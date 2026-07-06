Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 6

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.13% at 24,324 as of 7:56 am. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) rose 0.26%. while Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.08%.

Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks extended gains for the third consecutive trading session. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.8% to 24,378.15, while the BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.85% or 655 points to 78,127.52. The rally was primarily led by the surge in tech shares.

US Market Recap

Wall Street was closed for trading on Friday, July 3, as the US observes the Independence Day holiday. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Nasdaq and the bond market will resume on Monday, July 6.

According to media reports, the closure follows the US holiday calendar, under which Independence Day is observed on the preceding Friday when July 4 falls on a Saturday. The bond market also closed early on Thursday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time ahead of the long weekend. The holiday comes after a mixed session on Wall Street.

Asian Market Update

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting, while investors assesed movements in the Japanese yen and South Korean won. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.08%, outperforming regional peers. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.25%, while Australia's ASX 200 edged 0.08% lower.

Commodity Check

Oil prices dropped on Monday, with Brent crude falling below $72 a barrel following signs of improving tanker movements through the Strait of Hormuz and OPEC+'s decision to raise production targets from August added to concerns over higher global supply.

ALSO READ | Trade Setup For July 6: Nifty's Break Above 24,400 Could Trigger Rally Towards 24,600 | Check Key Levels

Stocks In News

SIS: Acquired an additional 2 lakh shares of Updater Services. The company now holds a 5.17% stake in Updater Services.

Acquired an additional 2 lakh shares of Updater Services. The company now holds a 5.17% stake in Updater Services. EPL: Invested an additional Rs. 14.5 crore in its subsidiary, EPL Packaging.

Invested an additional Rs. 14.5 crore in its subsidiary, EPL Packaging. Supriya Lifescience: The Customs Department has initiated an investigation against General Manager Sreekant Sreedharan. A CMM court has granted judicial custody until July 17. Proceedings have been initiated over a lapse in the export transaction of an identified product.

The Customs Department has initiated an investigation against General Manager Sreekant Sreedharan. A CMM court has granted judicial custody until July 17. Proceedings have been initiated over a lapse in the export transaction of an identified product. Aster DM Healthcare: Changed its name to Aster DM Quality Care.

Changed its name to Aster DM Quality Care. Belrise Industries: Received 'no adverse observation' letters from BSE and NSE regarding the merger of Badve Autocomps and Eximius Infra.

Received 'no adverse observation' letters from BSE and NSE regarding the merger of Badve Autocomps and Eximius Infra. G R Infraprojects: Its subsidiary has completed the Rajasthan road project.

Its subsidiary has completed the Rajasthan road project. HLE Glascoat: Naveen Kandpal has resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Naveen Kandpal has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. Shakti Pumps: Received an order worth Rs. 354 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for water pumps.

Received an order worth Rs. 354 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for water pumps. Baazar Style Retail: Opened a new Style Baazar store at Gilat Bazar in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Opened a new Style Baazar store at Gilat Bazar in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Bikaji Foods: Completed the acquisition of an additional 2,90,000 common stock shares in Bikaji Foods International USA Corp, its wholly owned subsidiary.

Completed the acquisition of an additional 2,90,000 common stock shares in Bikaji Foods International USA Corp, its wholly owned subsidiary. Godawari Power & Ispat: Made a further investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited. The subsidiary allotted shares worth Rs. 150 crore to the company on a rights basis.

Made a further investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited. The subsidiary allotted shares worth Rs. 150 crore to the company on a rights basis. Lux Industries: The board approved a capacity expansion at its West Bengal unit and sanctioned a new capex of Rs. 450 crore for the Dankuni facility.

The board approved a capacity expansion at its West Bengal unit and sanctioned a new capex of Rs. 450 crore for the Dankuni facility. Bharat Coking Coal: The Jharkhand High Court disposed of litigation related to the arrest of former employees. No adverse directions were passed against the company, and the litigation stands closed with the disposal of the writ petition.

The Jharkhand High Court disposed of litigation related to the arrest of former employees. No adverse directions were passed against the company, and the litigation stands closed with the disposal of the writ petition. DCM Shriram: The Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) granted relief of Rs. 173 crore in relation to a November 2025 tax litigation and directed the correction of computational errors. The company will now file a plea against another tax order worth Rs. 249 crore.

The Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) granted relief of Rs. 173 crore in relation to a November 2025 tax litigation and directed the correction of computational errors. The company will now file a plea against another tax order worth Rs. 249 crore. Oswal Pumps: Received an additional order worth Rs. 236 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 10,000 solar pumps.

Received an additional order worth Rs. 236 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for 10,000 solar pumps. SJVN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project. CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Its subsidiary, CG Semi, has commenced commercial production at its OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

Its subsidiary, CG Semi, has commenced commercial production at its OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat. CONCOR - ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 44.06 lakh shares through open market transactions, increasing its stake in the company from 4.67% to 5.24%, crossing the 5% shareholding threshold.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 44.06 lakh shares through open market transactions, increasing its stake in the company from 4.67% to 5.24%, crossing the 5% shareholding threshold. IndusInd Bank - India Ratings reaffirmed the Bank's debt instruments rating at IND AA+ with Negative Outlook.

- India Ratings reaffirmed the Bank's debt instruments rating at IND AA+ with Negative Outlook. Enviro Infra Engineers - Received LOA from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) for a Rs. 130.14 crore HAM project to develop a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant and associated infrastructure at Lohta, Varanasi under the Namami Gange Programme, with 15-year O&M.

- Received LOA from Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (Rural) for a Rs. 130.14 crore HAM project to develop a 60 MLD sewage treatment plant and associated infrastructure at Lohta, Varanasi under the Namami Gange Programme, with 15-year O&M. Scheffler India - Schaeffler India Becomes First Company to Secure BIS License for Cylindrical Roller Bearings Under New Indian Standard

- Schaeffler India Becomes First Company to Secure BIS License for Cylindrical Roller Bearings Under New Indian Standard TCC Concept - Pepcart Announces Its First B2B Alliance with Shiprocket to Democratize Big-Box Logistics Across India

- Pepcart Announces Its First B2B Alliance with Shiprocket to Democratize Big-Box Logistics Across India TeamLease Services - Karnataka High Court quashed the EPFO show-cause notice and directed EPFO to consider the company's March 31, 2026 reply and conduct an enquiry in accordance with law.

- Karnataka High Court quashed the EPFO show-cause notice and directed EPFO to consider the company's March 31, 2026 reply and conduct an enquiry in accordance with law. Piramal Finance - Shareholders approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through private placement

- Shareholders approved issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) through private placement GSP Crop Science - Fire incident at Ahmedabad Unit-1 impacted a packing material storage area containing raw materials, packing material and one FFE machine;

- Fire incident at Ahmedabad Unit-1 impacted a packing material storage area containing raw materials, packing material and one FFE machine; Sagar Cements - India Ratings downgraded the company's bank loan facilities rating to IND BBB/Stable/IND A3+ from IND BBB+/Negative/IND A2.

- India Ratings downgraded the company's bank loan facilities rating to IND BBB/Stable/IND A3+ from IND BBB+/Negative/IND A2. JSW Steel - JSW Steel Begins Work on Rayalaseema Steel Project in Andhra Pradesh

- JSW Steel Begins Work on Rayalaseema Steel Project in Andhra Pradesh HUDCO - Signed an MoU with the Government of Bihar to provide term loans of up to Rs. 1 lakh crore over five years for urban infrastructure projects, including land acquisition.

- Signed an MoU with the Government of Bihar to provide term loans of up to Rs. 1 lakh crore over five years for urban infrastructure projects, including land acquisition. Bliss GVS Pharma - Appointed Rahul Adakmol as CEO effective July 15, 2026; Narsimha Shibroor Kamath stepped down as CEO from July 14, 2026 and will continue as Managing Director.

- Appointed Rahul Adakmol as CEO effective July 15, 2026; Narsimha Shibroor Kamath stepped down as CEO from July 14, 2026 and will continue as Managing Director. Quality Power Electrical Equipments – Subsidiary Co. Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers received multiple orders worth Rs. 15.70 crore from Hitachi Energy India for supply of 400 KV Instrument Transformers, to be executed over around 12 months.

– Subsidiary Co. Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers received multiple orders worth Rs. 15.70 crore from Hitachi Energy India for supply of 400 KV Instrument Transformers, to be executed over around 12 months. Bank of Baroda - RBI imposed a penalty of Rs. 63.60 lakh on the bank for charging interest above contracted rates in certain loan accounts and delays in uploading certain customer KYC records to CKYCR within prescribed timelines.

- RBI imposed a penalty of Rs. 63.60 lakh on the bank for charging interest above contracted rates in certain loan accounts and delays in uploading certain customer KYC records to CKYCR within prescribed timelines. DCM Shriram - Appointed Justice (Retd.) Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Rumjhum Chatterjee as Additional Independent Directors for a five-year term

- Appointed Justice (Retd.) Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Rumjhum Chatterjee as Additional Independent Directors for a five-year term Sterlite Technologies - European Patent Office's Technical Board of Appeal revoked Fujikura's EP3796060 patent in its entirety, formally ending the UK patent litigation related to STL's Celesta cable family

- European Patent Office's Technical Board of Appeal revoked Fujikura's EP3796060 patent in its entirety, formally ending the UK patent litigation related to STL's Celesta cable family Thejo Engineering - Received first tranche orders worth Rs. 8.46 crore from Vale, Brazil for supply of THOR-R and THOR-M Mill Liners under a three-year contract; delivery scheduled by October 2026.

- Received first tranche orders worth Rs. 8.46 crore from Vale, Brazil for supply of THOR-R and THOR-M Mill Liners under a three-year contract; delivery scheduled by October 2026. PTC India - Entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for procurement of 1,200 MW solar power under a bilateral arrangement.

- Entered into a Power Purchase Agreement with NTPC Renewable Energy Limited for procurement of 1,200 MW solar power under a bilateral arrangement. KEC International - Issued a corporate guarantee of USD 35 million on behalf of subsidiary Al Sharif Group & KEC Limited Company for a credit facility.

- Issued a corporate guarantee of USD 35 million on behalf of subsidiary Al Sharif Group & KEC Limited Company for a credit facility. ITI - Executed and registered the sale deed for a 21-acre land parcel at K.R. Puram, Bengaluru in favour of the Central Goods and Services Tax Department for Rs. 914.31 crore; Rs. 902.81 crore of proceeds was used to repay consortium bank borrowings and the related mortgage has been released.

- Executed and registered the sale deed for a 21-acre land parcel at K.R. Puram, Bengaluru in favour of the Central Goods and Services Tax Department for Rs. 914.31 crore; Rs. 902.81 crore of proceeds was used to repay consortium bank borrowings and the related mortgage has been released. Protean eGov Technologies - Signed a five-year MoU with North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) to collaborate on digital governance, ICT, geospatial technologies, capacity building and technology-enabled socio-economic development projects, with a focus on the North Eastern Region.

- Signed a five-year MoU with North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) to collaborate on digital governance, ICT, geospatial technologies, capacity building and technology-enabled socio-economic development projects, with a focus on the North Eastern Region. Amber Enterprises India - Material subsidiary IL JIN Electronics (India) acquired an additional 1.0% stake in Ascent Circuits Private Limited for approximately Rs. 8 crore, increasing its shareholding from 97.5% to 98.5%.

- Material subsidiary IL JIN Electronics (India) acquired an additional 1.0% stake in Ascent Circuits Private Limited for approximately Rs. 8 crore, increasing its shareholding from 97.5% to 98.5%. Hinduja Global Solutions - Wholly owned subsidiary HGS International, Mauritius incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, HGS MENA IT Consulting L.L.C., in Dubai, UAE on July 3, 2026.

- Wholly owned subsidiary HGS International, Mauritius incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary, HGS MENA IT Consulting L.L.C., in Dubai, UAE on July 3, 2026. Fortis Healthcare - Fortis Healthcare signs O&M Agreement with Dion Group for 300-Bed Multi-Specialty Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha.

- Fortis Healthcare signs O&M Agreement with Dion Group for 300-Bed Multi-Specialty Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. Strides Pharma Science - Completed sale of its majority stake in Pivot Path to a consortium led by Ascent Capital for Rs. 100 crore; received Rs. 75 crore upfront, with Rs. 25 crore payable after one year.

- Completed sale of its majority stake in Pivot Path to a consortium led by Ascent Capital for Rs. 100 crore; received Rs. 75 crore upfront, with Rs. 25 crore payable after one year. Rubicon Research - US FDA completed an unannounced inspection of the Pithampur facility and issued Form 483 with 2 procedural observations. The company remains on track to ramp up commercial operations from Q1 CY2027.

- US FDA completed an unannounced inspection of the Pithampur facility and issued Form 483 with 2 procedural observations. The company remains on track to ramp up commercial operations from Q1 CY2027. Lodha Developers - Clarified that the reported Palava land transaction with Digital Edge is a routine business transaction in the ordinary course of its real estate operations and not a material event.

- Clarified that the reported Palava land transaction with Digital Edge is a routine business transaction in the ordinary course of its real estate operations and not a material event. Syngene International Limited - Submitted the resignation letter of Peter Bains, who stepped down as Managing Director & CEO effective June 30, 2026, as part of the company's previously announced leadership transition plan.

- Submitted the resignation letter of Peter Bains, who stepped down as Managing Director & CEO effective June 30, 2026, as part of the company's previously announced leadership transition plan. Manappuram Finance - Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel Deepak Reddy resigned to pursue personal and professional interests

Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel Deepak Reddy resigned to pursue personal and professional interests Sonata Software - US bankruptcy court dismissed the involuntary Chapter 7 petition filed by subsidiary Sonata Software North America against OBSA Operating Company due to OBSA's procedural non-compliance.

- US bankruptcy court dismissed the involuntary Chapter 7 petition filed by subsidiary Sonata Software North America against OBSA Operating Company due to OBSA's procedural non-compliance. Can Fin Homes - RBI approved the appointment of Shailesh Kumar Singh as Whole-Time Director for a term of up to three years.

- RBI approved the appointment of Shailesh Kumar Singh as Whole-Time Director for a term of up to three years. Prestige Estates Projects - Entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International Limited for up to Rs. 504 crore to jointly develop a Mumbai commercial project with ~1.5 million sq. ft. leasable area and estimated GDV of Rs. 4,500 crore.

- Entered into an agreement to acquire a 50% stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International Limited for up to Rs. 504 crore to jointly develop a Mumbai commercial project with ~1.5 million sq. ft. leasable area and estimated GDV of Rs. 4,500 crore. Reliance Industries - CARE Ratings reaffirmed the company's Non-Convertible Debentures rating at CARE AAA/Stable and Commercial Paper rating at CARE A1+.

- CARE Ratings reaffirmed the company's Non-Convertible Debentures rating at CARE AAA/Stable and Commercial Paper rating at CARE A1+. Adani Ports - CARE Ratings reaffirmed the company's long-term bank facilities, non-convertible debentures and long-term/short-term bank facilities ratings at CARE AAA/Stable, and reaffirmed commercial paper rating at CARE A1+.

- CARE Ratings reaffirmed the company's long-term bank facilities, non-convertible debentures and long-term/short-term bank facilities ratings at CARE AAA/Stable, and reaffirmed commercial paper rating at CARE A1+. Kalpataru Projects International - India Ratings upgraded the company's bank loan facilities and NCD ratings to IND AA+/Stable from a lower rating.

- India Ratings upgraded the company's bank loan facilities and NCD ratings to IND AA+/Stable from a lower rating. Samvardhana Motherson International - Completed acquisition of (Nexans) Autoelectric through subsidiary Motherson Global Investments B.V.; Autoelectric has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company effective July 3, 2026.

- Completed acquisition of (Nexans) Autoelectric through subsidiary Motherson Global Investments B.V.; Autoelectric has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company effective July 3, 2026. India Glycols Limited - NCLT Allahabad reserved its order on the proposed demerger scheme involving India Glycols Limited, Ennature Biopharma Limited and IGL Spirits Limited after hearing the matter; final pronouncement is awaited.

- NCLT Allahabad reserved its order on the proposed demerger scheme involving India Glycols Limited, Ennature Biopharma Limited and IGL Spirits Limited after hearing the matter; final pronouncement is awaited. Onida electronics - Shirish Suvagia resigned from the positions of Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer

- Shirish Suvagia resigned from the positions of Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer Coal India – Signing of JV agreement between Coal India Limited and U.P. Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited

– Signing of JV agreement between Coal India Limited and U.P. Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited One 97 Communications - Accepted Urvashi Sahai's resignation as Whole-time Director and KMP

Business Updates

Metropolis Healthcare: Q1 revenue grew 16% YoY, driven by patient volumes. TruHealth Wellness and Specialty were the fastest-growing segments. B2C volume growth was driven by increased throughput through the expanded network, while B2B volumes were supported by higher wallet share and customer acquisition. Ebitda margins remained in line with guidance.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Total deposits grew 2.6% YoY to Rs. 22,053 crore. CASA deposits increased 15% YoY to Rs. 4,867 crore, while retail term deposits rose 14.7% YoY to Rs. 13,393 crore. Total disbursements grew 48.5% YoY to Rs. 3,370 crore. The gross loan portfolio increased 2% YoY to Rs. 19,612 crore.

Nykaa: The company expects consolidated GMV and NSV growth in the early-30% range. Consolidated revenue growth is expected to accelerate to the near-30% range, driven by the fashion and beauty verticals. The beauty business is expected to deliver NSV and net revenue growth in the late-20% range, while the fashion business is expected to post NSV growth in the mid-50% range. Fashion growth was also supported by a reduction in leakages.

Yes Bank: Loans and advances as of June 30 grew 18.4% YoY to Rs. 2.9 lakh crore. Deposits increased 14.3% YoY to Rs. 3.2 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank: Total deposits as of June 30 increased 14.6% YoY to Rs. 31.70 lakh crore. CASA deposits rose 9.4% YoY to Rs. 10.25 lakh crore, while time deposits increased 17.4% YoY to Rs. 21.45 lakh crore. Gross advances grew 15.4% YoY to Rs. 30.61 lakh crore, and total AUM rose 12.4% YoY to Rs. 31.27 lakh crore.

One MobiKwik Systems: AUM grew 13% QoQ to Rs. 934 crore in Q1. Customers served increased 26% YoY, while the registered user base rose 33% YoY as of June 30.

Karur Vysya Bank: Deposits as of June 30 increased 15% YoY to Rs. 1.22 lakh crore. Advances rose 17% YoY to Rs. 1.04 lakh crore, while total business grew 16% YoY to Rs. 2.3 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Net advances as of June 30 increased 15% YoY to Rs. 5.12 lakh crore. Total deposits rose 11.7% YoY to Rs. 5.72 lakh crore.

Axis Bank: Gross advances as of June 30 grew 18.8% YoY to Rs. 12.73 lakh crore. Total deposits increased 18.2% YoY to Rs. 13.73 lakh crore. CASA deposits rose 11.4% YoY to Rs. 5.22 lakh crore, while term deposits increased 22.8% YoY to Rs. 8.51 lakh crore.

Vedanta Power: Power sales surged 38% YoY to 5,225 million units. At the Meenakshi plant, Q1 power sales grew 245% YoY and 16% QoQ to 1,350 million units. At the Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant, the Plant Availability Factor improved to 86% from 77% on a sequential basis.

RBL Bank: Gross advances grew 21% YoY to Rs. 1.17 lakh crore. Total deposits increased 11% YoY to Rs. 1.24 lakh crore. Deposits below Rs. 3 crore rose 13% YoY to Rs. 65,364 crore. CASA stood at Rs. 36,462 crore, remaining flat YoY and declining 22% QoQ, while the CASA ratio stood at 29.2% versus 32.5% a year ago. Secured retail advances grew 18% YoY, wholesale advances increased 37% YoY and 10% QoQ, and commercial banking advances rose 34% YoY and 10% QoQ. The retail-to-wholesale advances mix stood at 55:45. The bank did not renew certain wholesale deposits due to sufficient liquidity following the Emirates NBD deal.

IDBI Bank: Total deposits increased 10% YoY to Rs. 3,25,393 crore. Net advances rose 22% YoY to Rs. 2,59,025 crore, while CASA deposits increased 7% YoY to Rs. 1,42,163 crore.

Vedanta: Zinc India reported its highest-ever Q1 mined metal production of 268 kt, up 1% YoY. Refined metal production increased 4% YoY to 260 kt, with refined zinc production rising 6% YoY to 213 kt, while refined lead production declined 2% YoY to 47 kt. Silver production remained flat at 149 tonnes, and wind power generation jumped 138% YoY to 133 million units. Zinc International reported mined metal production of 48 kt, down 1% QoQ. Gamsberg production increased 10% QoQ to 45 kt, while Gamsberg Phase 2 production is targeted to commence in July 2026. Facor reported its highest-ever quarterly ore production of 153 kt, up 41% YoY and 35% QoQ, while ferro chrome production increased 4% YoY to 29 kt. Copper India recorded its highest Q1 sales in eight years at 53 kt, up 3% YoY, while Fujairah copper rod sales declined 51% YoY to 9 kt due to the Strait of Hormuz closure. Vizag Ports reported its highest-ever Q1 discharge volume of 2,358 kt, up 40% YoY and 18% QoQ, while dispatch volumes increased 11% YoY and 4% QoQ to 1,652 kt.

IndusInd Bank: Advances declined 2.3% YoY but grew 3.3% QoQ to Rs. 3.26 lakh crore. Deposits increased 4.5% YoY and 3.8% QoQ to Rs. 4.15 lakh crore. The CASA ratio moderated to 29.5% from 31.2% QoQ and 31.5% YoY. Retail and small business deposits stood at Rs. 1.94 lakh crore, up from Rs. 1.85 lakh crore in June 2025.

CreditAccess Grameen: Gross loan portfolio grew 16.4% YoY to Rs. 30,319 crore. Retail finance contributed 21% of the loan book, compared with 7% a year ago and 18% in Q4 FY26. The company reported its highest-ever Q1 disbursements, which grew 11.9% YoY to Rs. 6,107 crore. Borrower additions increased 17.5% YoY to 2.5 lakh, while the branch network expanded 7.7% YoY to 2,276 branches.

AWL Agri Business: The company reported mid-single-digit volume growth in Q1, led by its food and FMCG businesses. Industry Essentials volume and revenue each grew 14%. Alternate channels registered 27% growth, while rice revenue increased more than 40%. Branded exports grew 87%, HoReCa revenue increased 31%, and direct retail reach expanded to 9.7 lakh outlets. GD Foods recorded revenue growth of over 20% with volume growth of 19%.

Central Bank of India: Total deposits increased 11.66% YoY to Rs. 4,78,895 crore. CASA deposits rose 11.14% YoY to Rs. 2,22,865 crore. The CASA ratio stood at 46.61%, compared with 46.88% a year ago and 47.30% in the previous quarter. Gross global advances grew 28.77% YoY to Rs. 3,54,895 crore.

L&T Finance: Retail disbursements increased 36% YoY to Rs. 23,800 crore, while the retail loan book grew 28% YoY to Rs. 1,27,450 crore. Rural Business Finance disbursements stood at Rs. 6,960 crore, Farmer Finance at Rs. 2,450 crore, Urban Finance at Rs. 10,760 crore, SME Finance at Rs. 1,560 crore, Gold Finance at Rs. 1,920 crore, and acquired portfolio disbursements at Rs. 150 crore.

Dabur India: The company expects consolidated revenue and PAT to grow in double digits in Q1 despite geopolitical and inflationary pressures. The India FMCG business recorded near double-digit growth, led by near-teen growth in Home & Personal Care, high-teen growth in Hair Oils and Shampoos, near double-digit growth in Oral Care, mid-single-digit growth in Healthcare, and high double-digit growth in Foods. The international business is expected to grow in the high teens, while emerging channels delivered strong double-digit growth.

Vedanta: Aluminium reported its highest-ever aluminium production of 632 kt, up 5% YoY and 3% QoQ. Value-added product production reached a record 389 kt, up 14% YoY and 4% QoQ, while alumina production increased 41% YoY to 826 kt. The BALCO expansion remains on track for full capacity utilisation by Q4 FY27. The company also received environment and forest clearances for the Sijimali Bauxite Block and executed the mining lease for the Kuraloi North Coal Block.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company expects consolidated revenue to grow in the high teens during Q1, supported by strong high single-digit volume growth. The standalone business delivered double-digit revenue growth, Indonesia grew in the mid-teens with double-digit volume growth, and the GAUM business reported extremely strong double-digit growth. Ebitda is expected to grow in double digits despite temporary margin pressure from input cost inflation.

Bandhan Bank: Advances grew 16.4% YoY to Rs. 1.55 lakh crore. Deposits increased 6.6% YoY to Rs. 1.65 lakh crore, while retail deposits rose 15.4% YoY. CASA deposits grew 15.8% YoY, with the CASA ratio improving to 29.4%. Collection efficiency remained strong at 98.9%, while the liquidity coverage ratio stood at 146.65%.

Vedanta: Oil & Gas gross operated production declined 17% YoY to 77.7 kboepd but increased 5% QoQ. Working interest production declined 16% YoY to 51.1 kboepd and rose 5% QoQ. Gross oil and gas production fell 17% YoY to 7.1 million boe, while working interest production declined 16% YoY to 4.7 million boe. The company said it remains focused on exploration drilling, enhanced oil recovery and infill campaigns to support future growth.

Senco Gold: Total revenue grew 60% YoY and 53% QoQ. Retail revenue increased 48% YoY and 51% QoQ, while same-store sales growth stood at 38% YoY and 34% QoQ. Diamond jewellery value grew 40% YoY and 47% QoQ, with volume growth of 15% YoY and 56% QoQ. Old gold exchange contributed 43% of total sales volume, while the stud ratio stood at 11%. The company opened eight new showrooms during Q1 and expects Q2 FY27 to be seasonally softer, with demand supported by monsoon and festive gold bookings.

Sobha: The company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales value of Rs. 3,656 crore, up 76% YoY. Sales area increased 62% YoY to 2.34 million sq. ft., while Sobha's share of sales value reached a record Rs. 2,992 crore. Growth was driven by strong demand for Sobha OneWorld, Sacred Grove and Sobha Crescent. The company launched 6.89 million sq. ft. across three projects and completed 671 homes during the quarter.

Vedanta: Iron & Steel reported its highest-ever pig iron production of 291 kt, up 8% YoY. Saleable steel production increased 4% YoY to 582 kt, while iron ore production rose 4% YoY to 2.6 million DMT. The Goa pig iron plant recorded its highest-ever production of 238 kt, up 12% YoY. Saleable ore production in Odisha increased 59% YoY and 78% QoQ.

AU Small Finance Bank: Total deposits increased 23.5% YoY to Rs. 1,57,730 crore. Gross advances grew 25.8% YoY to Rs. 1,40,460 crore, while the gross loan portfolio increased 22.6% YoY to Rs. 1,44,250 crore. CASA deposits rose 21.9% YoY to Rs. 45,400 crore, while the CASA ratio stood at 28.8%, compared with 29.2% a year ago.

Board Meetings

6th July

Apollo Micro Systems Limited Fund Raising

Embassy Developments Limited Fund Raising

SEPC Limited Fund Raising

Lock-In Shares

6th July

Indogulf Cropsciences : 6 Month Lock in, 33 Million Shares, 51% of Total Outstanding

IPO Listing

Aastha Spintex: Textile manufacturing company that processes raw cotton into cotton bales and various types of cotton yarn, IPO listing on 6th July, issue price Rs. 136

Subscription details (times)

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Date QIB (Ex Anchor) NII NII (> ₹10L) NII (< ₹10L) Retail Total Jun 29 (Day 1) 0.87 1.5 1.25 2 0.45 0.95 Jun 30 (Day 2) 1.02 2.48 2.35 2.75 1.04 1.61 Jul 1 (Day 3) 3.59 8.29 9.11 6.66 2.54 5.05

AGM

6th July

SIS

Allied Blenders & Distillers

Bulk Block Deals

IKIO Technologies: Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 10,032 shares at Rs. 193.53 per share. Microcurves Trading Private Limited sold 1,179 shares at Rs. 193.04 per share. NK Securities Research Private Limited sold 494 shares at Rs. 194.74 per share. QE Securities LLP bought 7,492 shares at Rs. 194.14 per share. PB Fintech: MacRitchie Investments Pte. Limited sold 1,01,79,920 shares at Rs. 1,604.12 per share. Ramco Systems: HRTI Private Limited sold 9,879 shares at Rs. 802.55 per share. Saksoft: HRTI Private Limited bought 13,115 shares at Rs. 180.69 per share. Vedanta Iron & Steel: Neo Apex Share Broking Services LLP sold 2,50,000 shares at Rs. 43.28 per share. Zensar Technologies: QE Securities LLP sold 21,815 shares at Rs. 507.62 per share.

Insider Trades

Senco Gold Ltd

Jai Hanuman Shri Siddhivinayak Trust Trustee – Mr. Suvankar Sen & Mrs. Joita Sen, Promoter, bought 8,920 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price band change from 10% to 5%: Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Limited

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework

Bharat Seats

Vedanta Oil and Gas

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Igarashi Motors India

Supriya Lifescience

Vedanta Iron and Steel

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Eternal, Swiggy, Anant Raj, Canara Bank And Siemens Energy — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty July ​ futures is up 0.35% to 24351 at a premium of 81 points.

Nifty Options Maximum Call open interest at 25000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24000

Securities in ban period: Nil

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