Five Stocks To Buy: Biocon, Neogen Chemicals, Triveni Engineering And More | July 13, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on sectors such as biotechnology, auto finance, chemicals, sugar, and industrial manufacturing.

Top picks for Monday, July 13 include Biocon, TSF Investments, Neogen Chemicals, Triveni Engineering & Industries, and DOMS Industries.

Biocon

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, sees technical strength in the biotechnology segment. He recommended a buy on Biocon shares for an upside target of Rs 480, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 389 to manage downside risk.

TSF Investments

VLA Ambala, SEBI registered research analyst & founder of SMT Stock Market, identified a buying opportunity in the auto finances space. She recommended entering TSF Investments for an upside targets of Rs 550, Rs 600 and Rs 700, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 405.

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Neogen Chemicals

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities, sees positive price action in the chemicals space. He recommended a buy on Neogen Chemicals for a target of Rs 2,270, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,980.

Triveni Engineering & Industries

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, highlighted momentum in Triveni Engineering & Industries with a buy call. He recommended an entry for an upside target of Rs 501, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 443.

DOMS Industries

VLA Ambala of SMT Stock Marketalso sees strong momentum in the industrial manufacturing space. He recommended a buy on Data Patterns at Rs 4,192 for a target of Rs 2700 and Rs 3000.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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