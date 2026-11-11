Rs 68,000 A Month In Mumbai, Nothing In Hometown: Viral Post Highlights Cost Of Living

A social media post comparing the cost of living in Mumbai with life in one's hometown has sparked a discussion online. Riya Pal, who works in the technology and startup space, shared a breakdown of her monthly expenses in Mumbai and contrasted it with what she spends when she is back home.

Her post showed the high cost of living in a big city compared to the savings people can make by staying with their families.

Rs 68,000 A Month In Mumbai

In her post on X, Pal listed her monthly expenses in Mumbai, starting with Rs 28,000 for rent. She spends another Rs 5,000 on local train travel and Uber rides, while food orders through Swiggy and Zomato cost her around Rs 8,000. Groceries account for Rs 6,000, followed by Rs 7,000 for weekend outings and Rs 5,000 for shopping. She also set aside Rs 9,000 for miscellaneous expenses. Together, these costs bring her monthly spending to Rs 68,000.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

She then compared this with her expenses in her hometown, where she listed rent, transport, food, groceries, weekend outings, shopping and miscellaneous costs as zero. She credited her mother's home-cooked meals and the comfort of staying with family for the difference.

Summing up the difference, Pal wrote, "Mumbai taught me how to earn money. Hometown taught me how to save it."

The Pros And Cons Of City Life

The post received mixed reactions, with users sharing different views on whether moving back home is always the more economical choice. Many pointed out that staying in a hometown does not necessarily mean having no expenses.

A few users also brought up the difference in salaries between Mumbai and smaller cities. One commented that the same job in a hometown might offer only a quarter of the salary available in Mumbai. Another user also suggested that living independently in the city helps people develop important life skills, while parents often take care of many expenses when someone stays at home.

Others defended Mumbai, arguing that the city is not equally expensive for everyone. People who own property in Mumbai do not face the same financial pressure as those paying rent. The same user also felt that local transport costs could be lower than in some smaller cities.

ALSO READ | Why Couple Earning Rs 7.2 Lakh A Month Is Saying No To A Rs 4 Crore Bengaluru Home

Hometown Expenses Spark Debate

The discussion also included humorous reactions and personal observations. One user joked about the expenses involved in maintaining a driver and buying diesel in a village, while another questioned the amount spent on food delivery and groceries.

Another user asked whether Pal shares the financial burden of running the household or contributes to her mother's expenses. Some simply agreed that living costs are rising everywhere, irrespective of city or village.

Pal's comparison has brought attention to the financial choices young professionals face when deciding between career opportunities in major cities and the savings that come with living closer to family.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Global Box Office: How Much Could It Earn Excluding China? Reddit User Weighs In

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.