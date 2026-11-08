Do Markets Usually Rise On Muhurat Trading? Here's What 20 Years Of Data Shows

Indian stock markets have largely maintained their positive streak during Diwali's Muhurat Trading sessions, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex ending higher in most of the last 20 years. However, historical data also shows that the auspicious occasion has not always translated into gains for investors.

An analysis of the two benchmark indices' performance across 20 Muhurat Trading sessions between 2006 and 2025 shows that the Nifty 50 closed in the green on 15 occasions, while the Sensex advanced in 16 sessions.

The data suggests that markets have generally favoured the festive trading window, although the gains have varied considerably from year to year.

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The biggest gains in the period came on October 28, 2008, when the Nifty 50 surged 6.35% and the Sensex climbed 5.85% during the Muhurat session.

On the other hand, October 19, 2017, was among the weaker sessions, with the Nifty falling 0.63% and the Sensex declining 0.59%.

The markets also witnessed losses in 2007, 2012 and 2016. In 2009, the Nifty ended marginally lower by 0.01%, while the Sensex managed a modest gain of 0.02%.

The most recent session, held on October 21, 2025, saw the Nifty 50 rise 0.10%, while the Sensex gained 0.07%.

More recently, the indices have delivered a consistent run of positive closes. Both benchmarks ended higher in each of the sessions between 2018 and 2025.

The strongest gain during this recent stretch came in 2022, when both the Nifty and Sensex advanced 0.87%.

Not necessarily. While the historical record points towards a positive bias, Muhurat Trading is not immune to market volatility.

The session follows the same market mechanisms as regular trading, with share prices influenced by investor sentiment, global cues, company-specific developments and broader economic conditions.

The limited trading window can also see concentrated buying and selling activity. Therefore, a positive historical trend should not be mistaken for a guarantee of returns.

Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session organised by the BSE and NSE on Diwali. The word 'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time, and the session is traditionally associated with the beginning of the Hindu financial year, known as Samvat.

Investors often use the occasion to make symbolic purchases, begin their investment journey or add stocks to their portfolios.

The tradition is closely linked to Diwali's association with wealth and prosperity and the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.

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Muhurat Trading 2026 will be held on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali Lakshmi Puja.

As per the announced exchange schedule, the pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, followed by the main equity trading session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

For investors, the historical message is clear: Muhurat Trading has more often than not ended on a positive note. But an auspicious start to the Samvat year does not necessarily mean guaranteed market gains.

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