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Q2 Results Live Updates: Tata Power, Hindustan Copper, GRSE, Triveni Turbine In Focus

The September-quarter earnings season continues with results due from Tata Power, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Hindustan Copper, Triveni Turbine, Power Mech Projects and other companies.

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Q2 Results Live Blog: Track Updates
16 minutes ago

Several companies, including Tata Power, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Hindustan Copper, Triveni Turbine, National Fertilizers, Power Mech Projects, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, DCX Systems, Cupid and EIH Associated Hotels, are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings today. Follow this live blog for the latest results, management commentary and key announcements from India Inc.

Nov 11, 2026 07:18 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Titagarh Rail Net Profit Surges Over 49%, Even As Revenue Slips

Titagarh Rail Systems (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 49.2% to Rs 63.2 crore versus Rs 42.3 crore.
  • Revenue down 0.8% to Rs 793 crore versus Rs 799 crore.
  • Ebitda up 27.9% to Rs 107 crore versus Rs 83.6 crore.
  • Margin at 13.5% versus 10.5%.

Nov 11, 2026 07:17 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Rentomojo Net Profit Plunges Nearly 63%, Margin Stays Little Changed

Rentomojo (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit down 62.6% to Rs 18.2 crore versus Rs 48.6 crore.
  • Revenue up 52.8% to Rs 142 crore versus Rs 93 crore.
  • Ebitda up 51.9% to Rs 57.2 crore versus Rs 37.6 crore.
  • Margin at 40.2% versus 40.4%.

Nov 11, 2026 07:11 (IST)
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Good Morning!

Rise and Shine corporate cutlets! The festive season might be getting over, but the earnings season still has some steam left. Stay tuned to catch all the live updates related to Q2 results today.

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