Water Level In Mumbai Lakes At 49.93% Capacity: Vihar Stays Full, Tulsi Slips Slightly From 100% Volume

The stock in seven key water-supplying lakes of Mumbai continues to be below 50% capacity, recording a marginal increase in the past 24 hours. The data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday showed that the seven lakes are at 7,22,649 million litres capacity, representing 49.93% of their 14.47 lakh million litres total capacity. In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 0.09% in the water stock in the reservoirs.

The Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar, and Tulsi and Middle Vaitarna lakes are based in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik. These are monsoon dependent for their replenishment.

The data for individual lakes showed that Vihar Lake continues to stay at 100% capacity after reaching full storage on July 7. Tulsi Lake, which also became full on the same day, is now at 99.25%. Among the other lakes, Modak Sagar stands at 80.64%, Tansa at 78.46%, Bhatsa at 44.58%, Middle Vaitarna at 43.96%, and Upper Vaitarna at 28.38% capacity.

With the end of the active spell of monsoon, these lakes may have to wait longer before seeing any meaningful surge in their water levels again. None of the lakes received any rainfall in the past 24 hours amid a broader dry spell in Maharashtra, the data showed.

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Mumbai Weather Update:

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik may witness light rain during the next few days. The agency said that Mumbai is expected to record “generally cloudy sky with light rain” till July 18, but issued no additional warning.

Over the next 24 hours, Mumbai may see “partly cloudy sky in the city and suburbs. Possibility of one or two spells of light rain at isolated places,” the IMD said, predicting the maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 33 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

The IMD also issued a broader outlook for this month, noting: “Regionally, below-normal rainfall is likely across most parts of the country except some areas of northwest and northeast India, east central India and the eastern peninsular region where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely.”

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High Tide Alert:

The BMC has also issued a high tide alert for Mumbai for Monday. A high tide of 4.53 metres is expected at 11:14 a.m. today, followed by a low tide of 1.82 metres at 5:12 p.m. Another high tide of 3.92 metres is expected at 11:01 p.m.

A low tide of 0.28 metres is also forecast at 5:10 a.m. on July 14.

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