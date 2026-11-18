Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana witnessed a dip in box office collections on Day 13 as weekday earnings declined from the previous day's figures. The film collected Rs 28.70 crore net across 22,551 shows in India on Day 13, marking a 10.3% decline from Rs 32 crore on Day 12.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 821.30 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 981.50 crore.

The Hindi version contributed the largest share to Day 13 collections, earning Rs 21 crore from 17,867 shows. The Malayalam version collected Rs 2.35 crore from 1,070 shows, while the Kannada version added Rs 2.10 crore from 894 shows.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.75 crore from 1,168 shows, and the Telugu version collected Rs 1.50 crore from 1,552 shows.

Ramayana Worldwide Box Office Collection

Overseas collections continued to add to the film's overall box office tally. *Ramayana* earned Rs 12 crore overseas on Day 13, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 502 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1,483.50 crore.

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Week 2

The film is currently in its second week at the box office. It collected Rs 28.70 crore on Day 13, taking its total collections for the second week so far to Rs 310.20 crore. Despite the weekday decline, the film's cumulative worldwide gross has moved closer to the Rs 1,500 crore mark, with India and overseas markets together contributing Rs 1,483.50 crore.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Wants A China Release. What Happens Once Beijing Says Yes?

About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend

"Ramayana", reportedly made on a budget of Rs 2,000 crore, is expected to rise in the ranking in the coming week. The film, a retelling of Indian epic 'Ramayana', features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol.

The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Sets Biggest Second Weekend Box Office Record In India; Beats Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.