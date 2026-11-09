Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 500 Crore Within Reach. Why All Eyes Are on Monday

Ramayana: Part 1 came out of Diwali Sunday just ₹80 lakh short of ₹500 crore worldwide. The film stood at an estimated ₹499.20 crore after four days, even as its Sunday collections fell in India.

Then came the Monday booking numbers. At ₹50.03 crore, advance sales had already beaten the film's opening-day tally of ₹42.96 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The ₹500 crore mark is within touching distance. The bigger question is whether the day after Diwali can give Ramayana its best day in India.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sunday Slowed. Monday's Bookings Picked Up.

The film earned ₹56.15 crore net in India on Sunday, down from ₹69.80 crore on Saturday, its biggest domestic day so far. Monday gives it a chance to make up that ground. With Diwali celebrations over and the holiday window still open in several markets, families who spent Sunday at home or visiting relatives have another day to get to cinemas.

About 13 lakh tickets had been booked for Monday across nearly 24,800 shows. Maharashtra led an early state-wise snapshot with ₹6.59 crore in advance sales, followed by Karnataka at ₹5.54 crore and Uttar Pradesh at ₹3.55 crore.

For a film that has earned ₹172.75 crore from its Hindi version alone, the turnout in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi will go a long way towards deciding whether Monday overtakes Saturday. Karnataka has already shown its strength, bringing in ₹37.30 crore gross in the first three days.

Saturday Is The Number To Beat

Ramayana has earned ₹238.85 crore net in India through Sunday. Its worldwide tally includes ₹285.20 crore gross from India and ₹214 crore from overseas, where Sunday alone brought in ₹45 crore.

The domestic benchmark is Saturday's ₹83.45 crore gross. Monday's advance gives the film a sizeable head start, and a strong turnout for same-day tickets could put ₹100 crore gross in India within reach.

That would give Ramayana a new daily high on its fifth day, after a Sunday that had looked like the start of a slowdown.

A rebound would also put the film in a stronger position heading into the rest of its first week. The next clue will come once the holiday crowds thin out. For Monday, there are two numbers to watch. ₹500 crore worldwide is the first to fall. Saturday's domestic record is the one that will tell the story of the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.