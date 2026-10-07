RBI MPC Meeting Outcome Live Updates: Repo Rate Hike, Governor Sanjay Malhotra Speech, Key Announcements In Focus

Well... it depends.

Equity market watchers are firmly expecting the Reserve Bank of India to raise benchmark lending rates for the first time in over three and a half years. Broad-based inflation, a weakening rupee, and resilient economic growth have cleared the decks for the central bank to tighten its monetary policy. The move is likely to be the single biggest factor determining the trajectory of Indian markets over the next few sessions.

The timing of the RBI rate decision is also significant, as Indian markets have been battered by a prolonged selloff, with the benchmark indices ending lower for eight straight weeks-marking the longest weekly losing streak since 2001. Since the start of this week, however, the markets have seen a relief rally, with relatively lower crude oil prices fueling a fightback from Dalal Street bulls.

Will an RBI rate hike reinforce the bearish momentum? The answer, say analysts, lies not in the Monetary Policy Committee rate decision itself, but in the guidance it shares.

To know more, read: Selloff To Resume? Not Rate Hike, But RBI Guidance Holds Key For Indian Markets Trajectory