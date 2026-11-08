Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: Trading Commences At 2:20 PM, Bulls Aim To Start Samvat On High Note
Follow NDTV Profit's live coverage for the latest updates on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty and expert commentary on the outlook for Samvat 2083.
Indian stock markets will hold a special Muhurat Trading session on Diwali 2026, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083, the Hindu accounting year. Investors and traders will track the special one-hour session for market trends, stock-specific action and expert recommendations. The session is considered auspicious by many market participants, who traditionally make token investments to mark the occasion. Follow NDTV Profit's live coverage for the latest updates on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, market opening and closing levels, sectoral performance, top gainers and losers, stocks in focus, brokerage views and expert commentary on the outlook for Samvat 2083.
Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: Samvat 2082 Report Card Ends Up Weakest In 15 Years
Samvat 2082 is over. Here's the report card.
Brent crude: 60.4%
Silver (₹): 12.2%
Gold (₹): 10.8%
Nifty Smallcap 100: 4.2%
Nifty Midcap 100: 2.1%
Nifty 50: −3.1%
Sensex: −4.0%
This was the weakest Samvat for Nifty and Sensex in 15 years, since 2011.
Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: A Beginner's Guide To Muhurat Trading
Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session organised by Indian stock exchanges during Diwali. The word Muhurat refers to an auspicious time believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.
Many Indian investors consider Diwali an ideal occasion to begin new investments. They buy shares during this session as a symbolic way to welcome wealth and success in the coming year.
Read more: What Is Muhurat Trading? A Beginner's Guide To The Special Diwali Stock Market Session
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Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: Muhurat Trading 2026 Cheat Sheet
Despite today being a Sunday, the Indian stock market is open for trade for a special one-hour session. Also referred to as Muhurat trading, this session will mark the start of Samvat 2083, which is the new Hindu calendar year.
The equity cash market will trade for 70 minutes, from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. The window is short, and several segments have different timings, so here's how the afternoon is laid out.
Read more: 70 Minutes, A New Samvat: Your Muhurat Trading 2026 Cheat Sheet
Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: Stock Picks Today — Honasa Consumer, Gland Pharma, Siemens, Voltas On Brokerage Radar
Honasa Consumer, Gland Pharma, Sai Life Sciences, Prestige Estates, Hindalco Industries, Siemens, Voltas and LG Electronics India are among the stocks in focus as investors prepare for the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083.
Read more: Samvat 2083 | Stock Picks Today: Honasa Consumer, Gland Pharma, Siemens, Voltas On Brokerage Radar Ahead Of Muhurat Trading
Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: Do Markets Usually Rise On Muhurat Trading?
Indian stock markets have largely maintained their positive streak during Diwali's Muhurat Trading sessions, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex ending higher in most of the last 20 years. However, historical data also shows that the auspicious occasion has not always translated into gains for investors.
An analysis of the two benchmark indices' performance across 20 Muhurat Trading sessions between 2006 and 2025 shows that the Nifty 50 closed in the green on 15 occasions, while the Sensex advanced in 16 sessions.
Read more: Do Markets Usually Rise On Muhurat Trading? Here's What 20 Years Of Data Shows
Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: Motilal Oswal's Top 10 Stock Bets For Samvat 2083
Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal highlights, Samvat 2083 will begin on a cautious note, with Middle East conflict keeping brent crude above $100/bbl, which in turn lifted CPI Inflation to 5.54% in September and prompting a 25 bps repo rate hike to 5.50%
Read more: Diwali Muhurat Picks 2026: Eternal, Titan Among Motilal Oswal's Top 10 Stock Bets For Samvat 2083
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