Salesforce's latest round of layoffs appears to have reached India, with affected employees taking to anonymous workplace platform Blind to share details of their exit packages, including a provision that allows them to stay away from work while continuing to receive their salary.

Some employees have reportedly been placed on garden leave, with one worker claiming they will remain on the company's payroll until February 1, 2027. Others have discussed severance packages that could offer several additional weeks of pay, depending on their tenure and location.

But what exactly is garden leave, and does it mean employees are being paid to stay at home?

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What Is Garden Leave?

Garden leave is a period during which an employee is asked not to report to work or perform their usual duties but continues to receive their salary and applicable benefits during the notice period.

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Companies often use this arrangement to manage employee exits while restricting access to sensitive information, business operations and clients.

Bussiness Insider reported that in a post titled 'Salesforce Layoff (SMTS)', an employee claiming to work at Salesforce India described receiving a calendar invitation from the employee relations team before being informed about the job cut.

"Got laid off and am currently going through a tough time processing it. Will be put on garden leave till Feb 1," the employee wrote.

The employee also sought job referrals in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. Their post mentioned an annual total compensation of Rs 45 lakh.

A separate post on Blind's India community, titled 'Salesforce RIF: The severance might give you enough breathing room for a fresh start', offered some details about the possible exit benefits.

The employee said the package could include around two months of garden leave, along with additional weeks of pay based on tenure and location.

"Some people have mentioned packages around 21 weeks, though it can vary," the employee wrote.

These figures, however, are based on employee discussions on Blind and have not been confirmed by Salesforce. According to Bussiness Insider, the company has not publicly disclosed the number of employees affected in India or the exact severance terms being offered. The reported job cuts are part of another round of workforce reductions at Salesforce globally.

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Business Insider, citing internal Slack messages, reported that employees across the company had been discussing layoffs this week. The cuts have also reportedly affected senior employees, with one worker telling the publication that their manager had been let go.

According to Business Insider, eligible employees in the US could receive up to 30 weeks of base salary as severance, depending on their job level, tenure and age. The scale of the latest layoffs and the teams affected remain unclear.

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