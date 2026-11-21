Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project Love & War is one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of 2027. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film has already generated considerable interest after its first-look posters were unveiled.

Now, the filmmaker is preparing to begin the next phase of promotions with a song rather than a trailer. According to a report by Variety India, Bhansali plans to introduce the film's music before revealing more about its story and characters. A source reveals, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans to release a song before the trailer, a strategy he previously used for ‘Bajirao Mastani' and ‘Heeramandi.'”

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Music is one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's strong suits, and he has used this promotional strategy twice before. The first time was during Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film Bajirao Mastani in 2015, releasing Gajanana two months before the trailer arrived in November.

He adopted the same approach for his Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, introducing the song Sakal Ban ahead of its official trailer. In both cases, the music gave audiences an early taste of the production without revealing too much about its narrative.

With Love & War, Bhansali once again wants audiences humming a song ahead of the official trailer. The track could offer audiences their earliest real glimpse of the film's emotional world.

The title of the track and its release date have, however, not been announced yet.

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What We Know About Love & War

Written, directed and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027, a few days ahead of the Republic Day window.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film is reportedly built around a love triangle against the backdrop of war. Although plot details continue to be kept under wraps, Love & War reportedly features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as Air Force pilots.

The period drama reunites Bhansali with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya and Alia Bhatt after Gangubai Kathiawadi, while marking his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.

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