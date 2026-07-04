Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Red Alert In Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; IMD Warns Of 'Extremely Heavy Rainfall'
IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday with heavy to very heavy rains and isolated extremely heavy rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Mumbai has been battered by rains throughout this week following the late onset of the monsoon, throwing normal life out of gear.
As per the IMD's district-wise forecast issued on Friday afternoon, the city is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy spells on July 4 and 5. The probability of the forecast was categorised as "very likely".
The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on Monday, while heavy rainfall is likely at a few places on Tuesday.
As per BMC officials, neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts have also been placed under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. A red alert has also been sounded for neighbouring Raigad district for Friday and Saturday.
Emergency Helplines:
- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Helpline Number – 1916
- Palghar Helpline Number – 02525 297474, 91 82379 78873
- Thane Municipal Corporation Helpline Number – 022-25364779, 0222530 1740, 91 93723 38827
- Thane, Disaster Management Cell – 1800-222-108/8657887101
- Panvel Municipal Corporation Helpline Number – 02227458040/41/42
Mumbai Rains Live: Kalyan-Dombivali Schools Closed
Following the regional weather account's alerts regarding heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for Kalyan-Dombivali schools within the municipal limits on July 4.
प्रादेशिक हवामान खाते, यांच्या अतिवृष्टी च्या इशाऱ्या अनुषंगाने महापालिका हद्दीतील शाळांना ०४ जुलै रोजी सुट्टी जाहीर.#kdmc #kdmcupdates pic.twitter.com/5JS2gsZNJd— कल्याण डोंबिवली महानगरपालिका - KDMC (@KDMCOfficial) July 3, 2026
Mumbai Rains Live: Andheri Subway Is Open
Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a high alert and continuous rainfall across the city, the Andheri East Subway remains open. No waterlogging has been reported at the subway, and vehicular traffic is moving smoothly without any major disruption
Andheri East Subway, Maharashtra: Despite the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a high alert and continuous rainfall across the city, the Andheri East Subway remains open. No waterlogging has been reported at the subway, and vehicular traffic is moving smoothly… pic.twitter.com/stgkboFTG8— IANS (@ians_india) July 4, 2026
Mumbai Rains Live: Mumbai Witnesses Severe Waterlogging
Several parts of Mumbai witnessed severe waterlogging on Saturday following heavy rainfall that lashed the city since early morning, disrupting traffic and affecting normal life.
Visuals from the Andheri, Kurla East, Matunga, Chembur, Kings Circle and Gandhi Market areas showed waterlogged roads.
Mumbai Rains Live: Visuals From Marine Drive
Morning visuals from Marine Drive as light rain lashes various parts of Mumbai. IMD has placed the city is on red alert today.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Morning visuals from Marine Drive as light rain lashes various parts of Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Kq8s1lLBT6— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2026
Mumbai Rains Live: BMC Report On Rainfall
Places in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area that recorded the highest rainfall from 8 AM on July 3, 2026, to 6 AM on July 4, 2026, are as follows:
🌧️बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिका क्षेत्रात दिनांक ३ जुलै २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ८ ते दिनांक ४ जुलै २०२६ रोजी सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंत सर्वाधिक पावसाची नोंद झालेली ठिकाणे पुढीलप्रमाणे :-#MyBMCUpdates #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Y6nw8BNIux— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 4, 2026
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