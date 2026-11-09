Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on November 9

Gold prices in India rose marginally on the auspicious day of Diwali, when the market opened for the special Muhurat trading on Sunday, November 8. In the previous session, MCX gold prices had declined weighed down by stronger-than-expected US employment data, a rising dollar index, and treasury yields.
MCX gold futures with December delivery gained around 0.27% during Muhurat trading, to finally settle at Rs 1,42,552 per 10 grams.
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Silver futures expiring on December 4 also gained marginally around 0.17% and closed at Rs 1,85,100 per kg.
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On Monday, November 9, both gold and silver declined in the international market, with Comex gold declining around 0.09% to $4,071.4 per ounce and Comex silver declining around 0.24% to $51.815 per ounce.
Meanwhile in the domestic market, 24K gold price stood at Rs 1,43,040 per 10 gm, while Silver was at Rs 1,85,690 per kg.
22K gold stood at Rs 1,31,120 per 10 gm, while 925 sterling silver was at Rs 1,71,763 per kg, as per Bullion.co.in.
Also Read: Investing Rs 50,000 In Gold This Diwali? Compare Jewellery, Coins And Digital Gold Before Buying
City-Wise Gold Rates
Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,42,780 per 10gm
Delhi: Rs 1,42,540 per 10gm
Chennai: Rs 1,43,200 per 10gm
Kolkata: Rs 1,42,590 per 10gm
Bengaluru: Rs 1,42,900 per 10gm
Hyderabad: Rs 1,43,010 per 10gm
In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,30,882; Delhi at Rs 1,30,662; Chennai at Rs 1,31,267; Kolkata at Rs 1,30,708; Bengaluru at Rs 1,30,992; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,31,093 per 10gm.
City-Wise Silver Rates
Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:
Mumbai: Rs 1,85,350 per kg
Delhi: Rs 1,85,030 per kg
Chennai: Rs 1,85,890 per kg
Kolkata: Rs1,85,110 per kg
Bengaluru: Rs 1,85,500 per kg
Hyderabad: Rs 1,85,650 per kg
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