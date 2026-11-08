Muhurat Trading 2026 Live Updates: Trading Commences At 2:20 PM, Bulls Aim To Start Samvat On High Note

Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session organised by Indian stock exchanges during Diwali. The word Muhurat refers to an auspicious time believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.

Many Indian investors consider Diwali an ideal occasion to begin new investments. They buy shares during this session as a symbolic way to welcome wealth and success in the coming year.

Read more: What Is Muhurat Trading? A Beginner's Guide To The Special Diwali Stock Market Session