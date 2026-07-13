Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 13

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.79% at 24,043 as of 7:30 am. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.28% and 0.59% respectively.

Indian Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks rallied on Friday. But snapped their four-week gaining streak, their longest weekly gaining streak since the week ending Dec. 7. Both the NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.25% and 0.22% respectively. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 1.02% or 244.10 points to close at 24,206.90, while the BSE Sensex gained 1.08% or 827.57 points to end at 77,569.39.

US Market Recap

Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average opened flat on Friday, while S&P 500 heads for winning week.

Minutes into the trade, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose over 120 points or 0.23%, S&P 500 gained over 0.13%, while Nasdaq was up 0.04%. Salesforce Inc. and Microsoft Corp. shares were up nearly 2%, wgile Nike Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Amazon.com Inc. was up over 1%. On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group Inc. and McDonald;s Corp was down nearly 1%.

Asian Market Update

Asian markets opened marginally higher on Monday as investors assessed the latest military exchanges between the United States and Iran, while looking for a packed week of corporate earnings that could set the tone for global equities. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.58%, South Korea's Kospi added 0.02%, and Australia's ASX 200 gained 0.10%.

Commodity Check

Oil prices rose on Monday as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate, reviving concerns over crude supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that carries about one-fifth of the world's oil.

Brent crude futures surged 3.5% to $78.67 a barrel, moving towards $79, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 3.4% to $73.87 a barrel.

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Earnings And Updates

LTIMindtree (Q1 FY27, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 2.8% to Rs. 11,608 crore versus Rs. 11,292 crore.

EBIT up 5.3% to Rs. 1,799 crore versus Rs. 1,709 crore.

EBIT margin at 15.5% versus 15.1%.

Net profit up 5.3% to Rs. 1,466 crore versus Rs. 1,392 crore.

Avenue Supermarts (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 15.1% to Rs. 18,343 crore versus Rs. 15,932 crore.

EBITDA up 16.2% to Rs. 1,526 crore versus Rs. 1,313 crore.

EBITDA margin at 8.3% versus 8.2%.

Net profit up 12.8% to Rs. 936 crore versus Rs. 830 crore.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 1,000 crore via NCDs and appoints Lalit Ahuja as Chief Operating Officer.

Just Dial (Q1 FY27, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 9.9% to Rs. 327 crore versus Rs. 298 crore.

EBITDA up 1.2% to Rs. 87.4 crore versus Rs. 86.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 26.7% versus 29%.

Net profit up 4.1% to Rs. 166 core versus Rs. 160 crore.

Avantel (Q1 FY27, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 35.7% to Rs. 70.4 crore versus Rs. 51.9 crore.

EBITDA up 66.7% to Rs. 17.4 crore versus Rs. 10.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 24.7% versus 20.1%.

Net profit up 67.4% to Rs. 5.4 crore versus Rs. 3.2 crore.

Fino Payments Bank

June 2026 new accounts increased 31% YoY to 3.13 lakh

Average deposits rose 11% YoY to Rs 2,755 crore

FinoPay active users grew 38% YoY to 8.4 lakh

Loan referral disbursals surged 253% YoY to Rs 240 crore.

Adani Green - Q1 Business Update

Operational Capacity 27% At 20,142 MW YoY

Greenfield Capacity Addition Stands At 4,327 MW

Added 848 MW Capacity In Q1

Energy Sales 30% At 13,657 Mn Units YoY

BESS Capacity to increase to 10+ GWh by FY27E

Renewable Energy Capacity in GW to rise to 50 GW by 2030

Q1FY27

Operationalized BESS capacity of 1,972 MWh during Q1FY27

Total installed capacity rises to 3,551 MWh1 as of June 30, 2026

Solar portfolio CUF at 25.3% backed by 99.5% plant availability

Wind portfolio CUF at 44.4% backed by 95.3% plant availability

Hybrid portfolio CUF at 49.0% backed by 98.8% plant availability

L&T Finance

Records highest ever consolidated PAT of Rs. 902 Crore for Q1FY27

Achieves highest ever consolidated book of Rs. 1,29,634 Crore, up 27% YoY

NIMs + Fees for Q1FY27 improved to 10.47% vs. 10.22% in Q1FY26

Credit cost for Q1FY27 improved to 2.54% vs. 2.64% in Q4FY26

Rural business finance exhibits strong growth of 24%

Net Profit at 28.7% At Rs. 902 Cr Vs Rs. 701 Cr YoY

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