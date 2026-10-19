What Is Muhurat Trading? A Beginner's Guide To The Special Diwali Stock Market Session

Diwali is a festival of lights, prosperity, and new beginnings. For India's stock market investors, the festival also brings a special trading opportunity known as Muhurat Trading.

Every year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) open their trading platforms for a short session to mark this auspicious occasion.

In 2026, both exchanges will observe Muhurat Trading on Sunday, November 8, during Diwali's Lakshmi Pujan.

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The main trading session is scheduled from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. Unlike regular market days, this special session combines financial activity with long-standing cultural traditions.

What Is Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session organised by Indian stock exchanges during Diwali. The word Muhurat refers to an auspicious time believed to bring good fortune and prosperity.

Many Indian investors consider Diwali an ideal occasion to begin new investments. They buy shares during this session as a symbolic way to welcome wealth and success in the coming year.

The session is different from a regular trading day because it operates for a limited period. However, it is a live market session. Investors can place orders and buy or sell eligible securities through their brokers.

For many participants, the occasion represents more than a financial transaction. It connects India's investment culture with its traditional celebrations.

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When Is Muhurat Trading in 2026?

The NSE and BSE will conduct the special session on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The key details are the following:

Particulars Details Event Muhurat Trading 2026 Date Sunday, November 8, 2026 Occasion Diwali and Lakshmi Pujan Main trading session 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM Exchanges NSE and BSE

How Does Muhurat Trading Work?

For beginners, Muhurat Trading works much like a regular stock market session. The main difference is its timing and festive significance. Here is how you can participate:

Open your trading account

You need an active demat and trading account with a registered stockbroker. A demat account holds your shares electronically, while a trading account allows you to buy and sell securities.

Choose the stocks you want to buy

Research companies before placing an order. Review their business performance, financial position, valuation, and long-term growth prospects. Avoid choosing a stock simply because it is popular during Diwali.

Place your order during the session

Log in to your broker's platform and place your buy or sell order while the relevant market is open. You can generally use available order types supported by your broker and the exchange.

Check your order status

An order does not guarantee a trade. It must match with an available counterparty under the market's trading rules. Check whether your order has been executed, partially executed, or remains pending.

Review your holdings

After the session, check your transaction details and holdings. Remember that trades executed during Muhurat Trading create settlement obligations. They are real transactions, not symbolic purchases.

What Is the Significance of Muhurat Trading?

Muhurat Trading holds cultural and financial significance for Indian investors.

Auspicious beginnings: Many investors associate Diwali with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity. Buying shares during the session is a traditional way to seek good fortune for the year ahead.

A fresh financial start: The session marks the beginning of a new Samvat, or Hindu calendar year, for market participants. Investors often use the occasion to review their portfolios and set fresh financial goals.

A tradition for families and businesses: Some families make small investments together during Diwali. Traders and business communities also observe the session as part of their annual financial traditions.

A chance to review investment plans: The occasion can encourage beginners to learn about the stock market and think about long-term wealth creation. However, a positive start depends on informed decisions rather than the timing of a purchase.

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History of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading has a long-standing place in India's financial markets. The National Stock Exchange's research publication traces the tradition back to 1957, reflecting its deep roots in the country's investing culture.

Over time, the practice has become an annual event for investors, traders, and brokerage firms. Market participants gather to make symbolic purchases, review their portfolios, and welcome the new Samvat year.

Although trading technology has changed considerably, the tradition continues to connect modern investing with cultural beliefs about prosperity and fresh beginnings.

Should Beginners Invest During Muhurat Trading?

Beginners can participate if they understand the risks and have a clear investment plan. However, Muhurat Trading does not guarantee profits. Share prices can rise or fall during the session, just as they do on regular trading days.

Keep these points in mind:

Research before investing: Understand the company and its financial performance.

Avoid emotional decisions: Do not buy shares just because it is Diwali.

Set a budget: Invest only an amount that fits your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Think long term: Focus on a company's fundamentals instead of short-term price movements.

Understand the risks: Even established companies can experience price declines.

You can also use the occasion to learn about mutual funds, diversification, and systematic investment plans (SIPs). You do not need to buy shares simply to participate in the festive spirit.

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