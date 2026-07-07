Wipro Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With India Inc.'s earnings season for quarter ended June 30 only days away, a lot of heavyweights have begun declaring dates for their results including IT giant Wipro Ltd.

Wipro Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Wipro on Tuesday said that its board of directors will meet on July 15 and 16 to approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY27.

"The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on July 16, 2026," a regulatory filing on BSE stated.

Therefore, the results will be announced on July 16, 2026. The IT company added that the interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27 will be declared on the same date.

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Wipro Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

Wipro further informed that the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from June 16, 2026 till the close of July 18, 2026 (both days inclusive). Trading window closure is part of SEBI's code of conduct for Prevention of insider trading.

Wipro Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company did not release information related to the post earnings conference call in the exchange filing.

Wipro Q4FY26 Snapshot

Wipro's net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 went up over 12% sequentially. The IT giant registered a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 3,501 crore, compared to Rs 3,119 crore in the previous quarter

Revenue went up 3% to Rs 24,236 crore, compared to Rs 23,556 crore in Q3 of fiscal 2026. Wipro clocked a strong 19.7% rise in its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to Rs 4,181 crore, from Rs 3,491 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2026. EBIT margin jumped to 17.3% from 14.8% in Q3.

Wipro Share Price

Wipro's stock ended 0.76% lower at Rs 173 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 0.13% decline in the Nifty index on Monday. The share price has fallen 34.29% year-to-date, and 34.39% in the last 12 months.

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