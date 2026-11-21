October 29 seemed like any other day on Wall Street till it wasn't. An international spy-affair saga involving Jensen Huang dropped suddenly and Nvidia, the largest company in the world at that time, was in a tizzy.

Three weeks later, shares of semiconductor giants and chip manufacturers have seen a deep erosion, dragging Wall Street's tech-mapper Nasdaq Composite Index into the correction territory. On Friday, all three indices settled in the red, with Nasdaq down over 5%, S&P 500 down nearly 4%, and Dow Jones down 2%.

The Nasdaq index has fallen 13.6% or over 3,500 points since October 29, 2026, when the news of Jensen Huang's "close relationship" with Alice Huang first broke. However, there is more than just the Nvidia CEO's love scandals that have strained the AI trade.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The de-rating of companies tied to the AI infrastructure theme had begun much before this, Goldman Sachs pointed out in a research report. Notably, these companies had been the biggest market beneficiaries in the first half of 2026.

"Since June, we have seen a significant de-rating of companies levered to the AI infrastructure theme, which are most sensitive to shifts in the investment outlook and had been the biggest market beneficiaries in the first half of 2026," GS outlined.

Although, it added that robust profits, and a rising share of income going to listed companies, have helped keep both the imbalances and the deep valuation excesses that were seen in 1990 at bay.

"The key question in this cycle is whether the market is correctly assessing how much of the recent acceleration in profits, which has taken S&P 500 earnings to a record high relative to GDP, will prove persistent, especially as the investment cycle itself fades," GS pointed out.

The brokerage expects investment growth impulse or additional AI investment as a share of GDP by early 2027, marking a three-pronged test for the markets, according to GS.

"First, the AI impulse has been a much larger contributor to growth in earnings and market value than to growth in GDP. Second, AI-related equities have taken credit for significant macro productivity gains, especially companies benefiting directly from the infrastructure boom, that have made them more vulnerable to any signs that we are on a less optimistic path. Third, the point at which growth rates peak (a “second derivative” turning point) often matters, even if underlying growth rates (the “first derivative”) remain healthy," the brokerage underlined.

ALSO READ: 23% Decline In A Week: What Fueled Nvidia Stock's Deepest Plunge Since 2008?

Nvidia's Sea Of Scandals

Nvidia, for the better part of the AI trade cycle, has been at the heart of it. With the stock plunging its deepest since 2008's financial crisis, the terrain has become even more choppy for semicon firms.

The chain of events starting from Huang's affair to his exit and uncertainty over who the next CEO is going to be has been a nightmare for an otherwise strong and resilient company.

The latest blow has come from an investigation into the company's financials and accounting by the SEC. The new SEC investigation adds more to the pile of scandals haunting the chip manufacturer currently, although, why exactly it was opened is yet to be ascertained.

Notably, it has brought focus back to some accounting changes that the semicon behemoth had made in its accounting last year. Nvidia decided to report its geographic revenue using customer headquarters rather than billing addresses, which it said would better reflect the geographic profile of its revenue.

Later, this led to Singapore being removed from its geographical breakdown despite sales growing to almost half its global revenue last year, as per a FT report. The shift in accounting has drawn more flak given the current swamp of controversies that the AI chipmaker has found itself in.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.