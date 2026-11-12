Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Tata Power, Bajaj Finance, Aurobindo Pharma, Cupid & More

Shares of Tata Power, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Triveni Turbine, Cupid, National Fertilizers, DCX Systems and Mishra Dhatu will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, November 12. In addition, Aurobindo Pharma, Alivus Life, Vintage Coffee and Aegis Logistics will also be on investors' radar.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:
Earnings & Updates
DCX Systems Q2 (Consolidated)
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- Revenue down 27.5% at Rs 140 crore vs Rs 193 crore YoY
- EBITDA loss at Rs 1.1 crore vs loss of Rs 12.5 crore YoY
- Net loss at Rs 0.3 crore vs loss of Rs 9 crore YoY
Tata Power Q2 (Consolidated)
- Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 19,636 crore vs Rs 15,545 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 11.1% at Rs 3,667 crore vs Rs 3,302 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 18.7% vs 21.2% YoY
- Net profit up 48.6% at Rs 1,366 crore vs Rs 919 crore YoY
- One-time gain of Rs 119 crore in Q2
Mishra Dhatu Q2 (Consolidated)
- Revenue up 41% at Rs 296 crore vs Rs 210 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 54.3% at Rs 50.3 crore vs Rs 32.6 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 17% vs 15.5% YoY
- Net profit at Rs 27.8 crore vs Rs 13 crore YoY
EIH Associated Hotels Q2
- Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 68.6 crore vs Rs 58.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA at Rs 5 crore vs Rs 3 crore, up 88% YoY
- EBITDA margin at 7.3% vs 4.6%, up 274 bps YoY
- Net profit up 35.7% at Rs 3.8 crore vs Rs 2.8 crore YoY
Triveni Turbine Q2 (Consolidated)
- Revenue down 3% at Rs 491 crore vs Rs 506 crore YoY
- EBITDA down 44.8% at Rs 63.1 crore vs Rs 114 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 12.9% vs 22.6% YoY
- Net profit down 41.6% at Rs 53.3 crore vs Rs 91.2 crore YoY
- Enhances corporate guarantee to arm by $6 million
Cupid Q2 (Consolidated)
- Net profit at Rs 56.2 crore vs Rs 24.1 crore YoY
- Revenue at Rs 188 crore vs Rs 84.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 93.3% at Rs 54.9 crore vs Rs 28.4 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 29.2% vs 33.6% YoY
- Approves conversion of 56 lakh warrants into Baazar Style Retail's shares
National Fertilizers Q2 (Consolidated)
- Net profit at Rs 6 crore vs loss of Rs 36 crore YoY
- Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 5,814 crore vs Rs 6,750 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 20% at Rs 138 crore vs Rs 115 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 2.4% vs 1.7% YoY
TSF Investments Q2 (Consolidated)
- Net profit up 49.3% at Rs 150 crore vs Rs 100.5 crore YoY
- Total income up 25.7% at Rs 320 crore vs Rs 254.5 crore YoY
Hind Copper Q2 (Consolidated)
- Net profit up 47.3% at Rs 520 crore vs Rs 353 crore QoQ
- Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 1,175 crore vs Rs 937 crore QoQ
- EBITDA up 38.4% at Rs 703 crore vs Rs 508 crore QoQ
- EBITDA margin at 59.9% vs 54.2% QoQ
ICICI Life Insurance - October Business Update
- Total APE growth stands at 8.6% YoY
- Total APE stands at Rs 797 crore
- Retail APE down 3.2% at Rs 582 crore YoY
October 2026 Life Insurance Data
- Overall life insurance first-year premium up 26% YoY to Rs 42,914 crore vs Rs 34,007 crore
- LIC first-year premium up 31% YoY to Rs 25,316 crore vs Rs 19,274 crore
- SBI Life first-year premium up 12% YoY to Rs 3,556 crore vs Rs 3,185 crore
- HDFC Life first-year premium up 18% YoY to Rs 3,334 crore vs Rs 2,829 crore
- ICICI Life first-year premium up 37% YoY to Rs 2,437 crore vs Rs 1,773 crore
- Axis Max Life first-year premium up 17% YoY to Rs 1,130 crore vs Rs 967 crore
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Stocks in News
Adani Enterprises
Kutch Copper gets Veramark assurance
Vintage Coffee
- Board allots 39 lakh warrants to promoter group
- Company issues 39 lakh warrants at Rs 164 each
Alivus Life
- Company signs shareholders' agreement with IQGEN-X Pharma
- To acquire 76% stake in IQGEN-X Pharma
Bajaj Finance
- QIP issue opens; floor price set at Rs 992.25/share
- May offer up to 5% QIP discount to floor price
Sandur Manganese & Iron
Gets EC by Environment Ministry to enhance production of iron ore RoM capacity from 7.85 MTPA to 9.42 MTPA
Jeena Sikho Life
Launches 10 products in Ayurvedic healthcare and wellness segment
Tata Power
- Approves investment in 1,800 MW pumped storage project
- Approves Rs 11,871 crore investment in additional capacity
- Appoints Sanjay Banga as CEO-designate
- Appoints Sanjay Banga as MD & CEO from May 1, 2027
- Appoints Sanjay Banga as MD & CEO for 5 years
Time Techno
Gets Rs 38 crore order for supply of composite LPG cylinders
Aurobindo Pharma
- US FDA classifies Seymour unit as 'OAI'
- US FDA inspected Seymour unit from August 17-21
- US FDA had issued 4 observations to Seymour unit
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