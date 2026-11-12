Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Enterprises, Tata Power, Bajaj Finance, Aurobindo Pharma, Cupid & More

Shares of Tata Power, Bajaj Finance, Adani Enterprises, Triveni Turbine, Cupid, National Fertilizers, DCX Systems and Mishra Dhatu will be in focus during the trading session on Thursday, November 12. In addition, Aurobindo Pharma, Alivus Life, Vintage Coffee and Aegis Logistics will also be on investors' radar.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Earnings & Updates

DCX Systems Q2 (Consolidated)

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Revenue down 27.5% at Rs 140 crore vs Rs 193 crore YoY

EBITDA loss at Rs 1.1 crore vs loss of Rs 12.5 crore YoY

Net loss at Rs 0.3 crore vs loss of Rs 9 crore YoY

Tata Power Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue up 26.3% at Rs 19,636 crore vs Rs 15,545 crore YoY

EBITDA up 11.1% at Rs 3,667 crore vs Rs 3,302 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 18.7% vs 21.2% YoY

Net profit up 48.6% at Rs 1,366 crore vs Rs 919 crore YoY

One-time gain of Rs 119 crore in Q2

Mishra Dhatu Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue up 41% at Rs 296 crore vs Rs 210 crore YoY

EBITDA up 54.3% at Rs 50.3 crore vs Rs 32.6 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 17% vs 15.5% YoY

Net profit at Rs 27.8 crore vs Rs 13 crore YoY

EIH Associated Hotels Q2

Revenue up 17.7% at Rs 68.6 crore vs Rs 58.3 crore YoY

EBITDA at Rs 5 crore vs Rs 3 crore, up 88% YoY

EBITDA margin at 7.3% vs 4.6%, up 274 bps YoY

Net profit up 35.7% at Rs 3.8 crore vs Rs 2.8 crore YoY

Triveni Turbine Q2 (Consolidated)

Revenue down 3% at Rs 491 crore vs Rs 506 crore YoY

EBITDA down 44.8% at Rs 63.1 crore vs Rs 114 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 12.9% vs 22.6% YoY

Net profit down 41.6% at Rs 53.3 crore vs Rs 91.2 crore YoY

Enhances corporate guarantee to arm by $6 million

Cupid Q2 (Consolidated)

Net profit at Rs 56.2 crore vs Rs 24.1 crore YoY

Revenue at Rs 188 crore vs Rs 84.4 crore YoY

EBITDA up 93.3% at Rs 54.9 crore vs Rs 28.4 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 29.2% vs 33.6% YoY

Approves conversion of 56 lakh warrants into Baazar Style Retail's shares

National Fertilizers Q2 (Consolidated)

Net profit at Rs 6 crore vs loss of Rs 36 crore YoY

Revenue down 13.9% at Rs 5,814 crore vs Rs 6,750 crore YoY

EBITDA up 20% at Rs 138 crore vs Rs 115 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 2.4% vs 1.7% YoY

TSF Investments Q2 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 49.3% at Rs 150 crore vs Rs 100.5 crore YoY

Total income up 25.7% at Rs 320 crore vs Rs 254.5 crore YoY

Hind Copper Q2 (Consolidated)

Net profit up 47.3% at Rs 520 crore vs Rs 353 crore QoQ

Revenue up 25.4% at Rs 1,175 crore vs Rs 937 crore QoQ

EBITDA up 38.4% at Rs 703 crore vs Rs 508 crore QoQ

EBITDA margin at 59.9% vs 54.2% QoQ

ICICI Life Insurance - October Business Update

Total APE growth stands at 8.6% YoY

Total APE stands at Rs 797 crore

Retail APE down 3.2% at Rs 582 crore YoY

October 2026 Life Insurance Data

Overall life insurance first-year premium up 26% YoY to Rs 42,914 crore vs Rs 34,007 crore

LIC first-year premium up 31% YoY to Rs 25,316 crore vs Rs 19,274 crore

SBI Life first-year premium up 12% YoY to Rs 3,556 crore vs Rs 3,185 crore

HDFC Life first-year premium up 18% YoY to Rs 3,334 crore vs Rs 2,829 crore

ICICI Life first-year premium up 37% YoY to Rs 2,437 crore vs Rs 1,773 crore

Axis Max Life first-year premium up 17% YoY to Rs 1,130 crore vs Rs 967 crore

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Stocks in News

Adani Enterprises

Kutch Copper gets Veramark assurance

Vintage Coffee

Board allots 39 lakh warrants to promoter group

Company issues 39 lakh warrants at Rs 164 each

Alivus Life

Company signs shareholders' agreement with IQGEN-X Pharma

To acquire 76% stake in IQGEN-X Pharma

Bajaj Finance

QIP issue opens; floor price set at Rs 992.25/share

May offer up to 5% QIP discount to floor price

Sandur Manganese & Iron

Gets EC by Environment Ministry to enhance production of iron ore RoM capacity from 7.85 MTPA to 9.42 MTPA

Jeena Sikho Life

Launches 10 products in Ayurvedic healthcare and wellness segment

Tata Power

Approves investment in 1,800 MW pumped storage project

Approves Rs 11,871 crore investment in additional capacity

Appoints Sanjay Banga as CEO-designate

Appoints Sanjay Banga as MD & CEO from May 1, 2027

Appoints Sanjay Banga as MD & CEO for 5 years

Time Techno

Gets Rs 38 crore order for supply of composite LPG cylinders

Aurobindo Pharma

US FDA classifies Seymour unit as 'OAI'

US FDA inspected Seymour unit from August 17-21

US FDA had issued 4 observations to Seymour unit

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