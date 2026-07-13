Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 13

- GIFT Nifty down 0.79% at 24,043 as of 7:30 am on early trade
- Indian benchmarks fell 0.25% (Nifty) and 0.22% (Sensex) on Friday
- US futures declined; Dow up 0.23%, S&P 500 gained 0.13% early trade
Good Morning!
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.79% at 24,043 as of 7:30 am. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.28% and 0.59% respectively.
Indian Market Recap
Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Friday. But snapped their four-week gaining streak, their longest weekly gaining streak since the week ending Dec. 7. Both the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.25% and 0.22% respectively. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.02% or 244.10 points to close at 24,206.90, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.08% or 827.57 points to end at 77,569.39.
US Market Recap
Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat on Friday, while S&P 500 heads for winning week.
Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 120 points or 0.23%, S&P 500 gained over 0.13%, while Nasdaq was up 0.04%. Salesforce Inc. and Microsoft Corp. shares were up nearly 2%, wgile Nike Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Amazon.com Inc. was up over 1%. On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group Inc. and McDonald;s Corp was down nearly 1%.
Asian Market Update
Asian markets opened marginally higher on Monday as investors assessed the latest military exchanges between the United States and Iran, while looking for a packed week of corporate earnings that could set the tone for global equities. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.58%, South Korea's Kospi added 0.02%, and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.10%.
Commodity Check
Oil prices rose on Monday as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, reviving concerns over crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil.
Brent crude futures surged 3.5% to $78.67 a barrel, moving towards $79, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 3.4% to $73.87 a barrel.
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Earnings And Updates
LTIMindtree (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% to Rs. 11,608 crore versus Rs. 11,292 crore.
EBIT up 5.3% to Rs. 1,799 crore versus Rs. 1,709 crore.
EBIT margin at 15.5% versus 15.1%.
Net profit up 5.3% to Rs. 1,466 crore versus Rs. 1,392 crore.
Avenue Supermarts (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)
Revenue up 15.1% to Rs. 18,343 crore versus Rs. 15,932 crore.
EBITDA up 16.2% to Rs. 1,526 crore versus Rs. 1,313 crore.
EBITDA margin at 8.3% versus 8.2%.
Net profit up 12.8% to Rs. 936 crore versus Rs. 830 crore.
The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,000 crore via NCDs and appoints Lalit Ahuja as Chief Operating Officer.
Just Dial (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)
Revenue up 9.9% to Rs. 327 crore versus Rs. 298 crore.
EBITDA up 1.2% to Rs. 87.4 crore versus Rs. 86.4 crore.
EBITDA margin at 26.7% versus 29%.
Net profit up 4.1% to Rs. 166 core versus Rs. 160 crore.
Avantel (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 35.7% to Rs. 70.4 crore versus Rs. 51.9 crore.
EBITDA up 66.7% to Rs. 17.4 crore versus Rs. 10.5 crore.
EBITDA margin at 24.7% versus 20.1%.
Net profit up 67.4% to Rs. 5.4 crore versus Rs. 3.2 crore.
Fino Payments Bank
June 2026 new accounts increased 31% YoY to 3.13 lakh
Average deposits rose 11% YoY to Rs 2,755 crore
FinoPay active users grew 38% YoY to 8.4 lakh
Loan referral disbursals surged 253% YoY to Rs 240 crore.
Adani Green - Q1 Business Update
Operational Capacity 27% At 20,142 MW YoY
Greenfield Capacity Addition Stands At 4,327 MW
Added 848 MW Capacity In Q1
Energy Sales 30% At 13,657 Mn Units YoY
BESS Capacity to increase to 10+ GWh by FY27E
Renewable Energy Capacity in GW to rise to 50 GW by 2030
Q1FY27
Operationalized BESS capacity of 1,972 MWh during Q1FY27
Total installed capacity rises to 3,551 MWh1 as of June 30, 2026
Solar portfolio CUF at 25.3% backed by 99.5% plant availability
Wind portfolio CUF at 44.4% backed by 95.3% plant availability
Hybrid portfolio CUF at 49.0% backed by 98.8% plant availability
L&T Finance
Records highest ever consolidated PAT of Rs. 902 Crore for Q1FY27
Achieves highest ever consolidated book of Rs. 1,29,634 Crore, up 27% YoY
NIMs + Fees for Q1FY27 improved to 10.47% vs. 10.22% in Q1FY26
Credit cost for Q1FY27 improved to 2.54% vs. 2.64% in Q4FY26
Rural business finance exhibits strong growth of 24%
Net Profit at 28.7% At Rs. 902 Cr Vs Rs. 701 Cr YoY
Stocks In News
- SBI: The bank completes transfer of a 1.4% stake ahead of SBI Fund Management's IPO, selling 2.9 crore shares to 30 investors at Rs. 574 per share for Rs. 1,655 crore.
- NLC India: Sanoj Kumar Jha will continue to hold additional charge as CMD for at least three more months.
- Just Dial: The company appoints Dinkar Ayilavarapu as CEO from August 1, while VSS Mani ceases to be MD & CEO from July 31. The company also appoints Dinesh Taluja as CFO.
- ideaForge Technology: The company allots 62.9 lakh shares worth Rs. 500 crore via QIP at Rs. 795 per share, a 4.9% discount to the floor price.
- Triveni Engineering & Industries: The company fixes July 22 as record date for determining shareholder eligibility under the merger scheme involving Triveni Power Transmission and Shadi Lal Enterprises.
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The company's arm Gennova Biopharmaceuticals will sell its mRNA business to Immunoscript Life Science for Rs. 139.5 crore.
- Bazaar Style Retail: The company opens a new store in Bihar, taking total store count to 275.
- RITES: A consortium involving the company secures a Rs. 79 crore order from Patna Metro Rail.
- Nuvoco Vistas: The company's arm commissions 2 MMTPA cement grinding capacity at Surat. Consolidated cement capacity is expected to reach 35 MMTPA by FY28.
- Lux Industries: The company plans to invest Rs. 600 crore in a manufacturing facility in West Bengal for capacity expansion.
- Mankind Pharma: The company will sell its 100% stake in Broadway Hospitality Services to AKRK Projects LLP for Rs. 49 crore.
- SEAMEC: Vessel Samudra Prabha is hired following completion of DG Shipping inspection.
- Goodluck India: The company approves a 2:1 bonus issue and will provide a corporate guarantee worth Rs. 275 crore.
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: INS Mahendragiri, the stealth frigate built by the company, is commissioned into the Indian Navy.
- Cupid: The company is included in BSE Group ‘A' category
- Standard Industries: The company approves fundraising via preferential allotment of 24 lakh shares.
- Hariom Pipe Industries: The company's arm commissions a 5 MW AC solar PV power project in Maharashtra.
- NTPC: The company approves investment of Rs. 20,457 crore in the Lara Super Thermal Power Project.
- Amber Enterprises: The company approves issuance of bonus shares in a 25:1 ratio to members of its subsidiary IL JIN Electronics (India).
- Jindal Steel & Power: Gautam Malhotra resigns as Chief Executive Officer with effect from July 15.
- SBI: The bank reduces the OFS size in SBI Fund Management IPO to 4.89% stake from 6.3% earlier.
- Choice International: The company and its arm receive SEBI no-objection certificates for Wealthwave Capital Trust, with Choice AMC acting as investment manager.
- Sambhv Steel Tubes: The board will meet on July 15 to consider fundraising proposals.
- Belding India - Belding India Unveils Hybrid BESS to Accelerate India's Transition Towards Smarter, Cleaner and Reliable Power Solutions.
- CMPDIL - Achieved 99% of its drilling target up to May FY27, with 11% YoY growth in drilling, while 2D/3D seismic survey reached 70.14 line km (78% of target).
- Heromoto Corp - VIDA enters the Asia Book of Records with the launch of the new VIDA Evooter VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh
- Laxmi Dental - Disbursed an unsecured loan of Rs 25 lakh to subsidiary Signature Smiles Dental Clinic under an existing loan agreement; total outstanding loan to the subsidiary now stands at Rs 1.25 crore.
- Ashoka Buildcon - Settled the matter with NHAI related to the show cause notice dated Nov. 26, 2025; NHAI agreed to close the proceedings, withdraw the suspension and not initiate any debarment action, while the company paid Rs 1.04 crore as settlement amount.
- 63 Moons Technologies - Material subsidiary 63SATS Cybertech reported a Q1 FY27 order book of Rs 288 crore, achieving 82% of its FY27 target;
- CYBX AI: CyberOps cumulative order value crossed Rs 53 crore, CYBX downloads exceeded 20 lakh with more than 3.25 lakh paid subscribers, and over 65 clients were onboarded for DPDP compliance.
- Indus Towers: Appointed Abhishek Maheshwari as Chief Financial Officer
- Electronics Mart India: Opened a new 6,500 sq. ft. multi-brand store under the ‘Bajaj Electronics' brand in Peddapuram, Andhra Pradesh, with commercial operations commencing on July 10, 2026.
- Swiggy: Clarified that FSSAI's order relating to the “Toing” platform was linked to licence particulars updation and not to any food safety issue; the company addressed the observations and received a modified FSSAI licence on July 9, 2026
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Assigned CARE AAA/Stable and CARE A1+ ratings to Rs 50,000 crore long-term/short-term bank facilities
- Reliance Infrastructure: Subsidiary Mumbai Metro One entered into a debt restructuring agreement with National Asset Reconstruction Company that will reduce debt by more than Rs 1,100 crore and lead to withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against the company.
- Power Finance Corporation : Raised $300 million through 3-year floating rate notes due July 16, 2029 under its $8 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme, priced at SOFR plus 110 basis points with quarterly interest payments
- Lemon Tree Hotels: Terminated the hotel operating and licence agreements for “Lemon Tree Hotel, Hubli” due to a material breach of the hotel operating agreement by the owner;
- Power Grid Corporation of India: Declared the successful bidder for the “Transmission System for Integration of Krishnagiri REZ Phase-I” project; the project includes two new 765/400 kV substations in Andhra Pradesh and associated transmission lines across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.
- JSW Infrastructure: Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary JSW Kolkata Outer Harbour Container Terminal to execute the Kolkata Dock System Outer Container Terminal project awarded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority under the PPP model.
- InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Received a warning letter from DGCA relating to a cargo spillage incident reported in Jan. 2026
- Precision Wires: Received factory licence from the Director Industrial Safety and Health, Gujarat for its manufacturing unit at Zaroli, Valsad
- PACE Digitek: Material subsidiary Lineage Power entered into an MoU with Bondada Renewable Energy for supply of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), including DC blocks, C&I BESS cabinets, residential BESS, PCS, EMS and battery containers.
- MM Forgings: Pursuant to the NCLT-approved amalgamation of DVS Industries, the company's authorised share capital increased to Rs 63.50 crore from consolidation of authorised capital, comprising 6.35 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each.
- NMDC: Increased iron ore prices effective July 10, 2026, with Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) priced at Rs 5,450 per tonne and Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) priced at Rs 4,700 per tonne.
- HUDCO: Requested NSE and BSE to waive fines levied for non-compliance with board composition requirements during the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2026, stating that appointment of Independent Directors is undertaken by the Government of India and is beyond the company's control.
- Keystone Realtors: Q1 FY27 pre-sales Down 42% YoY at Rs. 617 crore; collections Up 4% YoY at Rs. 599 crore. Added two projects with estimated GDV of Rs. 713 crore and completed one project.
- Powerica: Secured a 50 MW wind project bid from GUVNL's wind power tender.
- Sterlite Technologies: Won its European patent dispute against Fujikura after the European Patent Office's Technical Board of Appeal revoked Fujikura's European patent.
- Deepak Nitrite: Wholly owned subsidiary Deepak Chem Tech allotted 1.20 crore 9% optionally convertible redeemable preference shares of Rs. 100 each, aggregating Rs. 120 crore, to Deepak Phenolics to strengthen its capital base and fund projects and general corporate purposes.
- Uflex: Appointed Arun Kumar Sharma as Chief Financial Officer.
- HEG:
- Domestic Indian cell capacity expected to reach 250 GWh by 2035.
- PLI scheme and proactive government policies to support long-term localisation of supply chains.
- Production scale-up targeted to reach 60 KMT by FY32.
- Massive opportunity with a cumulative BESS capacity pipeline of around 4,000 MWh.
- REPlus' state-of-the-art 1 GWh gigafactory expanding to 6 GWh by H2 FY27.
- Battery Energy Solutions has a 5,000 MWh order pipeline and 1,500 MWh under execution.
- Under-development portfolio includes:
- 200 MWh BESS IPP project in Gujarat targeted for Q3 FY27.
- 300 MWp solar C&I project in Chhattisgarh targeted for Q2 FY28.
- 376 MW hydro project in Uttarakhand targeted for Q4 FY31.
- Targeting steady-state ROCE of around 17% till FY30.
- Vadilal Industries: India Ratings upgraded the long-term rating to IND A+/Positive from IND A and the short-term rating to IND A1+ from IND A1.
- Advait Energy Transitions: Promoter Shalin Sheth acquired 10 lakh shares (9.14% stake) from promoter group entity Rejal Sheth through an inter-se promoter transfer by way of gift.
- Dolphin Offshore Enterprises: Wholly owned subsidiary Beluga International (IFSC) received provisional registration at GIFT City, Gujarat, as a finance company for ship and ocean vessel operating lease business. Dolphin Offshore will hold a 100% stake with a proposed capital infusion of Rs. 1.82 crore.
- Ajmera Realty & Infra: Sold its entire 36% stake in Ultra Tech Property Developers to Bloom Hotels and Living for Rs. 1.73 crore.
- Aster DM Quality Care: ICRA upgraded the long-term rating to ICRA AA/Stable from ICRA A+ and reaffirmed the ICRA A1+ short-term rating. The upgraded rating covers enhanced long-term term loan facilities of Rs. 1,607 crore.
- Tata Steel: Dutch Public Prosecution Office summoned material subsidiary Tata Steel IJmuiden over alleged pollution at its coke and gas plants. The subsidiary said the allegations are unjustified, highlighted a 98% reduction in undercooked coke incidents since 2020, and will present its defence in court.
- REC: Wholly owned subsidiary RECPDCL incorporated Nawada Durgapur Power Transmission as the SPV for the ERES-47 Nawada–Durgapur–Jeerat (New) 765 kV transmission corridor project.
- Ind-Swift Laboratories: Approved issuance of 70 lakh fully convertible warrants to promoter group entity Essix Biosciences at Rs. 196 per warrant, aggregating Rs. 137.20 crore.
- UGRO Capital: Received NSE and BSE no-objection letters for the proposed amalgamation of Profectus Capital with UGRO Capital.
- GMR Airports: CARE Ratings upgraded non-convertible bond ratings of up to Rs. 1,500 crore and long-term bank facilities to CARE A+ (Positive) from CARE A (Stable), while short-term bank facility ratings were upgraded to CARE A1+ from CARE A1.
- GAIL: Following the NCLT-approved capital reduction scheme of Konkan LNG, 7.41 crore shares held by MSEB were cancelled, increasing GAIL's stake to 100% and making Konkan LNG a wholly owned subsidiary.
- JSW Energy: Step-down subsidiary JSW Energy PSP Eleven secured a Rs. 443.74 crore order from Bondada Renewable Energy for the supply of 200 MW/400 MWh Battery Energy Storage Systems and Power Conversion System solutions.
- Avenue Supermarts: Opened a new store in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, taking the total store count to 504.
- Vikran Engineering: Approved corporate guarantees of up to Rs. 3,400 crore for wholly owned subsidiaries and approved promoter contribution of up to Rs. 1,160 crore into subsidiaries through equity, loans, NCDs, OCDs or other permitted instruments.
- Himadri Speciality Chemical: ICRA upgraded the long-term working capital rating to ICRA AA (Stable) from ICRA AA- (Positive) and reaffirmed the ICRA A1+ short-term rating and commercial paper rating of Rs. 500 crore.
- PDS: Step-down subsidiary Nor Lanka Manufacturing divested its entire 26% stake in Nobleswear (Private) Limited, Sri Lanka, for approximately Rs. 95.31 crore.
- H.G. Infra Engineering: Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary H.G. Buildskills on July 10, 2026, to undertake learning, training and development consultancy activities.
- Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: Executed a subordination agreement under which intercompany debt across the group, including TruBridge and its subsidiaries, will rank junior to IKS Inc.'s financing facilities of up to $635 million raised for the TruBridge acquisition.
- IREDA: Declared Gensol Engineering and Gensol EV Lease as fraud accounts under RBI's Fraud Risk Management Directions. Outstanding exposure stands at Rs. 453.77 crore and Rs. 218.97 crore, respectively, with 85% provisioning held against both accounts.
- IdeaForge Technology: Closed its QIP and allotted 62.89 lakh equity shares at Rs. 795 per share, raising approximately Rs. 500 crore.
- IIFL Finance: Allotted $300 million of 7.60% senior secured notes due 2030 under its $1.5 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme.
- TTK Prestige: The company resumes normal manufacturing operations at its Roorkee factory. It is assessing potential damage to assets and says all assets are adequately insured.
- Reliance Infrastructure: The company's stake in Reliance Power worth Rs. 763 crore has been provisionally attached.
- HUDCO: The company signs an MoU with the Odisha government for potential loan assistance of up to Rs. 1 lakh crore.
- SEPC: The SEPC–Furlong JV receives a termination notice for an EPC subcontract.
- Authum Investment & Infrastructure: NCLT rejects a resolution plan in which the company was selected as the successful resolution applicant. The company says the order will have no impact on its business operations.
- J&K Bank
- Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation
- HCL Tech
- ICICI Prudential Life
- Nuvoco Vistas
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- Krishna Phoschem
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
- Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
- Agi Infra: Arihant Capital Markets bought 12,637 shares at Rs. 343.43 per share.
- Ethos: Jupiter India Fund sold 4.99 lakh shares at Rs. 2,500 per share. Quant Mutual Fund bought 7 lakh shares at Rs. 2,500 per share. The Jupiter Global Fund – Jupiter India Select sold 2.23 lakh shares at Rs. 2,500 per share.
- IKIO Technologies: HRTI sold 65,873 shares at Rs. 215.80 per share.
- Insolation Energy: Junomoneta Finsol bought 2,881 shares at Rs. 125.96 per share.
- Kalyan Jewellers: BOFA Securities Europe bought 81.82 lakh shares at Rs. 470.95 per share. HRTI bought 3,415 shares at Rs. 473.30 per share.
- Knack Packaging: Dipan Mehta Commodities bought 20,000 shares at Rs. 212.75 per share. Mathisys Quantcap sold 7,842 shares at Rs. 212.16 per share. QE Securities sold 2,795 shares at Rs. 209.72 per share. Yuga Stocks and Commodities bought 6.75 lakh shares at Rs. 214.87 per share.
- Kody Technolab: Ajanta Manufacturing bought 1.21 lakh shares at Rs. 1,215 per share. Manav Subhashchandra Patel sold 1.21 lakh shares at Rs. 1,215 per share.
- Newgen Software: QE Securities sold 34,599 shares at Rs. 521.74 per share.
- Solara Active Pharma Sciences: TPG Growth IV SF sold 3 lakh shares at Rs. 573.20 per share.
- Stallion India Fluorochemicals: Junomoneta Finsol sold 15,425 shares at Rs. 205.15 per share.
- Sumeet Industries: S I Investments Broking bought 30 lakh shares at Rs. 2.30 per share.
- Zensar Technologies: HRTI bought 2.84 lakh shares at Rs. 498.98 per share. Junomoneta Finsol bought 22,592 shares at Rs. 497.67 per share. QE Securities sold 32,252 shares at Rs. 498.02 per share.
- Nifty July futures up 1.04% at 24249.90 trading at a premium of 43 points.
- Maximum Call open interest at 24500. Maximum Put open interest at 23000.
- Securities in ban period: Kaynes
Global News
July 13
India
Inflation rate (4pm)
Board Meetings
July 13
Jaykay Enterprises Limited – for Fund Raising
AGM
July 13
Earnings
July 13
Bulk/Block Deals
Insider Trades
Cochin Shipyard Ltd (reported to exchanges on 10th July)
President of India acting through the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, Promoter, sold 1,20,49,170 shares.
List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework
Ind-Swift Laboratories
S. P. Apparels
Unichem Laboratories
List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework
Quadrant Future Tek
Savita Oil Technologies
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
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F&O Cues
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