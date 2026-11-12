Ramayana Crosses Rs 500 Crore Milestone On Day 7, But Ranbir's Film Sees Slight Dip In Box Office Collection

Ramayana continued its strong box office run on Day 7, taking its total India net collection past the Rs 500 crore mark. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned an estimated Rs 70.65 crore net across 24,239 shows on Day 7, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. On Day 6, the movie collected Rs 94.10 crore net in India across 24,344 shows.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 58 crore from 19,715 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 4.50 crore from 922 shows, while the Malayalam version collected Rs 2.75 crore from 870 shows. The Telugu version also brought in Rs 2.75 crore from 1,847 shows, while the Tamil version added Rs 2.65 crore from 885 shows.

Following its Day 7 performance, Ramayana's total India net collection stands at Rs 511.10 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 611.05 crore. The film also maintained its momentum in international markets, earning an estimated Rs 25 crore overseas on Day 7. Its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 323.50 crore.

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With this, Ramayana's worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 934.55 crore, putting the film within touching distance of the Rs 1,000 crore milestone. An estimated 27,22,405 tickets were sold for the film on Day 7. Its cumulative ticket sales have reached 1,97,16,782 during the theatrical run so far.

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. "Ramayana" features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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