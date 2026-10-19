Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On October 19

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GIFT Nifty Check

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to track mixed global cues on Monday, October 19, amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving Russia and Ukraine, renewed US-Iran tensions, and elevated crude oil prices.

At 6:52 am, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading nearly 11 points lower at 23,108.50 levels against Nifty 50 Futures' close, indicating a muted start for the bourses.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Asian Markets Check

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi falling more than 2% as technology stocks came under pressure. The Nikkei 225 declined 2% to 64,016.46, while the Kospi lost 2.03% to 5,553.00. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 bucked the trend, rising 0.22% to 8,826.20.

Commodity Check

There was some relief in crude oil prices on Monday after they rallied to touch a five-month-high at around $109/ barrel on Friday.

Global benchmark Brent crude declined by 1.73% to $107.96 per barrel as of 6:34 a.m. IST, while US crude West Texas Intermediate traded at $100.78 per barrel, down only 0.7%.

The relief comes despite fighting continuing in the Gulf region, after Ukraine resumed its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure as well.

Stock Market Today

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended gains to second consecutive session on Friday, led by IT, Metal and Auto stocks.

That said, BSE Sensex ended at 74,729.27 levels, up 413.66 points or 0.56%. On the other hand, NSE Nifty 50 closed at 23,146.15 levels, up 0.65% or 148.80 points.

US Markets Today

Wall Street stocks were mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average edging higher while the Nasdaq Composite slipped, as continued selling in technology and artificial intelligence-linked stocks kept markets on track for weekly losses.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 188 points, or 0.4%. The Nasdaq's 2.4% weekly decline compared with the S&P 500's 0.9% fall highlighted the pressure on technology-heavy stocks. While the Dow and S&P 500 attempted a modest recovery on Friday, continued weakness in chipmakers and AI-linked companies pointed to lingering caution among investors.

The indices settled lower, with Nasdaq declining 2.14%, S&P 500 down 1.09%, and Dow Jones falling 0.34% at close on Friday.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Oct 19: Nifty Finds Resistance At 23,400-23,800 As Nifty Forms Bullish Weekly Candlestick

Earnings Calendar

Oct 19

• Bajaj Finance

• Bhansali Engineering Polymers

• Delta Corp

• Elevate Campuses

• Gallantt Ispat

• HFCL

• Hindustan Zinc

• Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency

• Jaiprakash Power Ventures

• Just Dial

• L&T Technology Services

• Piramal Finance

• SML Mahindra

• Sobha

• Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

• UltraTech Cement

• Union Bank of India

• Waaree Renewable Technologies

Earnings Post Market Hours

Bajaj Housing Finance Q2

• Total income grew 18.3% to Rs 3,251 crore from Rs 2,748 crore YoY.

• Net profit grew 17.7% to Rs 757 crore from Rs 643 crore YoY.

Jindal Saw Q2 (Cons)

• Revenue grew 5.6% to Rs 4,472 crore from Rs 4,234 crore YoY.

• EBITDA declined 42.3% to Rs 261 crore from Rs 452 crore YoY.

• EBITDA margin contracted to 5.8% from 10.7% YoY.

• Net profit declined 69.1% to Rs 47 crore from Rs 152 crore YoY.

Urban Company Q2 (Cons)

• Revenue grew 41.3% to Rs 537 crore from Rs 380 crore YoY.

• EBITDA loss widened to Rs 188 crore from Rs 68.7 crore YoY.

• Net loss widened to Rs 182 crore from Rs 59 crore YoY.

• To raise Rs 2,500 crore through equity, debt and other routes.

PNB Q2

• Net interest income grew 10.8% to Rs 11,601 crore from Rs 10,469 crore YoY.

• Operating profit grew 4.2% to Rs 7,532 crore from Rs 7,227 crore YoY.

• Net NPA improved to 0.25% from 0.28% QoQ.

• Gross NPA improved to 2.55% from 2.78% QoQ.

• Provisions stood at Rs 97 crore versus Rs 541 crore QoQ.

• Provisions stood at Rs 97 crore versus Rs 643 crore YoY.

• Net profit grew 12.8% to Rs 5,532 crore from Rs 4,904 crore YoY.

LTM Q2 (Cons)

• Revenue grew 1.7% to Rs 11,808 crore from Rs 11,608 crore QoQ.

• EBIT grew 2.2% to Rs 1,839 crore from Rs 1,799 crore QoQ.

• EBIT margin improved to 15.6% from 15.5% QoQ.

• Net profit declined 4.6% to Rs 1,398 crore from Rs 1,466 crore QoQ.

• To pay an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.

Oberoi Realty Q2 (Cons)

• Revenue declined 6.1% to Rs 1,671 crore from Rs 1,779 crore YoY.

• EBITDA declined 0.1% to Rs 1,019 crore from Rs 1,020 crore YoY.

• EBITDA margin expanded to 61% from 57.3% YoY.

• Net profit grew 0.3% to Rs 762 crore from Rs 760 crore YoY.

DLF Q2 (Cons)

• Revenue declined 23.3% to Rs 1,261 crore from Rs 1,643 crore YoY.

• EBITDA declined 91.9% to Rs 23 crore from Rs 284 crore YoY.

• EBITDA margin contracted to 1.8% from 17.3% YoY.

• Other income rose to Rs 1,037 crore from Rs 619 crore YoY.

• Net profit grew 10.3% to Rs 1,301 crore from Rs 1,180 crore YoY.

Tejas Networks Q2 (Cons)

• Revenue grew 0.9% to Rs 406 crore from Rs 402 crore QoQ.

• EBITDA loss widened to Rs 107 crore from Rs 100 crore QoQ.

• Net loss narrowed to Rs 207 crore from Rs 307 crore QoQ.

Ixigo Q2 (Cons)

• Net profit stood at Rs 61.3 crore versus a loss of Rs 3.2 crore YoY.

• Revenue grew 12.9% to Rs 321 crore from Rs 284 crore YoY.

• EBITDA stood at Rs 18.1 crore versus a loss of Rs 3.7 crore YoY.

• EBITDA margin stood at 5.6%.

Axis Bank Q2

• Net profit grew 37.6% to Rs 7,003 crore from Rs 5,090 crore YoY.

• Gross NPA stood at 1.16% versus 1.28% QoQ.

• Net NPA stood at 0.35% versus 0.39% QoQ.

• Net interest income grew 12% to Rs 15,371 crore from Rs 13,745 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 1,694 crore versus Rs 3,547 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 1,694 crore versus Rs 2,223 crore QoQ.

• Operating profit grew 6.4% to Rs 11,083 crore from Rs 10,413 crore YoY.

• Net interest margin stood at 3.36% versus 3.46% QoQ.

• Net interest margin, excluding the FCNR(B) impact, stood at 3.47%.

• Fresh slippages stood at Rs 4,762 crore versus Rs 5,696 crore YoY.

Rossari Biotech Q2

• Net profit grew 5.4% to Rs 38.9 crore from Rs 36.9 crore YoY.

• Revenue grew 19% to Rs 698 crore from Rs 586 crore YoY.

• EBITDA grew 21.1% to Rs 87.1 crore from Rs 71.9 crore YoY.

• EBITDA margin stood at 12.5% versus 12.3% YoY.

• To lease land in Saudi Arabia for setting up a greenfield manufacturing unit through an arm.

Central Bank Of India Q2

• Net profit grew 21.1% to Rs 1,469 crore from Rs 1,213 crore YoY.

• Gross NPA stood at 2.39% versus 2.60% QoQ.

• Net NPA stood at 0.31% versus 0.49% QoQ.

• Net interest income grew 26% to Rs 4,145 crore from Rs 3,283 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 402 crore QoQ.

• Provisions stood at Rs 563 crore versus Rs 314 crore YoY.

• Operating profit grew 27% to Rs 2,268 crore from Rs 1,786 crore YoY.

• Net interest margin stood at 3.01% versus 2.89% YoY.

HDFC Bank Q2

• Net profit grew 4.7% to Rs 19,510 crore from Rs 18,641 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 3,574 crore versus Rs 3,059 crore QoQ.

• Provisions stood at Rs 3,574 crore versus Rs 3,500 crore YoY.

• Operating profit grew 5.6% to Rs 29,483 crore from Rs 27,923 crore YoY.

• Net interest income grew 10% to Rs 34,619 crore YoY.

• Gross NPA stood at 1.11% versus 1.17% QoQ.

• Net NPA stood at 0.37% versus 0.41% QoQ.

• Net interest margin stood at 3.16% versus 3.26% QoQ, down 10 bps.

IDBI Bank Q2

• Net profit declined 39.2% to Rs 2,205 crore from Rs 3,627 crore YoY.

• Gross NPA stood at 2.12% versus 2.30% QoQ.

• Net NPA stood at 0.17% versus 0.16% QoQ.

• Net interest income grew 29% to Rs 4,228 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 8.55 crore versus a reversal of Rs 653 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 8.55 crore versus a reversal of Rs 637 crore QoQ.

• Operating profit declined 17.9% to Rs 2,893 crore from Rs 3,523 crore YoY.

• Net interest margin stood at 4.11%, up 40 bps YoY and 50 bps QoQ.

ICICI Bank Q2

• Net profit grew 20.1% to Rs 14,843 crore from Rs 12,359 crore YoY.

• Net interest margin stood at 4.18% versus 4.36% QoQ.

• Gross NPA stood at 1.20% versus 1.38% QoQ.

• Net NPA stood at 0.30% versus 0.35% QoQ.

• Net interest income grew 18% to Rs 25,339 crore from Rs 21,529 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 851 crore versus Rs 914 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 851 crore versus Rs 1,260 crore QoQ.

• Operating profit grew 18.9% to Rs 20,575 crore from Rs 17,298 crore YoY.

Bajaj Healthcare Q2

• Net profit grew 26.8% to Rs 14.1 crore from Rs 11.1 crore YoY.

• Revenue grew 18.2% to Rs 175 crore from Rs 148 crore YoY.

• EBITDA grew 12.1% to Rs 30.2 crore from Rs 27 crore YoY.

• EBITDA margin stood at 17.3% versus 18.2% YoY.

India Cements Q2 (Cons)

• Net profit stood at Rs 38.8 crore versus Rs 8.8 crore YoY.

• Revenue grew 2.2% to Rs 1,142 crore from Rs 1,117 crore YoY.

• EBITDA grew 77.8% to Rs 144 crore from Rs 81.1 crore YoY.

• EBITDA margin stood at 12.6% versus 7.3% YoY.

Punjab And Sind Bank Q2

• Net profit grew 39.7% to Rs 412 crore from Rs 295 crore YoY.

• Gross NPA stood at 2.09% versus 2.21% QoQ.

• Net NPA stood at 0.61% versus 0.65% QoQ.

• Net interest income grew 22% to Rs 1,161 crore from Rs 950 crore YoY.

• Provisions stood at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 94 crore QoQ.

• Provisions stood at Rs 52 crore versus Rs 148 crore YoY.

• Operating profit grew 22.3% to Rs 617 crore from Rs 505 crore YoY.

Yes Bank Q2

• Net profit grew 65% to Rs 1,080 crore from Rs 654 crore YoY.

• Gross NPA stood at 1.2% versus 1.3% QoQ.

• Net NPA remained flat at 0.2% QoQ.

• Provisions stood at Rs 317 crore versus Rs 394 crore QoQ.

• Provisions stood at Rs 317 crore versus Rs 419 crore YoY.

• Operating profit grew 29.4% to Rs 1,678 crore from Rs 1,297 crore YoY.

• Net interest income grew 23% to Rs 2,822 crore from Rs 2,301 crore YoY.

• On the AT-1 bonds judgement:

• Evaluating consequential implications of the judgement.

• Q2 statement does not reflect the impact of the judgement.

• Q2 performance would have been materially different if the judgement's impact had been recognised.

Kross Q2

• Revenue stood at Rs 235 crore versus Rs 131 crore, up 79.4% YoY.

• Net profit stood at Rs 2 crore versus Rs 1 crore, up 137.5% YoY.

• EBITDA stood at Rs 31 crore versus Rs 15 crore, up 104.7% YoY.

• EBITDA margin stood at 13% versus 11.4%, up 160 bps YoY.

Business Updates

Bajaj Finserv September Business Update

• Bajaj General Insurance's gross direct premium underwritten stood at Rs 2,363 crore, up 6.5% YoY.

• Bajaj Life Insurance's total premium stood at Rs 1,831 crore, up 33% YoY.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Q2 Business Update

• Total tonnage grew 0.8% to 1.3 million tonnes YoY.

• Collection and transportation volumes grew 11.5% to 6 lakh tonnes YoY.

• Processing volume stood at 6.8 lakh tonnes, down 7.2% YoY due to the suspension of PCMC waste-to-energy operations.

• Excluding the impact of the PCMC waste-to-energy facility, processing volume grew 3.3% YoY.

• Mumbai's construction and demolition waste processing unit saw a 70% increase in volume.

• Refuse-derived fuel sales stood at approximately 49,000 tonnes, up around 23% YoY.

• Core revenue declined around 1% YoY. Excluding power sales, core revenue grew approximately 2% YoY.

• No power was generated in Q2 versus approximately 14 million units YoY due to the suspension of PCMC waste-to-energy operations.

• H1 total tonnage stood at approximately 2.71 million tonnes, up around 4.5% YoY.

• H1 core revenue grew approximately 3.8% YoY.

• Efforts to restart the waste-to-energy unit are ongoing, with operations expected to resume by December.

• Material recovery facility and composting operations have resumed at the waste-to-energy unit.

• Collection and transportation operations across projects remain unaffected.

Stocks In News

Swiggy: Lynks Logistics ceases to be a subsidiary of Swiggy Networks.

Lynks Logistics ceases to be a subsidiary of Swiggy Networks. Shriram Finance: To consider plans for NCD and bond issuances on October 23.

To consider plans for NCD and bond issuances on October 23. ESAF Small Finance Bank: Migration of existing banking systems, applications and business applications to the new core banking system is scheduled from October 23 to 26.

Migration of existing banking systems, applications and business applications to the new core banking system is scheduled from October 23 to 26. Bharat Electronics: To report Q2 results on October 30.

To report Q2 results on October 30. Varroc Engineering: To acquire a 45% stake in Forsee for €4.5 million.

To acquire a 45% stake in Forsee for €4.5 million. Maharashtra Scooters: Receives a fresh certificate of incorporation following the company's name change to Bajaj Nivesh.

Receives a fresh certificate of incorporation following the company's name change to Bajaj Nivesh. Power Grid:

• To establish a 765 kV transmission system in Pune.

• Project valued at Rs 200 crore.

Heritage Foods: Company's shareholding in Heritage Novandie Foods (HNFL) increases from 94.40% to 100%.

Company's shareholding in Heritage Novandie Foods (HNFL) increases from 94.40% to 100%. ITC: To declare Q2 results on November 2.

To declare Q2 results on November 2. GPT Infraprojects:

• Arm Alcon Builders and Engineers receives Rs 149.5 crore from Western Railway.

• Receives a separate Rs 134 crore order in Madhya Pradesh for railway signalling works.

• The signalling order is to be completed within 548 days.

Ganesha Ecosphere: Arm Ganesha Ecopet receives FSSAI approval for its fourth recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) line.

Arm Ganesha Ecopet receives FSSAI approval for its fourth recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) line. Aadhar Housing Finance: Non-Executive Chair Raj Vikash Verma passes away.

Non-Executive Chair Raj Vikash Verma passes away. Affle 3i:

• Supreme Court stays corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) proceedings against investee Bobble.

• Supreme Court grants a stay on insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal.

• Receives $34.99 million in warrant exercise remittance.

• Promoter seeks conversion of warrants into shares.

• Promoter remits $64.49 million towards warrants and conversion.

Vodafone Idea: Appoints Manoj Murali as Chief Operating Officer.

Appoints Manoj Murali as Chief Operating Officer. AxisCades Technologies:

• Appoints Uttam Bhageria as CFO-Designate.

• Incorporates wholly owned Indian arm Xponential Space to manufacture and operate satellites, payloads and allied space systems.

Tata Steel: To report Q2 results on October 27.

To report Q2 results on October 27. Hindware Home: NCLT Kolkata sanctions demerger with HHIL.

ASM Framework

• Short-Term ASM Framework: Hero Motors shortlisted for inclusion.

• Securities To Be Excluded: Astec LifeSciences, Centum Electronics, India Glycols, Kanohar Electricals, One Mobikwik Systems and Advit Jewels.

ALSO READ: Oil Rally Lifts Saudi Stocks, While Qatar And Egypt Markets Tumble

F&O Cues

• Nifty October futures rose 0.56% to 23,113.00, at a discount of 33 points.

• Nifty Options — February 3 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 24,000 and maximum put open interest at 22,000.

• Securities In Ban Period: Ambuja Cements, Kaynes Technology and SAIL.

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