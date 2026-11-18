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Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, extended its positive run on Tuesday, led by gains in PSU Bank and Realty stocks, amid Nifty weekly contracts expiry. The rally was also supported by easing crude oil prices and a return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs)

The BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.96% or 792.7 points to an intraday high of 82,897.49. On the other hand, Nifty 50 gained up to 210.25 points or 0.83% to hit an intraday high of 25,501.35.

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US Markets Recap

Wall Street remained under pressure for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 300 points shortly after the opening bell. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also traded lower as investors weighed corporate earnings, fresh economic data and mounting uncertainty surrounding Nvidia ahead of its quarterly results.

At 9:37 a.m. EST, the Dow was down 297.94 points, or 0.58%, at 51,310.23. The S&P 500 slipped 16.83 points, or 0.23%, to 7,399.76, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 19.92 points, or 0.08%, to 24,489.838.

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Stocks In News

IG Petrochemicals: Wholly owned subsidiary IGPL Energy was liquidated effective Oct. 22, 2026. The subsidiary had nil turnover, income and net worth, with no consideration received from the liquidation.

Wholly owned subsidiary IGPL Energy was liquidated effective Oct. 22, 2026. The subsidiary had nil turnover, income and net worth, with no consideration received from the liquidation. Karur Vysya Bank: To open two new branches in Kalyan (Mumbai) and Ahmedabad Science City on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23, respectively.

To open two new branches in Kalyan (Mumbai) and Ahmedabad Science City on Nov. 20 and Nov. 23, respectively. Khazanchi Jewellers: Reiterated its FY30 revenue target of Rs 5,000 crore, backed by 25-30% annual growth. Plans to increase retail contribution to 40% and add 8-10 stores over the next 3-4 years.

Reiterated its FY30 revenue target of Rs 5,000 crore, backed by 25-30% annual growth. Plans to increase retail contribution to 40% and add 8-10 stores over the next 3-4 years. Skyways Air Services: Targets 5x growth in imports by 2031 over FY26 levels. Plans to enter five new international markets, including China and Singapore. Launching AI-enabled SLS 100X 2.0 platform to drive digital growth.

Targets 5x growth in imports by 2031 over FY26 levels. Plans to enter five new international markets, including China and Singapore. Launching AI-enabled SLS 100X 2.0 platform to drive digital growth. Pace Digitek: Secured a Rs 19.4 crore BESS order from Insolare Energy, including a five-year maintenance contract. Execution is scheduled for completion by December 2026.

Secured a Rs 19.4 crore BESS order from Insolare Energy, including a five-year maintenance contract. Execution is scheduled for completion by December 2026. G K Energy: Wholly owned subsidiary received approval to expand into green hydrogen, green ammonia, e-fuels, green chemicals, electrolysers, fuel cells and BESS.

Wholly owned subsidiary received approval to expand into green hydrogen, green ammonia, e-fuels, green chemicals, electrolysers, fuel cells and BESS. HCLTech: Partnered with Cohere to deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments. Will become Cohere's preferred global systems integrator in Canada and Germany.

Partnered with Cohere to deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments. Will become Cohere's preferred global systems integrator in Canada and Germany. Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy: Supreme Court quashed a GST demand and equal penalty totalling over Rs 118 crore.

Supreme Court quashed a GST demand and equal penalty totalling over Rs 118 crore. Hero MotoCorp: Court directed ESIC to refund approximately Rs 4.8 crore to the company within 15 days.

Court directed ESIC to refund approximately Rs 4.8 crore to the company within 15 days. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Commenced hot metal tapping from the second furnace of its Kalinganagar ferro chrome expansion project. Production ramp-up will follow.

Commenced hot metal tapping from the second furnace of its Kalinganagar ferro chrome expansion project. Production ramp-up will follow. Signature Global: Subsidiary won a bid for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad, Maharashtra, for Rs 194.19 crore. The company will retain a 65% stake in the consortium-led acquisition.

Subsidiary won a bid for 474.66 acres of land in Raigad, Maharashtra, for Rs 194.19 crore. The company will retain a 65% stake in the consortium-led acquisition. Lumino Industries: Ranihati cable plant commercial operations to begin in Q4 FY27. Plans phased commissioning of 35,000 MT capacity through Q1 FY29. Secured Rs 386 crore of orders post-September 2026, with a Rs 555 crore tender pipeline at the L1 stage.

Ranihati cable plant commercial operations to begin in Q4 FY27. Plans phased commissioning of 35,000 MT capacity through Q1 FY29. Secured Rs 386 crore of orders post-September 2026, with a Rs 555 crore tender pipeline at the L1 stage. Bharat Forge: Completed the merger of Ferrovia Transrail Solutions with BF Infrastructure to improve operational synergies and optimize costs.

Completed the merger of Ferrovia Transrail Solutions with BF Infrastructure to improve operational synergies and optimize costs. Tata Motors: Clarified that it has no knowledge of negotiations regarding a Tata Sons IPO and cannot comment on the matter.

Clarified that it has no knowledge of negotiations regarding a Tata Sons IPO and cannot comment on the matter. Arvind SmartSpaces: Raised FY27 bookings guidance to Rs 2,600-2,700 crore. Targets Rs 6,000 crore of bookings by FY30 and Ebitda margins of 22-25%.

Raised FY27 bookings guidance to Rs 2,600-2,700 crore. Targets Rs 6,000 crore of bookings by FY30 and Ebitda margins of 22-25%. Somany Ceramics: Invested Rs 4 crore in Vintage Tiles through a rights issue. Funds will be used for a solar power plant and plant modernization. Its stake remains unchanged at 50%.

Invested Rs 4 crore in Vintage Tiles through a rights issue. Funds will be used for a solar power plant and plant modernization. Its stake remains unchanged at 50%. Brainbees Solutions: Subsidiary completed capital subscription in U.S.-based Swara Corp., resulting in 100% ownership.

Subsidiary completed capital subscription in U.S.-based Swara Corp., resulting in 100% ownership. Share India Securities: Incorporated Share India Premier Wealth Securities for wealth management. Approved an investment commitment of up to Rs 120 crore.

Incorporated Share India Premier Wealth Securities for wealth management. Approved an investment commitment of up to Rs 120 crore. Advait Energy Transitions: Won a Rs 130.5 crore transmission project from GETCO with a 15-month execution period.

Won a Rs 130.5 crore transmission project from GETCO with a 15-month execution period. Ashoka Buildcon: Declared L1 bidder for an NHAI EPC project worth Rs 1,465 crore for construction of an eight-lane section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway.

Declared L1 bidder for an NHAI EPC project worth Rs 1,465 crore for construction of an eight-lane section of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. Indo-Tech Transformers: Targets 50,000 MVA capacity by FY29 through phased capex of Rs 495 crore. Executable order book stands at Rs 1,453 crore. (Source: PPT)

Targets 50,000 MVA capacity by FY29 through phased capex of Rs 495 crore. Executable order book stands at Rs 1,453 crore. (Source: PPT) Laurus Labs: Dr. Satyanarayana Chava sold 15.7 lakh shares, while V V Ravi Kumar sold 5 lakh shares.

Dr. Satyanarayana Chava sold 15.7 lakh shares, while V V Ravi Kumar sold 5 lakh shares. Prestige Estates Projects: Subsidiary acquired a 50% stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International, making it a joint venture. The project has an estimated GDV of around Rs 4,500 crore. Also increased its stake in Prestige Vaishnaoi Projects to 42.83% through a Rs 110.9 crore investment.

Subsidiary acquired a 50% stake in Advent Convention and Hotels International, making it a joint venture. The project has an estimated GDV of around Rs 4,500 crore. Also increased its stake in Prestige Vaishnaoi Projects to 42.83% through a Rs 110.9 crore investment. PhysicsWallah: Targets full-year profitability in FY27, with EBITDA expected to be roughly double pre-Ind AS levels. Plans to add only 25-30 centres annually while prioritising profitability.

Targets full-year profitability in FY27, with EBITDA expected to be roughly double pre-Ind AS levels. Plans to add only 25-30 centres annually while prioritising profitability. Zydus Wellness: Independent Director Kulin S. Lalbhai completed his second term and ceased to be a board member effective Nov. 17.

Independent Director Kulin S. Lalbhai completed his second term and ceased to be a board member effective Nov. 17. AXISCADES Technologies: Completed the acquisition of Germany-based Titan 181, which becomes its step-down subsidiary.

Completed the acquisition of Germany-based Titan 181, which becomes its step-down subsidiary. RITES: Signed an MoU with the National Mission for Clean Ganga for collaboration on DPR preparation, tendering and project engineering services.

Signed an MoU with the National Mission for Clean Ganga for collaboration on DPR preparation, tendering and project engineering services. Glenmark: Submitted an IND application to the USFDA for ISB 2301. Ichnos Glenmark Innovation plans to begin Phase 1 trials in 2027.

Submitted an IND application to the USFDA for ISB 2301. Ichnos Glenmark Innovation plans to begin Phase 1 trials in 2027. Supreme Petrochem: To add 70 KTPA mABS capacity. Signed a technology agreement with Versalis, Italy. Capex of Rs 450 crore will be funded through internal accruals.

To add 70 KTPA mABS capacity. Signed a technology agreement with Versalis, Italy. Capex of Rs 450 crore will be funded through internal accruals. NDR Auto Components: Formed a 51:49 joint venture with Korea's DYA to manufacture passenger vehicle seats in India.

Formed a 51:49 joint venture with Korea's DYA to manufacture passenger vehicle seats in India. ACME Solar Holdings: Commissioned an additional 52.32 MW BESS capacity, taking total commissioned storage capacity to 990.68 MWh. Commercial operations will begin on Nov. 19.

Commissioned an additional 52.32 MW BESS capacity, taking total commissioned storage capacity to 990.68 MWh. Commercial operations will begin on Nov. 19. Prime Focus: DNEG partnered with Meta to create stereo 3D movie titles for Meta VR glasses ahead of their Spring 2027 launch.

DNEG partnered with Meta to create stereo 3D movie titles for Meta VR glasses ahead of their Spring 2027 launch. CG Power: Rajat Shah, Vice President-Services, resigned due to a family medical emergency and will cease to be part of the senior management team.

Board Meeting

Aye Finance: To consider issuance of NCDs worth Rs 325 crore.

IPO Update

IPO Opening: Crystal Crop Protection

Crystal Crop Protection is a crop solutions company focused on agrochemicals and seeds.

Company Financials:

Shares Exiting Lock-In

Fusion CX: 5 million shares (4% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in.

5 million shares (4% of outstanding shares), 1-month lock-in. Horizon Industrial Parks: 97 million shares (3% of outstanding shares), 3-month lock-in.

97 million shares (3% of outstanding shares), 3-month lock-in. Lalithaa Jewellery Mart: 13 million shares (2% of outstanding shares), 3-month lock-in.

Earnings

BLS Polymers

AGM

Sky Gold & Diamonds

Bulk Deals

Aarey Drugs Pharma

L7 Hitech bought 20,500 shares at Rs 106.65/share.

L7 Hitech sold 2,55,500 shares at Rs 105.68/share.

Shree Salasar Properties bought 2,00,000 shares at Rs 105.57/share.

AGI Infra

Arthkumb Ventures LLP sold 9,00,000 shares at Rs 320/share.

Alkem Laboratories

Samprada & Nanhamati Singh Family Trust sold 5,97,825 shares at Rs 5,050/share.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings sold 3,84,13,112 shares at Rs 219/share.

Ribbit Capital V L.P. sold 4,85,86,888 shares at Rs 219/share.

Gallant Ispat

Dinesh R Agarwal sold 30,00,000 shares at Rs 527/share.

Happy Forgings (NSE)

Fidelity Funds – India Focused bought 8,66,928 shares at Rs 1,845/share.

Paritosh Kumar Garg (HUF) sold 5,49,753 shares at Rs 1,845/share.

Paritosh Kumar sold 5,57,941 shares at Rs 1,845/share.

Happy Forgings (BSE)

Paritosh Kumar sold 5,96,206 shares at Rs 1,849/share.

Ashish Garg sold 8,83,144 shares at Rs 1,845/share.

Yatra Online

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 3,66,653 shares at Rs 96.94/share.

SMC Global Securities

Network18 Media sold 22,71,340 shares at Rs 90.88/share.

Block Deals

Alkem Laboratories

DSP Mutual Fund bought 1,60,265 shares at Rs 5,050/share.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 1,60,625 shares at Rs 5,050/share.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 99,010 shares at Rs 5,050/share.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 1,78,285 shares at Rs 5,050/share.

Samprada & Nanhamati Singh Family Trust sold 5,97,825 shares at Rs 5,050/share.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Top Buyers Include

Fidelity Contra Fund bought 19,35,800 shares at Rs 219/share.

Fidelity Global Growth and Value Investment Trust bought 2,99,600 shares at Rs 219/share.

Fidelity Insights Investment Trust bought 20,53,600 shares at Rs 219/share.

Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 29,00,000 shares at Rs 219/share.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance bought 26,00,000 shares at Rs 219/share.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 2,05,00,000 shares at Rs 219/share.

Norges Bank (Government Pension Fund Global) bought 11,50,000 shares at Rs 219/share.

Societe Generale bought 1,08,50,000 shares at Rs 219/share.

BlackRock Global Funds India Fund bought 17,08,145 shares at Rs 219/share.

BlackRock Global Funds Emerging Markets Fund bought 23,99,973 shares at Rs 219/share.

Sellers

Ribbit Cayman GW Holdings sold 3,84,13,112 shares at Rs 219/share.

Ribbit Capital V L.P. sold 4,85,86,888 shares at Rs 219/share.

Insider Trades

Star Cement

Promoter and Director Prem Kumar Bhajanka bought 56,991 shares.

Eveready Industries India

Promoter Group member Divya Burman bought 31,419 shares.

Short-Term ASM Framework

AGI Infra

The Anup Engineering

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

MSTC

Paras Healthcare

Tonbo Imaging India

Vedanta Power

F&O Cues

Nifty November Futures up 0.35% at 25,381, trading at a premium of 87.5 points.

Nifty Options (Nov. 23 expiry): Maximum Call OI at 27,250; Maximum Put OI at 20,050.

ALSO READ: Three Reasons Why US Stock Markets Are Crashing: Dow Slumps 900 Points, Nasdaq Enters Correction

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Reduced From 20% To 10%

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company

Price Band Increased From 5% To 20%

Nalwa Sons Investments

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation

Price Band Reduced From 5% To 2%

Supreme Engineering

Securities Under F&O Ban

Kaynes Technology

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