to the instruction on how to ask questions from the operators.

Alternatively, one can also pre-register using a Diamond Pass website link, and join the call without having to interact with an operator.

"As participation in the call is limited, early registration is encouraged," the release stated.

This event is set to be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Infosys website, after which it will be archived on it. The archive will be available after 7:30 p.m. IST on July 23, 2026 along with a transcript of the conference call. The release provided links for all of the above.

Infosys Stock Movement

Share price of Infosys saw a 0.88% downturn to Rs 1,092.90 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.66% decline of the NSE Nifty 50. The stock opened at Rs 1,107.80, compared to its previous close of Rs 1,102.60. During today's trading session, Infosys Ltd. share price moved in the range of Rs 1,090.00 to Rs 1,113.50.

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Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 982.40 and a high of Rs 1,728.00. On the performance front, Infosys Ltd. share price is down 30.40% on a year-on-year basis.

The market capitalisation of Infosys Ltd. is Rs 6.34 lakh crore, with a P/E ratio of 16.63.

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