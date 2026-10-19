Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE To Conduct Diwali Special Afternoon Trading Session On Nov 8: Check New Timings

Leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, will conduct the annual Muhurat trading session on November 8 to mark the auspicious occasion of Diwali and the commencement of the new Hindu accounting year, Samvat.

According to circulars issued by the exchanges, the special trading window will take place from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM.

Muhurat trading is a time-honored tradition on Dalal Street where the bourses open for a short, ceremonial trading session on Diwali. Market participants consider this an auspicious window to make fresh token investments, purchase blue-chip equities, and initiate new ledger accounts for prosperity and financial growth in the year ahead.

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The special session will encompass multiple segments, including Capital Market (Equities), Equity Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, and Commodity Derivatives. Standard settlement and market integrity protocols will remain in effect for all trades executed during the window. Regular trading will remain closed for the rest of Diwali day, resuming full-fledged operations on the following trading session.

Muhurat Trading is a familiar ritual followed by the traders in India. This is a one-hour period considered auspicious on the day of Diwali for investing in shares. The stock exchange specifies the time of Muhurat trading every year.

According to this belief, people who trade during this one hour have a better chance of earning wealth and gaining prosperity throughout the year. Typically, this period falls on the evening of Diwali, and most people prefer to buy stocks as a token of appreciation to the Goddess Lakshmi. This is unique to the Indian stock markets only.

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