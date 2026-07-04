Caught On Camera: Massive Tragedy Averted Amid Mumbai Rains As Huge Tree Collapses In Dadar

A huge tree was uprooted and crashed onto the roof of the Minatai Flower Market in Dadar in the early hours of Saturday, causing substantial damage to the market's shed structure.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 am when the tree suddenly fell onto the market premises. As it happened during non-operational hours, no injuries or casualties were reported.

Following the incident, the electricity supply to the market was disconnected as a precautionary measure to prevent any further accidents.

Civic authorities and emergency workers were immediately deployed to the site and are currently engaged in cutting and removing the fallen tree. Officials are also assessing the extent of the damage caused to the market's infrastructure.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the market. Footage from the scene shows the tree collapsing onto the market shed, which showed the force of the impact. Authorities are continuing cleanup operations and monitoring the structural condition of the affected area.

ALSO READ: Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Stays Below 10%

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Mumbai on Saturday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph in isolated areas. Civic officials said that while the metropolis recorded over 100 mm of rain in several parts over the last 24 hours, public transport remains operational.

Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Saturday. As per the data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in the western suburbs, Bandra (H West ward office) recorded the highest rainfall at 150.6 mm, followed by Supari Tank, Bandra (146 mm) and Pali Chimbai, Bandra (143.2 mm).

In the island city, Parel received 141.8 mm, followed by Matunga-Dadar with 135.2 mm, Fort with 120.8 mm, Wadala with 118.3 mm and Lower Parel with 118 mm.

Track Mumbai Rains Live Updates Here

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