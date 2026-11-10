Rs 300 Crore In 5 Days! Ramayana Joins Elite Box Office Club Alongside Two Other Films; Check Top 10 List

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is having a strong run at the Indian box office. The film, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, has crossed Rs 300 crore in India net collections in just five days. The extended Diwali holiday has helped bring more audiences to theatres.

Ramayana Joins the Fastest Rs 300 Crore Earners

Ramayana had collected Rs 346.35 crore net in India on Day 5. Dhurandhar 2 had reached the milestone faster, taking just three days and collected Rs 339.27 crore. While Jawan reached the mark with Rs 319.08 crore in five days, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Pathaan and Animal took six days to cross Rs 300 crore. Their collections at the time were Rs 307.25 crore and Rs 313.35 crore, respectively.

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Gadar 2 took eight days to reach the milestone, collecting Rs 305.13 crore. Stree 2 crossed it in nine days with Rs 309.15 crore.

Other films took 10 days to reach the same mark. Dhurandhar collected Rs 350.75 crore, while Drishyam 3: The Conclusion and Chhaava earned Rs 309 crore and Rs 326.75 crore, respectively.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Ramayana earned Rs 107.50 crore net in India across 23,911 shows, marking a 91.5% increase over its previous day's collection. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 346.35 crore, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film's India gross has climbed to Rs 413.90 crore. It also collected an estimated Rs 25 crore overseas on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 250 crore. With these figures, Ramayana has earned Rs 663.90 crore worldwide in five days.

The Hindi version contributed the highest share on Monday, bringing in Rs 87.25 crore. The Kannada version earned Rs 7.50 crore, while Telugu collected Rs 6 crore. Tamil and Malayalam added Rs 4 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, respectively.

Day-Wise Earnings

Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Day 2. The film earned Rs 69.80 crore on Day 3 and Rs 56.15 crore on Day 4, before witnessing a major jump to Rs 107.50 crore on Day 5.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasarath, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Sonal Jha as Sumitra and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Among other key roles, the film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Suparnakha, Anupam Kher as Jatayu, Kunal Kapoor as Indra, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

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The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The screenplay has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Nitesh Tiwari, who has also penned the dialogues along with Shreyas Jain.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations, the film is planned as a two-part cinematic epic and the reported cost is around Rs 4,000 crore.

The film has been officially titled Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, while internationally it has been named Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. The first instalment released on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The second part is expected to arrive during Deepavali 2027.

Sony Pictures is handling international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.

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