8th Pay Commission Exclusive: '100% Sure Of Arrears From January 2026', Says NC-JCM Staff Side Chief

Central government employees and pensioners will be eligible for arrears from January 1, 2026, even as the rollout of 8th Pay Commission is expected to be significantly delayed, said Shiv Gopal Mishra, the secretary of staff side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), in an exclusive conversation with NDTV Profit.

"There is no doubt about it. The arrears will be given from January 2026. I'm 100% sure on this. If anyone is saying otherwise, we shouldn't believe in it. As the secretary of staff side, I can say I'm totally confident about arrears to be given from that date," Mishra said.

The statement assumes significance as the government press note issued in October 2025, confirming the plan to constitute 8th Pay Commission, did not categorically mention January 1, 2026 as the effective date of implementation. This raised a doubt among a section of employees and pensioners on whether the 8th Pay Commission would be rolled out restrospectively or not.

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"Usually, the recommendations of the pay commissions are implemented after a gap of every ten years. Going by this trend, the effect of the 8th Central Pay Commission recommendations would normally be expected from 01.01.2026 (Jan. 1, 2026)," the official note had stated, but fell short of issuing a confirmation on the retrospective payout.

Notably, the last pay panel, which was the 7th Pay Commission, had submitted its report to the government in November 2015, and the revised pay was rolled out from July 2016. However, the effective date of implementation was January 1, 2016, and accordingly, the employees and pensioners received arrears for six months.

In the case of 8th Pay Commission, the government might have to bear a massive arrears payout. The panel has been given a deadline to submit its report by May 2027. Even if submits the recommendations as per the expected timeline, the same will likely be scrutinised by the government for a few months, before issuing its final nod.

Unlike the 7th Pay Commission—where the arrears payout was for a period of six months—the government may have to pay arrears for a period stretching more than two years under the 8th Pay Commission.

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Mishra, who also leads the All India Railwaymen's Federation, has been at the forefront of raising the demands related to annual increment and fitment factor—the unit used for the once-in-a-decade salary multiplication—before the 8th Pay Commission. He heads the staff side of NC-JCM, which is an officially recognised body comprising of top union leaders and bureacrats.

The staff side has sought a fitment factor of 3.833, which can raise the minimum salary to Rs 69,000, and called for the doubling of annual increment from 3% at present to 6%.

The 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai, is currently holding talks with various regional stakeholders to note down their suggestions. It remains to be seen whether the demands raised by the union leaders will make it to the final list of recommendations it submits to the government.

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