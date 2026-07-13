Q1 Results Today Live: HCLTech, Among A Dozen Companies To Declare June Quarter Results
Q1 Results Today Live: Track all the latest Q1 earnings announcements, management commentary, dividend declarations, margin trends, guidance, analyst reactions and share price moves from companies reporting June quarter results today.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 13, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as IT services major HCLTechnologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and others are set to declare their Q1 scorecards today.
At least 15 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on IT heavyweight HCLTechnologies, which is slated to announce both its quarterly performance and a potential second interim dividend for FY27. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Saturday, July 13, 2026.
HCLTech Q1 Results Live: IT major likely to report modest sequential growth
HCLTech Q1 Results Live: HCLTech is expected to report modest sequential growth in the June quarter, with margins seen improving slightly as analysts turn their focus to FY27 guidance and management commentary on the demand environment. The company is set to announce the results for Q1FY27 on Monday, July 13.
According to Bloomberg estimates, HCLTech is expected to report constant-currency IT services revenue growth of 3.25% for the quarter, reflecting steady demand across its key markets. The company's operating profit (EBIT) is projected at Rs 5,761.4 crore, while the operating margin is seen at 16.96%. READ MORE:
HCLTech Q1 Preview: Modest Revenue, Profit Growth Expected With Stable Margin
Q1 Results Live: Earnings calendar July 13
Full list of companies declaring Q1 earnings on July 13:
Q1FY27 Results On July 13:
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- HCL Technologies
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
- ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
- Cella Space
- IGC Industries
- Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Leapfrog Engineering Services
- Mahaveer Infoway
- Plastiblends India
- Sharp Investments
- Simbhaoli Sugars
- Shree Steel Wire Ropes
- Virtual Global Education
- Vivo Bio Tech
Q1 Results Live: HCLTech, among others to declare Q1 results
Q1 Results Live: At least 15 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans.
Market participants are keeping a close watch on IT heavyweight HCLTechnologies, which is slated to announce both its quarterly performance and a potential second interim dividend for FY27. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Q1 Results Live: Hello and Welcome!
Q1 Results Live: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 13, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as HCLTechnologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and others are set to declare their Q1 scorecards today.
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