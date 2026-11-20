The domestic equity market recovered from early losses to trade marginally higher on Friday, outperforming a broader selloff in global equities, as investors stepped in to buy stocks at lower levels.

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty 50 opened lower but soon erased their losses. The Sensex rebounded as much as 856 points from the day's low, while the Nifty 50 recovered 227 points from its intraday low.

The Bank Nifty index also gained over half a percent to touch a fresh record high during the session.

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The recovery in domestic equities was led by strong buying in IT and banking stocks, while selling pressure in metal, pharmaceutical and energy stocks capped the upside.

Here are three key reasons behind the reversal in the Indian stock market today:

1. IT Stocks Rally

IT stocks witnessed strong buying interest, with the Nifty IT index rising over 2%.

Persistent Systems emerged as the top gainer in the index, rallying more than 5%. Shares of Coforge, Mphasis, LTM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra and Infosys gained between 1% and 4%.

The buying in Indian IT stocks came despite heavy losses in Asian and US equities, as concerns over the sustainability of the AI trade continued to weigh on global investor sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI declined over 4% each, tracking the overnight selloff on Wall Street. Anthropic's debut failed to revive investor confidence in AI-related trades, extending the pressure on global technology stocks.

2. FII Inflows

Foreign investors continued their buying streak in Indian equities for the eighth consecutive session.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net bought domestic shares worth Rs 7,411.41 crore on Thursday, according to data from stock exchanges.

Sustained foreign inflows have provided support to domestic equities, helping the market recover from recent bouts of volatility.

3. Technical Outlook

The Nifty 50 witnessed an immediate recovery from lower levels, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels. However, analysts believe the 25,500 mark continues to act as a crucial resistance, capping further upside.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a sustained breakout above this level could strengthen bullish momentum and pave the way for further gains.

On the downside, the 25,400–25,300 range forms the immediate support zone and will be crucial in sustaining the ongoing recovery.

“The RSI remains in the mid-70s, indicating elevated momentum and the possibility of intermittent profit-booking at higher levels. The near-term outlook remains cautiously positive, with a decisive move above 25,500 required to confirm further upside,” Ponmudi said.

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