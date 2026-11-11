Ramayana Global Box Office: How Much Could It Earn Excluding China? Reddit User Weighs In

With Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend reportedly crossing the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide, discussions about its lifetime box office potential have gained momentum online.

A Reddit user recently started a conversation on the film's expected final worldwide collection, asking fellow movie buffs to estimate its total earnings without including a possible China release. Users were asked to choose between three collection ranges: Rs 1,400 to 1,700 crore, Rs 1,800 to 2,000 crore or more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Reddit Users Predict 2,000 Crore Run

The user behind the post believed the film could easily cross Rs 1,400 crore based on its reported earnings. Some users expected Ramayana to finish its theatrical run with a worldwide collection of Rs 1,800 to 2,000 crore.

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Few also predicted that it could reach Rs 1,300 to 1,400 crore by the end of its second weekend, with the final total depending on overseas performance and possible ticket price cuts in India.

Will China Boost Ramayana's Collection?

Several Reddit users believe the film can cross Rs 1,500 crore even without a release in China. While some predicted a final collection of Rs 1,400 to 1,600 crore, others expected it to reach Rs 1,800 crore or more. One user predicted that Part One could close its run in this range, adding that a successful China release could push the total beyond Rs 2,500 crore.

China emerged as a major talking point in the discussion. Some users compared the film's potential there with the performance of Indian titles such as Dangal, Secret Superstar and Andhadhun. Dangal reportedly earned around Rs 1,300 crore in China.

The same user suggested that Ramayana could also find an audience if it connects with local viewers. However, other said that Ramayana should not be expected to repeat the success of Dangal.

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They cautioned against treating China as a guaranteed source of revenue, noting that the performance of one Indian film does not ensure similar results for another.

Few questioned whether a religious film would receive the same response in China, given the possible restrictions on religious content and promotions.

Overseas Markets Could Play A Role

Apart from China, Reddit users discussed the film's upcoming releases in other international territories. Some felt that wider overseas availability could add to its collections, while others pointed to the importance of sustaining audience interest in India.

With box-office predictions, overseas market discussions and comparisons with other major Indian releases continuing online, Ramayana remains a major talking point among movie fans.

As the film reaches more international audiences, its actual lifetime collection will become clearer in the coming weeks.

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