PC Jeweller Shares Rally 14%, Extend 5-Day Surge To 28%: What's Fueling The Run-Up?

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd. extended their winning streak and surged as high as 14.4% on Monday. After today's rise jewellery company's stock has rallied over 28% in the last five sessions.

The rally comes after Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 5.10 crore shares of PC Jeweller at Rs 14.43 apiece on October 15, according to NSE's bulk deal data. The shares were bought at a transaction price of Rs 14.43 per share, the data highlighted, amounting approximately up to Rs 73.59 crore in total.

The stock pared some gains to trade 12.9% higher at Rs 18.38 apiece as of 12:11 p.m., after surging to a high of Rs 18.63.

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PC Jeweller Share Price History

PC Jeweller has zoomed 92.97% year-to-date and soared 52.36% in the last 12 months.

PC Jeweller Q1FY27 Recap

PC Jeweller Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 37.2% year-on-year to Rs 222 crore, compared with Rs 162 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 21% to Rs 877 crore from Rs 725 crore a year earlier, signalling continued growth in the company's core business.

Operating performance was significantly stronger during the quarter, with consolidated EBITDA jumping 90% year-on-year to Rs 242 crore from Rs 127 crore in the year-ago period.

The sharp rise in operating profit also translated into a substantial expansion in margins. EBITDA margin stood at 27.5% in the June quarter, compared with 17.6% a year earlier, an improvement of nearly 10 percentage points.

The strong improvement in profitability came despite revenue growth being more measured, indicating a sharp improvement in operating efficiency and earnings quality during the quarter.

Separately, PC Jeweller's board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement, or QIP. The proposed fundraise will be subject to applicable regulatory requirements and shareholder approvals.

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