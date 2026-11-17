Gold Price Today in India

Gold and silver extended their losses on Monday, driven by a stronger US dollar, higher Treasury bond yields, and growing expectations of interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve in the near term.

MCX Gold futures with December delivery closed at Rs 1,34,539 per 10 grams on Monday, Nov. 16, after declining 1.6% during the session. Silver futures outperformed gold and declined more than 3.2% during the session to close at Rs 1,67,863 per kg.

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Today, on Nov. 17, gold and silver prices are witnessing a positive rebound on COMEX as investors are awaiting Kevin Warsh comments for cues on the December Fed Policy decision. COMEX Gold futures were trading at $3,861.1 per ounce, gaining 0.21% from their previous close, while COMEX silver futures gained 0.35% to trade at $47.025 per ounce on the exchange at around 00:38 GMT on Tuesday.

In India, at around 6:05 a.m., 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,35,130 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,68,730 per kg.

22K gold stood at Rs 1,23,869 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,56,075 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.

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City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,34,890 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,34,650 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,35,280 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,34,710 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,34,990 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,35,100 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,23,649; Delhi at Rs 1,23,429; Chennai at Rs 1,24,007; Kolkata at Rs 1,23,484; Bengaluru at Rs 1,23,741; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,23,842 per 10gm.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,68,420 per kg

Delhi: Rs 1,68,130 per kg

Chennai: Rs 1,68,910 per kg

Kolkata: Rs1,68,200 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 1,68,550 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 1,68,690 per kg

Also Read: Global Gold Prices Down 24% From Record. In India, It's Down 20%. Here's What Makes Up The Difference

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