60% Fall In One Year: This Small-Cap Stock Of Infra Company Surged 5% In Trade. Know why

Shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd. rose more than 5% on Tuesday, August 18, with the stock trading at Rs 46.22 apiece after the company received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 80.17 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The stock opened 2.34% higher at Rs 45.50 and extended gains to touch an intraday high of Rs 46.90 apiece. Over the past year, Highway Infrastructure Ltd. shares have fallen 60.46%, with an absolute decline of Rs 70.39.

The order received by the company relates to the operation and collection of user fees at the Palayam Fee Plaza in Tamil Nadu. NHAI issued the Letter of Acceptance on August 17, 2026, for a contract valued at Rs 80,16,99,930, as per the regulatory filing.

Under the contract, Highway Infrastructure will be engaged as a user fee collection agency through an e-quotation and e-tender process for the Palayam Fee Plaza at Km 154+500 of NH-44, covering the Krishnagiri to Thumbipadi section from Km 94+000 to Km 180+000 on a build-operate-transfer basis. The scope of work also includes upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with replenishment of consumable items.

The contract has been awarded by NHAI, a domestic entity, and is to be executed over 90 days.

Highway Infrastructure, in its regulatory filing, said its healthy order book continues to provide strong revenue visibility. The company's order book stood at Rs 789 crore as of June 30, 2026, comprising Rs 282 crore from tollway collection and Rs 507 crore from EPC infrastructure.

The company secured a new tollway collection contract worth Rs 28.7 crore in July 2026, while its EPC division continues to pursue opportunities with an H1/L1 pipeline of around Rs 64 crore.

Highway Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price Today

Highway Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip rose as much as 5.49% to Rs 46.90 apiece on Tuesday at 10:07 a.m. This compares to a 0.34% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. It has fallen 90.83% in the last 12 months and 60.61% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.05 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 38.93.

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