Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kalyan Jewellers, Bharat Electronics, Radico Khaitan, UNO Minda, Bharat Forge | Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd. at the current market price ? Have you lost the chance to buy Bharat Forge Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Bharat Electronics Ltd. ?

Kush Bohra, Founder, Kushbohra.com and Radha Raman Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Swyom Advisors Limited provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) (CMP: Rs 404.80)

Kush: Sell

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BEL doesn't seem to be in the momentum.

The immediate resistance is at about Rs 415-480 zone.

The traction is more for Data Patterns (India) Ltd., Apollo Micro Systems Ltd., Krishna Defence & Allied Industries Ltd.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 706.20)

Kush: Hold

Stock is volatile so doesn't give confidence.

Stock has flown through the roof and is in overheated zone.

Continue to hold. Don't add fresh

Radico Khaitan Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,638.20)

Kush: Hold

Dip and consolidation is very healthy.

Stock is a rank outperformer.

Big breakout is above Rs 4600.

Target of Rs 4675-4800 is the potential upside.

UNO Minda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,386.00)

Radha Raman: Hold

Good numbers of auto pack in the first half and second half looks exciting.

Hold on to this momentum.

Bharat Forge Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,760)

Radha Raman: Hold

Don't buy at current price but hold on.

Look for stocks in auto or defence sector.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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