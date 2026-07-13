SRF, Deepak Nitrite Among Six Stocks In Focus As Systematix Re-Initiates Coverage — Check Target Prices

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Systematix Report

Thr brokerage firm Systematix has re-initiated coverage on six specialty chemical companies - Aarti Industries, Atul, SRF, Deepak Nitrite, Vinati Organics and Navin Fluorine International.

The brokerage expects a sharp divergence in their Q1 FY27 performances. Interestingly, the composition of this growth is more compelling than the headline figure itself, with the expansion driven by-

price-led inflation, following the spike in crude and crude-linked feedstocks during the West Asia conflict, a weaker rupee (Rs 94-95/USD) and two distinctive profit pools - firm refrigerant gas pricing (SRF, Navin Fluorine) and windfall expansion in phenol-acetone spreads (Deepak Nitrite).

Consequently, companies with strong pass-through mechanisms or commodity tailwinds are likely to post standout margins. In contrast, conventional intermediate players (Aarti Industries, Atul) are likely to absorb the higher input costs with a lag, resulting in sequential margin compression.

The near-term earnings setup is flattered by factors that have begun to reverse. Brent crude has corrected from a peak of ~$110/bbl to less than $75/bbl following de-escalation, implying that pricing and spread gains embedded in Q1 numbers could now pose as headwinds during the remainder of FY27.

Thus, Systematix would monitor aspects of management commentaries that focus on the sustainability of refrigerant realisations, phenol spreads and the pace of rawmaterial cost normalisation.

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Systematix Specialty Chemicals .pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: DMart To LTM Q1 Review — Check Target Prices, Upside Potential, Stock Calls By HDFC Securities

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