​Shares of Paytm, Pine Labs and One Mobikwik Systems came under selling pressure on Thursday after concerns emerged over a further delay in the implementation of the proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) framework for select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions.

Paytm shares fell as much as 6.52% to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,765.05 apiece. Pine Labs declined up to 5.52% to Rs 159.90, while One Mobikwik Systems dropped as much as 8.69% to an intraday low of Rs 206.80 per share.

At 9:30 am, Paytm shares were trading at Rs 1,772.60, down 6.13%. Pine Labs was down 4.34% at Rs 161.90, while One Mobikwik Systems traded at Rs 208.30, lower by 8.04%. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34% lower at 81,722 level.

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MDR Rollout: Fresh Delay Likely

Sources told NDTV Profit that the implementation of MDR on select UPI transactions could face another delay, with the government remaining cautious about potential opposition from merchants and trade associations.

There has been no breakthrough in discussions between the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on a fresh implementation date, sources said.

The upcoming assembly election cycle is also adding to the uncertainty over the timing of the rollout. Industry participants expect a decision only after a suitable window is identified, with a further postponement beyond the Uttar Pradesh elections also being considered.

The delay comes even as payment companies have been seeking clarity on the implementation timeline, citing rising operating costs and pending government incentives for digital payment transactions. The Payments Council of India has also made representations to the government and NPCI seeking an early decision on the rollout.

MDR Background: What Is The Proposed UPI Charge?

Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is a fee paid by merchants to banks, payment aggregators and other entities involved in processing digital payment transactions. It is generally deducted from the amount received by the merchant and helps compensate participants in the payment ecosystem.

UPI transactions have remained free of MDR since January 1, 2020, following the government's decision to waive charges on UPI and RuPay debit card transactions to encourage digital payments.

The proposed framework seeks to reintroduce MDR on select high-value UPI transactions. Under the structure outlined by NPCI in September 2026, a charge of 0.4% would apply to eligible person-to-merchant (P2M) UPI transactions above Rs 2,000, capped at Rs 300 per transaction.

Certain categories, including railways, telecom, insurance and fuel, would attract a flat fee of Rs 5 on eligible transactions above Rs 2,000. Person-to-person (P2P) transfers would remain exempt.

The framework was initially scheduled to take effect from October 15, 2026. However, NPCI subsequently deferred the rollout until after Diwali, with a revised implementation date yet to be announced.

The proposed charges are aimed at creating a revenue stream for the digital payments ecosystem and supporting investments in payment infrastructure, technology and cybersecurity. The delay in implementation has kept payment companies waiting for greater clarity on the revenue model.

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