Stock Market Today, GIFT Nifty Live: Sensex, Nifty To Open Flat; Nikkei Slips 2%; UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Zinc Q2 Results In Focus

Stock Market Live Updates, GIFT Nifty: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to track mixed global cues on Monday, October 19, amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine, renewed US-Iran tensions, and elevated crude oil prices.

At 6:52 am, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading nearly 11 points lower at 23,108.50 levels against Nifty 50 Futures' close, indicating a muted start for the bourses.

Investors will also track the September-quarter earnings of 35 companies, including Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, L&T Technology Services and UltraTech Cement.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex ended 413.66 points, or 0.56%, higher at 74,729.27. The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 23,146.15, gaining 148.80 points, or 0.65%.

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors awaited China's third-quarter GDP data. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.26%, while the Topix declined 1.25%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.56%, whereas Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.3%.

On Wall Street, US benchmark indices ended lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite declined 2.15%, the S&P 500 fell 1.09%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.34%.

Crude Oil Prices Today

Brent crude fell below $109 per barrel on Monday but retained most of the previous week's gains as escalating hostilities in the Middle East and Eastern Europe kept supply concerns elevated.

Clashes involving Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi rebels continued, with a Saudi helicopter crashing near the Yemeni border and the Houthis targeting Yanbu, a key Saudi oil export hub. Three tankers were also damaged in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend, while Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy maintained that vessels could transit the strategic waterway only with its authorisation.

In Europe, Ukrainian attacks sparked fires at an oil export terminal and a storage depot in St Petersburg on Sunday. Kyiv also launched more than 1,000 drones at Russia in one of the largest aerial assaults of the conflict.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he had reached an agreement with Russia on diesel exports and postponed additional sanctions to avoid jeopardising peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Q2 Results Today

As many as 35 companies are scheduled to announce their September-quarter earnings on Monday, October 19.

The key companies to watch include Bajaj Finance, HFCL, Hindustan Zinc, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), L&T Technology Services, Nelco, Piramal Finance, SML Mahindra, Sobha, UltraTech Cement, Union Bank of India and Waaree Renewable Technologies.

Other companies slated to report their results include Aerpace Industries, Aksharchem India, A-One Steels India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Bloom Industries, Delta Corp, Elevate Campuses, Gallantt Ispat, GOCL Corporation, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Just Dial, Koura Fine Diamond Jewelry, Malt Land Distilleries, Modern Steels, Melstar Information Technologies, Mangalam Global Enterprise, Modern Dairies, Ontic Finserve, Quint Digital, Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Varmora Granito and Yash Management & Satellite.