Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Power, Hindustan Copper, GRSE, Triveni Turbine In Focus
The September-quarter earnings season continues with results due from Tata Power, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Hindustan Copper, Triveni Turbine, Power Mech Projects and other companies.
Several companies, including Tata Power, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Hindustan Copper, Triveni Turbine, National Fertilizers, Power Mech Projects, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, DCX Systems, Cupid and EIH Associated Hotels, are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings today. Follow this live blog for the latest results, management commentary and key announcements from India Inc.
Q2 Results Live: Titagarh Rail Net Profit Surges Over 49%, Even As Revenue Slips
Titagarh Rail Systems (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 49.2% to Rs 63.2 crore versus Rs 42.3 crore.
- Revenue down 0.8% to Rs 793 crore versus Rs 799 crore.
- Ebitda up 27.9% to Rs 107 crore versus Rs 83.6 crore.
- Margin at 13.5% versus 10.5%.
Q2 Results Live: Rentomojo Net Profit Plunges Nearly 63%, Margin Stays Little Changed
Rentomojo (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit down 62.6% to Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 48.6 crore.
- Revenue up 52.8% to Rs 142 crore versus Rs 93 crore.
- Ebitda up 51.9% to Rs 57.2 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore.
- Margin at 40.2% versus 40.4%.
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