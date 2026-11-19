Gokul Dairy has announced its biggest milk price increase since its establishment, raising the selling price of buffalo milk by Rs 6 per litre and cow milk by Rs 2. The revised rates will take effect from Saturday, adding to household milk expenses.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the dairy union's board of directors following demands from distributors and its administrative setup. The increase also comes after the union's recent chairmanship election, making it one of the biggest decisions under the new leadership.

The revision is more pronounced for buffalo milk. Gokul has increased its selling price by Rs 6, while the procurement price paid to farmers has gone up by Rs 3.

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For cow milk, the union has raised both procurement and selling prices by Rs 2 each. The changes will affect both the cost of milk procurement and the prices consumers pay.

The steep increase in selling prices is intended to address a financial deficit of approximately Rs 70 crore, according to the information shared by the dairy union.

The board's decision followed discussions after its Mumbai tour, with distributors and the administrative setup seeking a revision in milk prices. The increase in procurement rates also raises the amount the union pays for milk supplies.

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Gokul has not ruled out another price revision in January. Any further increase will depend on milk availability, indicating that supply conditions could influence its pricing decisions in the coming months.

The latest move marks a significant change in the dairy union's pricing policy. With buffalo milk seeing the sharpest increase, consumers who regularly purchase it will face a larger rise in their monthly milk bills from Saturday.

Gokul has clarified the new retail prices across its key markets. Buffalo milk prices will increase from Rs 78 to Rs 84 per litre in Mumbai and Pune. In Kolhapur, the price will rise from Rs 72 to Rs 78 per litre.

The union has also revised cow milk prices, increasing the selling rate by Rs 4 per litre. The procurement price for cow milk has increased by Rs 2 per litre.

According to newly elected Gokul chairman Rajesh Patil, the higher procurement rates will provide dairy farmers with an additional Rs 14 crore every month.

Patil said the decision aims to strengthen the dairy sector, encourage higher milk production, and provide financial relief to dairy farmers.

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