Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Inches Closer To Rs 500 Crore Mark

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is enjoying a good run at the box office, setting new milestones in its opening weekend. After crossing Rs 400 crore in worldwide gross collections within its first three days, the action entertainer is now inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark. The film witnessed a jump in domestic collections on Sunday, October 18, as audiences continued to flock to theatres.

The Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film earned Rs 55.85 crore net in India on its fourth day, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 199.90 crore.

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According to Sacnilk, the worldwide gross collection of the action entertainer has reached Rs 424.25 crore, with contributions from both domestic and overseas markets.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Jailer 2 opened in theatres on Thursday, Oct. 15, with an India net collection of Rs 59.70 crore across 16,599 shows.

Collections declined on Friday, Oct. 16, when the film earned Rs 37.10 crore net from 13,157 shows. However, the Rajinikanth-starrer regained momentum over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the film collected Rs 47.25 crore net across 14,604 shows. Sunday saw a further increase, with earnings rising to Rs 55.85 crore.

Jailer 2 recorded 36,87,269 footfalls on its fourth day, taking the total number of theatre visits over its first four days to 1,30,21,526.

Tamil Version Leads Jailer 2's Sunday Collections

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's domestic earnings on Sunday. It collected Rs 39.95 crore net from 8,173 shows, recording an occupancy of 80%.

The Telugu version earned Rs 9.50 crore across 2,234 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 5.75 crore from 4,902 shows. The Kannada version, meanwhile, collected Rs 65 lakh from 164 shows.

Jailer 2's overseas performance has also contributed significantly to its worldwide total. Jailer 2 earned Rs 40 crore from international markets on Sunday, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 190 crore.

With its domestic gross standing at Rs 234.25 crore, the film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 424.25 crore after four days in theatres. It now needs around Rs 75.75 crore more to cross the Rs 500 crore milestone.

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About Jailer

Made under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Jailer 2 continues the story following the events of the first instalment, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the film.

The cast also includes S.J. Suryah as Bodhi Kalpak, Mithun Chakraborty as Chakri, Suraj Venjaramoodu as Dileep, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu. The film also features special appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff.

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