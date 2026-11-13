Jensen Huang's Alleged Third Affair: Fresh Claims Involve Another Nvidia Employee Amid Chinese Spy Scandal

Nvidia's former chief executive (CEO) Jensen Huang now faces a third reported relationship, a day after he quit over his affair with a woman US intelligence officials suspect of spying for China.

Reuters reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter, that Huang was also intimately involved with a second Nvidia employee.

The agency did not name her and said it could not reach her.

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How The Scandal Unfolded

Huang, 63 and married, admitted to an affair in a statement on November 8, without naming anyone. The relationship was with Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials suspect of working for China.

The New York Times then reported on Wednesday, citing five employees, that Huang was also involved with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of health care, who reports to him. It added, citing two employees, that the pair were filmed being affectionate at a conference in March.

Huang resigned the following day, and Nvidia said he will not work with the company in any capacity.

Who Is Alice Huang?

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was an executive at Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based data centre firm that publicly touts a partnership with Nvidia. Reuters said the relationship spanned several years and countries, and footage shows her dining with Huang at a Taipei restaurant in May 2025.

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CNBC has separately reported that she is linked to Huawei, Nvidia's biggest rival in China, and may have held stakes in Chinese businesses that benefited Huawei while she was dealing with Nvidia. Her precise role, and any connection to Chinese intelligence, remains unclear.

Chip Export Questions

The relationship has drawn scrutiny beyond the boardroom. The Information has reported that Alice Huang facilitated Chinese companies' access to about 240,000 AI chips worth roughly $7.5 billion, while Axios has reported that a classified warning memo about the relationship was sent to Howard Lutnick.

Earlier this month, Nvidia's board launched a probe, led by independent directors with outside legal counsel, into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The board expressed confidence in him at the time, Reuters reported.

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Leadership And Market Fallout

Chief financial officer Colette Kress has been named interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor, weighing internal and external candidates. She has been Nvidia's finance chief since September 2013, after nearly 25 years in finance roles at Cisco and Microsoft, the company's regulatory filing said.

Nvidia shares fell as much as 16% after the announcement, before closing 4.3% lower. The stock has shed more than 30% of its value since its early October peak.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and built it into one of the world's most valuable companies on the back of the AI boom. Reuters noted that the company has backed cloud computing firms and AI labs through complex financing arrangements that ease purchases of its chips, so his exit could ripple through the wider industry.

Investors will next turn to Nvidia's third-quarter results on Tuesday, November 17, the first since his departure.

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